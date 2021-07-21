Worldwide Learning Management System Industry to 2026 - Featuring Blackboard, Oracle and Pearson Among Others
Jul 21, 2021, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Learning Management System Market (2021-2026) by Component, Function, Delivery Mode, Deployment, User Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Learning Management System Market is estimated to be $13 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $27 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8%.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the shutdown of schools, colleges, and universities across the Globe. Hence, the situation is rapidly transforming the education ecosystem. This has surged the demand for LMS software solutions and other online teaching techniques amongst the educational institutions and students. The key features of LMS include Artificial Intelligence, Automated Admin Tasks, Platform Consolidation, Personalized Learning Paths, Instinctive User Interface, Course Management, Certifications and Retraining, Course and Catalog Management, etc.
The major growth drivers for the market are increasing the adoption of e-Learning platforms, Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD), growing inclination towards cloud deployment model, growing usage of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) in LMS. The market is expected to witness development in the coming years due to an increase in expenditure on IoT technology by several Governments.
However, low motivation and engagement to adopt LMS solutions may restrain the market growth. LMS companies are facing challenges related to less spending on non-essential items by organizations.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Digital Learning
- Growing Inclination Toward BYOD Policy and Enterprise Mobility
- Extensive Government Initiatives for Growth of LMS
- Growing Use of AI and ML in LMS
- Increasing Significance of Elearning in Corporate and Academic Setups
Restraints
- Low Motivation and Engagement to Adopt LMS Solutions
Opportunities
- Increase in Demand for Gamification in LMS to Provide Opportunities for LMS Vendors
- Rise in Cloud Adoption among Organizations and Institutes to Motivate Learners to Adopt Web-Based LMS Solutions
- Rapid Demand for Collaborative Learning in LMS to Provide Opportunities for Trainees.
Challenges
- Lack of Technical Support Post-Implementation of LMS
- Lack of Skilled Trainers and Instructors
Segments Covered
Based on the Component, the Service Segment is expected to be the largest growing segment while the solution segment expects moderate growth. In this technological era, Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) platforms support the infrastructure of learning management platforms. The support services are expected to grow as they include administration, performance management, and content management.
Based on Delivery mode, Distance Learning commanded the largest size in the Learning Management System Market. Colleges and Universities are offering distance learning programs to cater to all demographics, irrespective of location. The flexibility of learning is the major factor of distance learning in the LMS market. It simplifies the process for both trainers and learners by making it easy to deliver, create, and learn course content.
Based on Deployment, the LMS market is segmented into On-Premises and Cloud Deployment. The Cloud deployment type is estimated to constitute the largest market share. The Cloud deployed LMS is hosted over the internet connection, and end-users can log into the service provider's site. The teachers or trainers upload course content, create new courses, and can interact with the students conveniently. The cloud deployment is preferred for its features like enhanced securities, customizable, lower set up cost, accessibility, etc.
Based on User Type, the Academic user type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecasted period. The academic user type is further divided into K-12 and Higher Education where the Higher education sub-segment is dominating over K-12. An increase in demand for web-based learning among institutions, schools, universities are expected to favor market growth.
Based on Region, North America holds the maximum market share. The rise of EdTech activities across the United States has dominated the market. The increased Government spending on technology would escalate market growth. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to become an emerging market in the forecast period because of the rising awareness about online education and surge in the adoption of digital technology.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Blackboard Inc., Callidus Software Inc., Epignosis LLC (Talentlms), John Wiley& Sons, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Jzero Solutions, Saba Software, Inc., SAP SE, Sumtotal Systems, LLC, Crossknowledge, Docebo, Pearson, Ispring Solutions, Lattitude CG, Cypher Learning, Mindscroll LMS and LOOOP.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance Score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
