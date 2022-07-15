Worldwide Lithium Grease Industry to 2027 - Featuring Shell, Sinopec and Totalenergies Among Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Grease Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lithium grease is used for lubrication in mechanical systems. The primary purpose of lithium-based lubricants is to reduce friction between moving parts resulting in increased efficiency and output of the system. Grease also minimizes the wear of machine parts, increasing the life of components. Lithium grease accounts for more than 70% of the global grease market.

Advantages:

Lithium grease provides long-lasting protection against oxidation, extreme temperature, and wear & tear.

These lubricants are suitable for various applications ranging from general-purpose to heavy-duty.

The other advantage of lithium-based lubricants is that it minimizes leakage and avoid contaminants.

The lubricants are used in machines that cannot be frequently lubricated.

Glance through the report of more than 232 pages comprising 154 tables and more than 210 exhibits to develop a deep understanding of the market.

Increase in Demand for Automotive in Emerging Economies To Create Lucrative Opportunities.

The automotive industry is one of the significant consumers of lithium grease. Lithium grease is used in various parts, joints of automobiles, and even in chassis & wheel bearing applications. In emerging markets like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, the demand for automotive increases due to increased population, increased purchasing power, and rising per capita income. In 2021, according to OICA, more than 71 million vehicles were manufactured across the globe, which is a 5 million rise compared to the previous year.

Rise of Automation in Industries is Driving the Growth of Lithium Greases Market.

Automation is the use of equipment and technology to automate production systems or processes to boost efficiency by decreasing manual labor. Automation has two main advantages: boosting production activities and reducing human errors. This keeps operations lean, efficient, and productive. There is an increase in the adoption of automation across different industries to increase production and reduce error and production costs. As automation increases, mechanical parts are constantly under motion and load, which mandates a high lubrication requirement for the system to work efficiently without any breakdown. This increases the demand for lithium grease for lubrication purposes.

Volatility in Price of Raw Material May Impact the Industry

As raw material prices fluctuate, manufacturers find it challenging to maintain the constant cost of lithium grease. In recent years, there has been a shortage in lithium availability due to high demand from the EV industry. There is a sudden increase in demand for lithium, and hence the prices are rising at a high rate. In addition, there is a constant fluctuation in crude oil prices, which impacts the cost of base oil used in production.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the Estimated Market Size of the Lithium Grease?

2. What is the Growth Rate of the Global Lithium Grease Market?

3. is the Analysis of the Lithium Complex Grease Market Included in the Report?

4. What Are the Key Strategies Focused on by the Lithium Grease Manufacturers?

5. Which Region Will Witness the Fastest Growth in the Global Lithium Grease Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Lithium Grease Market

7.2 Market Synopsis

7.3 Segment Review



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 Value Chain



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Demand for Automobiles in Emerging Economies

9.2 Innovations in Lithium Grease



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rise of Automation in Industries

10.2 Demand for Electric Vehicles

10.3 Growth of Construction & Infrastructure Industry



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Raw Material Price Volatility

11.2 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Thickener

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Simple Lithium

13.4 Lithium Complex



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 General Purpose

14.4 Heavy Duty



15 End-Use

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Automotive & Transportation

15.4 General Manufacturing

15.5 Building & Construction

15.6 Mining

15.7 Others



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Thickener Type

17.4 Application

17.5 End-Use Industry

17.6 Key Countries

17.7 US

17.8 Canada



18 Europe



19 APAC



20 Latin America



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Shell plc

23.2 Phillips 66 Company

23.3 Sinopec Corporation

23.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

23.5 Totalenergies



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Chevron Corporation

24.2 Petronas Lubricants International

24.3 Pt Pertamina Lubricants

24.4 Rosneft Lubricants

24.5 Eneos Corporation

24.6 Eni

24.7 Hp Lubricants

24.8 Eurol

24.9 Fuchs Lubricants (India) Pvt. Ltd.

24.10 Paras Lubricants Limited

24.11 Valvoline

24.12 Lucas Oil Products, Inc.

24.13 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd

24.14 Cj Chemicals

24.15 Adolf7 Automotive Industries Pvt. Ltd.

24.16 Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd.

24.17 Bp plc

24.18 Joseph Fazzio Inc.

24.19 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

24.20 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Quantitative Summary

26.1 Thickener

26.2 Application

26.3 End-Use



27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fx6ba

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets