Worldwide Launch of Hallo App Excites English Learners

PROVO, Utah, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Korean immigrant, Joon Beh understands the challenges of learning a new language, the biggest one being lack of opportunities to speak. English learners spend most of their time in textbooks instead of actually speaking. Ironically, the best way to learn a new language is by speaking, practicing, and immersing yourself in the language and culture daily.

In 2017, Joon and his co-founder, Benjamin Dent founded Hallo—a social app and marketplace for English learning. At the click of a button, users have conversations with a practice partner in real time via video chat. The next version of the app will allow native speakers to make money from their services through live streaming and private/group lessons.

"At Hallo, our mission is to empower others to find more opportunities in life and make dreams come true through language," Beh said. "We are committed to building a more educated and connected world by bringing the fun back to learning and making it the social experience it was designed to be."

Hallo doubled their Facebook following every month in 2018, bringing their audience to 180,000 and are currently growing by 4,000 followers each week with $0 spent on advertising. Four months ago, Joon and his partners, Benjamin Dent and Mike Curtis launched their Beta app product. Within those 4 months, Hallo tested with 10,000 users and logged over 700,000 minutes of video calls—averaging out to over 50,000 call minutes a week.

On April 29th, Hallo is officially launching both Android and iOS apps and inviting all 180,000 followers to start using the Hallo app. With the official launch, Hallo will become available to anyone who wants to improve their speaking skills.

What's Next for Hallo?

Year 2019 started strong for Hallo as they started partnering with RevRoad and took 2nd place at the Silicon Slopes Startup Competition in January. They then championed the Investors Choice Competition in February.

Hallo is the first real-time, language-learning, social platform available in the market. Hallo connects English learners, helping them improve their social speaking skills, arguably, the most important aspects of language learning.

