Worldwide Liquid Biopsy Industry to 2027 - Liquid Biopsy Assay Detects 50+ Types of Cancer

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer, Usage, Biomarker, Place, & Product With Price and Volume Outlook. Including Executive and Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring and Screening Market Potential are all explored in this report. What is the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Liquid Biopsy market? The publisher looks at Price and Volume Outlooks by type of cancer.

This report provides detailed analysis. Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.

Illumina is now working on the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early. The technology is moving faster than the market. New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase.

The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size looking out 5 years. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

2 Introduction and Market Definition

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Using Biopsies

3.2.1 Cancer

3.2.2 Precancerous conditions

3.2.3 Inflammatory conditions

3.3 Biopsy Sites

3.4 The Situation Today - Biopsy Analysis

3.5 Evidence of Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Technology

3.5.1 The Big Picture on Liquid Biopsy Technology

3.5.2 The Role of CTCs

3.5.3 Application of CTCs

3.5.4 CellSearch Detection- Ultimate Sensitivity

3.5.5 Epic Sciences Detection- Imaging Takes the Lead

3.5.6 Maintrac Detection - The Microscope

3.5.7 Other Methods

3.5.8 ctDNA Role

3.5.9 ctDNA Applications

3.5.10 Exosomes and Micro Vesicles - New Kid on the Block

3.5.11 The Multiple Play

3.6 Cancer Treatment Protocol Under Siege

3.6.1 Issues to Liquid Biopsy Adoption - Double Diagnostics

3.6.2 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity

3.6.2.1 GRAIL - What Is It?

3.6.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis

3.6.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment

3.6.3.2 Managing Therapy

3.6.3.3 Monitoring Disease - What Is It?

3.6.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future

3.6.5 The Promise of Liquid Biopsy

3.7 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

3.7.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.7.2 Economies of Scale

3.7.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.7.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.7.4 Physician's and POCT

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Non-Invasive Game Changer

4.1.2 Lower Cost

4.1.3 Greater Accuracy

4.1.4 Wide Range of Potential Uses

4.1.5 Aging Population

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Lower prices

4.2.2 Lack of Standards

4.2.3 Protocol Resistance

4.2.4 Initial Adoption Cost

4.2.5 Conclusion

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

4.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

4.4.5 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

5 Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 PamGene Expanding Liquid Biopsy Assays

5.3 Liquid Biopsy Firm Hedera Dx Raises €14M

5.4 MDxHealth Plans One-Stop Shop for Prostate Cancer Dx

5.5 Precision Oncology Dx Access Varies Widely in Europe

5.6 Extracellular Vesicles Show Promise as Early-Stage Cancer Diagnostic

5.7 Predicine Receives CE Mark for Blood and Urine Liquid Biopsy

5.8 BillionToOne Launches First Liquid Biopsy Products

5.9 Dxcover Advances Multicancer Detection Platform

5.10 CorePath Laboratories, Cizzle Biotechnology Partner on Lung Cancer Blood Test

5.11 Illumina Sues Guardant Health Over Patents

5.12 Invitae to Expand Cancer Testing Portfolio

5.13 Cancer Centre, Inivata Partner on Clinical Liquid Biopsy Studies

5.14 IVBH Bio Takes Aim at With Liquid Biopsy Incubator

5.15 Molecular Health, Eone-Diagnomics Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership

5.16 Delfi Diagnostics Looks To Fragmentation-Based Liquid Biopsy Tech

5.17 BillionToOne Adapting Fetal Dx Tech for Liquid Biopsy

5.18 EDGC to Expand Liquid Biopsy Space With Cell-Free DNA Platform

5.19 Liquid Biopsy Startup BioCaptiva Raises £1M in Seed Funding

5.20 Agilent Enters Liquid Biopsy Market with Resolution Biosciences Acquisition

5.21 Bio-Techne to Acquire Asuragen for up to $320M

5.22 Personalis Broadens Liquid Biopsy Offering

5.23 Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing With Ashion Acquisition

5.24 Delfi Diagnostics Plans Multi-Cancer Screening Test

5.25 Menarini's CellSearch Shows Potential to Predict Breast Cancer Prognosis, Treatment

Response

5.26 Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels - Diverse Test Claims

5.27 CMS Colon Cancer Screening Memo Bodes Well for Assays

5.28 Natera Liquid Biopsy Test Coverage to Expand

5.29 Freenome Closes Financing to Support Early Cancer Detection Trial

5.30 C$2.6M Liquid Biopsy Initiative

5.31 NeoGenomics, Inivata Partner for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy

5.32 Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise as Screen for Cancers

5.33 Inivata launches RaDaRT for the detection of residual disease and recurrence

5.34 Liquid Biopsy Assay Detects 50+ Types of Cancer

5.35 Liquid Biopsy Study Confirms Concordance with Tissue Biopsy

6 Profiles of Key Players

