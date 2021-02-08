Worldwide Life Science Analytics Industry to 2026 - by Component, Type, Delivery Model, Application, End-user and Geography
Feb 08, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Life Science Analytics Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Life Science Analytics market is expected to reach $53.94 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2019 to 2026. Life science is a branch of science that deals with the study of living organisms. Healthcare industry and life science have been generating a large amount of data. Life science analytics is used for the management of this data efficiently.
Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of cloud-based services, and increasing digitalization in the life sciences industry are driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the adoption of life science analytics help in minimizing clinical errors and ensures better healthcare productivity.
The key vendors mentioned are Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Accenture, SAS Institute Inc, IBM Corporation, Health Catalyst, Wipro Limited, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, TAKE Solutions Limited, MaxisIT Inc, CitiusTech Inc, SCIOInspire Corp, and IQVIA.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2018
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hardware
5.3 Software
5.4 Services
6 Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Predictive Analytics
6.3 Descriptive Analytics
6.4 Prescriptive Analytics
6.5 Reporting
7 Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Delivery Model
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Demand Model
7.3 On-Premise Model
8 Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sales & Marketing
8.3 Research & Development
8.4 Pharmacovigilance
8.5 Supply Chain Optimization & Management
8.6 Preclinical Trials
8.7 Clinical Trials
8.8 Regulatory Compliance
9 Global Life Science Analytics Market, by End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Medical Device Companies
9.3 Hospitals & Clinics
9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.5 Laboratories
9.6 Research Centers
9.7 Third Party Administrators (TPAS)
10 Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Strategic Benchmarking
12 Vendors Landscape
12.1 Oracle Corporation
12.2 Cognizant
12.3 Allscripts Healthcare LLC
12.4 Accenture
12.5 SAS Institute Inc
12.6 IBM Corporation
12.7 Health Catalyst
12.8 Wipro Limited
12.9 McKesson Corporation
12.10 Cerner Corporation
12.11 TAKE Solutions Limited
12.12 MaxisIT Inc
12.13 CitiusTech Inc
12.14 SCIOInspire Corp
12.15 IQVIA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8l1ejb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets