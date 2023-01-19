Worldwide Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Industry to 2030 - Rise in Various End-user Industries Like Food, Medical and Industrial Packaging Drives Growth

Jan 19, 2023, 12:00 ET
The "Lamination Adhesives For Flexible Packaging Market, by Product Type, by End-User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Lamination adhesive is an important ingredient for manufacturing of flexible packaging products for various end-user industries such as healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, manufacturing, and others.
Flexible packaging is the type of packaging product which is made from flexible materials and easily resilient materials, for example, flexible laminates, elastomeric materials, and rubber etc. Flexible packaging can be readily moulded into multiple shapes after filling or canning.
Global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market has witnessed significant growth from 2019, owing to the rising growth of various end-user industries like food, medical, and industrial packaging across the globe.
Key players involved in market are focusing on improving production technology for development of environmental protection and better performing lamination adhesives.
This scenario is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market over the forecast period.
Major players in the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market are increasing their investment on innovative product launches, research & development and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends and various end-user industries such as food & beverages, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. This scenario is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Market consolidation has been observed as a key trend, with top market players going for mergers and acquisitions route to enhance their product portfolio and increase global footprint. Also, solvent less lamination adhesives are rapidly replacing solvent based adhesives, owing to their eco-friendly nature.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Flint Group, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., COIM Group, Morchem, DIC Corporation, and Chemline India Ltd
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, lamination adhesives for flexible packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By End-User
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Water-Based
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Hot/Cold Seal
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Solvent Less
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Solvent Based
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
6. Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By End-User, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Food Packaging
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Medical Packaging
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Industrial Packaging
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
7. Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- B. Fuller
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Henkel AG & Co. KgaA
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- 3M
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Flint Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Arkema Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Ashland Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- COIM Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Morchem
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- DIC Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Chemline India Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
