Worldwide Lipid Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Lipids play diverse roles in the body's normal functioning; they serve as the structural building material of all membranes of cells and organelles. It is a biomarker of disease and is involved in several pathological conditions. Lipids are also known to play a role in genetic modification and impudence risk of chronic disease. It acts as a source of energy, aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, insulates the body, and provides essential fatty acids such as Omega-3, Omega-6, MCT, and others. As per the publisher Report, Global Lipid Market was US$ 12.88 Billion in 2020



Besides, due to growing urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and the increasing consumption of fast food, there is a considerable rise in the pervasiveness of obesity and other life style-related diseases. This results in the expanding health consciousness among individuals and the escalating demand for nutritional lipids across the globe



Phospholiplds Continue to witness Significant Growth

Based on product, lipids market includes Phospholiplds, Glycollpds, Cholesteroal and Others. Phospholipids play many vital roles in health and are included in a variety of biological processes. In diet, phospholipids are also needed to support the absorption of fats and fat-soluble nutrients, like omega-3 fatty acids. Supplementation with phospholipid-bound omega-3s benefits health in several ways, like supplementation with krill oil, which has been associated with promoting heart and brain health



Global Lipid Market Size is project to reach US$ 21.53 Billion by 2027

The lipid nutrition market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Nutrition & Supplement, Feed and others based on application. Familiar lipid sources used in feed formulations include rendered vegetable oils, animal fats, blended fats and by-product oils. These lipids are among the most energy-dense nutrients in a balanced feed ratio. Moreover, Food lipids are principally triacylglycerides, phospholipids, and sterols found naturally in most biological materials consumed as food & beverages and added as functional ingredients in many processed foods



Worldwide Lipid Industry will grow with a CAGR of 7.62% during 2020-2027

North America is to maintain a lucrative market for lipids, as there is a large customer base for enriched foods and dietary supplements in this area. It is owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity those results in the requirement of a nutritious diet. The rising food and beverages industry and positive regulations for dietary supplements are demand for lipid



The Asia Pacific region has a massive demand for lipids due to its increased awareness of fitness and wellness through supplements and fortified foods, especially in Japan, Korea, China, and India. The rising health concerns among women and infants have improved the regional demand for lipids



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lipid Industry

With the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the demand for lipid-based supplements is significantly rising because of their health benefit; due to the growing spread of COVID 19, patients' consumption of lipid nutritional products has increased built for the faster recovery from COVID 19 infection. To restrain the spread of the pandemic, various countries across the globe have enforced strict lockdown norms, which are hampering business activities



Key Players in the Lipid Market

Players such as NOF Corporation, Stepan Company and Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Kerry Group are growing up with nutritional elements to expand their reach in the food and beverage (F&B) and pharmaceutical industries. Companies are also considerably relying on advertisement campaigns, including celebrity endorsements, to increase the overall sales



This report Global Lipid Market By Product (Phospholiplds, Glycollpds, Cholesteroal and Others), Type (Omega-3, Omega-6, MCT, and others), Application (Food & Beverages, Nutrition & Supplement, Feed and Others), Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa), Company Analysis (NOF Corporation, Stepan Company, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Kerry Group) provides complete details on Global Lipid Industry



