Worldwide Levulinic Acid Industry (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Avantium Chemicals, Biofine International & Dupont De Nemours Among Others

The global levulinic acid market reached a value of US$ 27.6 Million in 2019. Levulinic acid is an organic compound that is used to maintain the acidic balance of various pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and solvents. It is also utilized for the manufacturing of personal care products, food additives, resins, coatings, fuel additives and biofuels. The acid is generally available in the form of white crystalline solid and is soluble in ethanol, diethyl ether and water. It is commercially produced by hydrolyzing acetyl succinate esters, ozone-based oxidation of ketones and acidic hydrolysis of furfuryl alcohol. It finds extensive applications across the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, agrochemical and food and beverage industries.



The growing agriculture and biofuel industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Levulinic acid is increasingly being utilized in solvents, pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides as a green alternative to sulfuric acid. Furthermore, the increasing product adoption rate as a substitute for phthalate plasticizers in the manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products is another major growth-inducing factor. In comparison to phthalate plasticizers, levulinic acid is considered to be relatively less lethal for consumers.



Additionally, the growing utilization of levulinic acid in the production of nylons and rubbers is positively impacting the market. Apart from this, the sodium salt of levulinic acid is also used as a preservative and a skin conditioning agent in personal care products and cosmetics. Other factors, including the flourishing construction and automotive industries, along with the increasing R&D activities in the field of chemistry and biotechnology, rapid industrialization and urbanization across the emerging nations, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.6 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Avantium Chemicals B.V., Biofine International Inc., Dupont De Nemours Inc., GFBiochemicals, Great Chemical Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Simagchem Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global levulinic acid market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global levulinic acid market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Levulinic Acid Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Acid Hydrolysis

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Biofine

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

7.1 Agriculture Industry

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Food Industry

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cosmetics Industry

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Form

8.1 Liquid

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Solid

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Avantium Chemicals B.V.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Biofine International Inc

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 GFBiochemicals

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Great Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Simagchem Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



