Worldwide Life Science Analytics Industry to 2026 - by Component, Type, Delivery Model, Application, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Life Science Analytics Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Life Science Analytics market is expected to reach $53.94 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2019 to 2026. Life science is a branch of science that deals with the study of living organisms. Healthcare industry and life science have been generating a large amount of data. Life science analytics is used for the management of this data efficiently.



Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of cloud-based services, and increasing digitalization in the life sciences industry are driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the adoption of life science analytics help in minimizing clinical errors and ensures better healthcare productivity.



The key vendors mentioned are Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Accenture, SAS Institute Inc, IBM Corporation, Health Catalyst, Wipro Limited, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, TAKE Solutions Limited, MaxisIT Inc, CitiusTech Inc, SCIOInspire Corp, and IQVIA.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Software

5.4 Services



6 Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Predictive Analytics

6.3 Descriptive Analytics

6.4 Prescriptive Analytics

6.5 Reporting



7 Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Delivery Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Demand Model

7.3 On-Premise Model



8 Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sales & Marketing

8.3 Research & Development

8.4 Pharmacovigilance

8.5 Supply Chain Optimization & Management

8.6 Preclinical Trials

8.7 Clinical Trials

8.8 Regulatory Compliance



9 Global Life Science Analytics Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Medical Device Companies

9.3 Hospitals & Clinics

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.5 Laboratories

9.6 Research Centers

9.7 Third Party Administrators (TPAS)



10 Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 Oracle Corporation

12.2 Cognizant

12.3 Allscripts Healthcare LLC

12.4 Accenture

12.5 SAS Institute Inc

12.6 IBM Corporation

12.7 Health Catalyst

12.8 Wipro Limited

12.9 McKesson Corporation

12.10 Cerner Corporation

12.11 TAKE Solutions Limited

12.12 MaxisIT Inc

12.13 CitiusTech Inc

12.14 SCIOInspire Corp

12.15 IQVIA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8l1ejb



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

