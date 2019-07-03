Worldwide LED Bulb Market Insights & Forecasts (2019-2024): The Growing Trend of Promoting Environmental Protection & Energy Conservation Spurs Market Demand

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Bulb Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED bulb market reached a value of US$ 5.4 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 9.5 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% during the year 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global LED bulb market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a LED bulb manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Market Drivers

Currently, power consumption has been witnessing an increase across the world. The high rate of power consumption can be attributed to a rise in population worldwide, steep subsidies for electrical power by several countries and limited attempts to rationalise the consumption. Mounting consumption of electricity, however, has not been supplemented by adequate electricity production which is leading to a power crisis. Owing to this, there is a strong demand for energy-efficient products such as LED bulbs.

Manufacturers are undertaking unique marketing initiatives through various advertising mediums such as newspaper, television, etc. so as to expand their consumer-base. In addition to this, constant encouragement by government and other regulatory bodies, coupled with rising product awareness amongst the population is anticipated to impel the market growth.

Over the past few years, there has been a growing trend of promoting environmental protection and energy conservation. For instance, governments in some of the markets, such as China, India, etc., have been encouraging the use of LED lights in their respective countries. As a result, LED bulbs have emerged as one of the major energy-efficient lighting solutions which is envisaged to drive the market forward in the coming years.

LED bulbs are widely used in automotive, general lighting, mobile devices, signal and signage, healthcare, forensic, street lighting and academics. On account of rapid urbanisation and industrialisation in the developing countries, we expect the demand for LED bulbs to increase across various end-use industries in the long run.

Breakup by Application



Based on application, the market is segregated as retrofit, retail and hospitality, outdoor, offices, architectural, residential and industrial. Amongst these, retrofit represents the biggest application of LED bulbs as it has been swiftly replacing the conventional lighting systems.

Regional Insights



On a geographical front, India enjoys the leading position in the global LED bulbs market. This is due to an increase in the local manufacturing of LED products in the country. India is followed by China, Europe, United States, Japan, Brazil, Russia and Others.

Competitive Landscape



The LED bulb market is concentrated in nature with the presence of a few manufacturers who account for the majority of the market share. There prevails a tough competition in the market as these manufacturers are dominating the market, in turn, keeping a tight control over the prices of LED bulbs. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Nichia

Osram

Samsung Electronics

Everlight Electronics

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global LED Lighting Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 LED Bulb Market

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market by LED Products: LED Lamps, Modules and Fixtures

5.6.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.6.2 Market Forecast

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Primary Raw Materials Suppliers

5.9.2 LED Chip Manufacturers

5.9.3 LED Package and Module Manufacturers

5.9.4 Lighting Products, Electronic Products and Automotive Part Manufacturers

5.9.5 Product Distribution

5.9.6 End Users

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Key Success and Risk Factors for LED Bulb Manufacturers

5.12 Comparative Analysis of CFL & LED

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Key Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 India

6.2 China

6.3 Europe

6.4 United States

6.5 Japan

6.6 Brazil

6.7 Russia

6.8 Others



7 Market by Application

7.1 Retrofit

7.2 Retail & Hospitality

7.3 Outdoor

7.4 Offices

7.5 Architectural

7.6 Residential

7.7 Industrial



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



9 LED Bulb Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview and Specifications

9.2 Key Features and Advantages

9.3 Key Application Areas

9.3.1 Home

9.3.2 Offices

9.3.3 Hotel and Restaurants

9.3.4 Showrooms and Malls

9.3.5 Hospitals

9.4 Popular Shapes and Sizes

9.4.1 LED Bulb (Classic Globe)

9.4.2 LED Bulb (Mini Globe)

9.4.3 LED Bulb (Spot Light)

9.4.4 LED Bulb (Flame Tip)

9.4.5 LED Bulb (Deco Light)

9.4.6 LED Bulb (Candle Light)

9.5 Design Material Alternatives

9.5.1 Thermoplastic Housing

9.5.2 Aluminium Housing

9.5.3 Aluminium Housing with Plastic Coating

9.6 Manufacturing Process

9.7 Raw Material Requirements

9.8 Raw Material Pictures



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles



