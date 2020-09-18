Worldwide Levulinic Acid Industry (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Avantium Chemicals, Biofine International & Dupont De Nemours Among Others
Sep 18, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Levulinic Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global levulinic acid market reached a value of US$ 27.6 Million in 2019. Levulinic acid is an organic compound that is used to maintain the acidic balance of various pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and solvents. It is also utilized for the manufacturing of personal care products, food additives, resins, coatings, fuel additives and biofuels. The acid is generally available in the form of white crystalline solid and is soluble in ethanol, diethyl ether and water. It is commercially produced by hydrolyzing acetyl succinate esters, ozone-based oxidation of ketones and acidic hydrolysis of furfuryl alcohol. It finds extensive applications across the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, agrochemical and food and beverage industries.
The growing agriculture and biofuel industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Levulinic acid is increasingly being utilized in solvents, pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides as a green alternative to sulfuric acid. Furthermore, the increasing product adoption rate as a substitute for phthalate plasticizers in the manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products is another major growth-inducing factor. In comparison to phthalate plasticizers, levulinic acid is considered to be relatively less lethal for consumers.
Additionally, the growing utilization of levulinic acid in the production of nylons and rubbers is positively impacting the market. Apart from this, the sodium salt of levulinic acid is also used as a preservative and a skin conditioning agent in personal care products and cosmetics. Other factors, including the flourishing construction and automotive industries, along with the increasing R&D activities in the field of chemistry and biotechnology, rapid industrialization and urbanization across the emerging nations, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.6 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020-2025.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Avantium Chemicals B.V., Biofine International Inc., Dupont De Nemours Inc., GFBiochemicals, Great Chemical Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Simagchem Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global levulinic acid market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the form?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global levulinic acid market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Levulinic Acid Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Acid Hydrolysis
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Biofine
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
7.1 Agriculture Industry
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Food Industry
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cosmetics Industry
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Form
8.1 Liquid
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Solid
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Avantium Chemicals B.V.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Biofine International Inc
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Dupont De Nemours, Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 GFBiochemicals
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Great Chemical Co. Ltd.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Simagchem Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
