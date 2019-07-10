Worldwide LED Tube Light Markets, Forecast to 2024 - Focus on Retrofit, Retail & Hospitality, Outdoor, Offices, Architectural, Residential, and Industrial Applications

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Tube Light Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED tube light market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2019-2024.

With the inflating prices of electricity around the world, consumers are shifting from compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) to LED tube lights. This is further supported by awareness campaigns and policies for energy conservation and environmental protection by governments in various countries.

On the other hand, manufacturers are coming up with different LED lighting products and investing in marketing through newspapers and televisions which is increasing product awareness among consumers.

Further, strong demand for LED tube lights is emerging from the corporate sector as they offer better ambiance lighting, enhanced controls and reduced maintenance costs. They are also widely being used in automotive, general lighting, mobile devices, signal and signage, healthcare, forensic, academics and street lighting which is stimulating the market growth.

Breakup by Application

Retrofit

Retail & Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Residential

Industrial

Retrofit currently accounts for the majority of the LED lighting market share, followed by retail and hospitality. LED lights are rapidly replacing conventional lighting systems owing to the growing awareness among consumers about the advantages offered by these lights.



Regional Insights



India

China

Europe

United States

Japan

Brazil

Russia

Others

On the geographical front, China enjoys the leading position in the global LED lighting market due to the rising demand from luxury malls, hotels and other commercial spaces in the country. Apart from this, a huge demand is also emerging from public infrastructures such as airports, railways, ports and urban rail transport systems.



Competitive Landscape



The LED lighting market is concentrated in nature due to the presence of a few manufacturers who compete against one another in terms of prices as well as quality.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global LED Lighting Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 LED Tube Light Market

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market by LED Products: LED Lamps, Modules and Fixtures

5.6.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.6.2 Market Forecast

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Primary Raw Materials Suppliers

5.9.2 LED Chip Manufacturers

5.9.3 LED Package and Module Manufacturers

5.9.4 Lighting Products, Electronic Products and Automotive Part Manufacturers

5.9.5 Product Distribution

5.9.6 End Users

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Key Success and Risk Factors for LED Tube Light Manufacturers

5.12 Comparative Analysis of CFL and LED

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Key Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 India

6.2 China

6.3 Europe

6.4 United States

6.5 Japan

6.6 Brazil

6.7 Russia

6.8 Others



7 Market by Application

7.1 Retrofit

7.2 Retail & Hospitality

7.3 Outdoor

7.4 Offices

7.5 Architectural

7.6 Residential

7.7 Industrial



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



9 LED Tube light Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview and Specifications

9.2 Key Features and Advantages

9.3 Key Application Areas

9.3.1 Offices and Conference Rooms

9.3.2 Showrooms and Malls

9.3.3 Homes, Departmental Stores and Boutiques

9.3.4 Warehouses and Parking Houses

9.3.5 Hospitals and Laboratories

9.4 Popular Types

9.4.1 LED Tube Light (Direct Fit)

9.4.2 LED Tube Light (Internal Driver)

9.4.3 LED Tube Light (External Driver)

9.5 Design Material Alternatives

9.5.1 Thermoplastic Housing

9.5.2 Extruded Aluminium Housing

9.5.3 Extruded Glass Housing

9.6 Manufacturing Process

9.7 Raw Material Requirements

9.8 Raw Material Pictures



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles



