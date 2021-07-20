Worldwide Losartan Industry to 2026 - Growing Prevalence of Hypertension, Stroke and Diabetic Nephropathy Across the Globe is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Losartan Market, By Source (Contract Manufacturing Organizations, In-House), By Form (Tablet, Powder), By Strength (25mg, 50mg, 100mg, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Application, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Losartan Market was valued at $4.73 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a formidable rate of 7.81% during the forecast period. The Global Losartan Market is driven by the growing prevalence of hypertension, stroke and diabetic nephropathy across the world. Losartan is a medication that is used to treat high blood pressure. Furthermore, losartan is widely used in slowing down long-term kidney damage due to type II diabetes which is further expected to propel the market growth through 2026. The sudden outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the loss of jobs for many people due to which the level of anxiety and hypertension has increased among the people. This has, in turn, increased the demand for losartan, thereby fueling the market growth during the forecast period. Many major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are working on manufacturing in-house losartan tablets which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Losartan Market is segmented based on source, form, strength, distribution channel, application, end-user, company and region. Based on source, the market can be split into contract manufacturing organizations and in-house. Among these, the in-house segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increased preference for in-house manufacturing by key market players as the company can have full control over the quality and the quantity of the products. Based on form, the market can be fragmented into tablets and powder. Here, the tablet segment is dominating the market with a market share of nearly 87% and is expected to maintain its position in the forecast years as well. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online and offline. The offline channel is expected to dominate the market due to surging consumer preference for purchasing medicines from a pharmacy or drug store. The online segment is also expected to register significant growth over the next few years.



Regionally, the Global Losartan Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate in the overall losartan market owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology giants in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the market owing to the presence of a large pool of patients suffering from various life-threatening conditions in economies such as China and India.



Major players operating in the Global Losartan Market include Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Novartis International AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Mylan N.V., Ipca Laboratories Limited, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare Limited, and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Losartan Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Losartan Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Losartan Market based on source, form, strength, distribution channel, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Losartan Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Losartan Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Losartan Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Losartan Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Losartan Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Losartan Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Losartan Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Source (Contract Manufacturing Organizations, In-House)

6.2.2. By Form (Tablet, Powder)

6.2.3. By Strength (25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, Others)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

6.2.5. By Application (Hypertension, Stroke, Diabetic nephropathy, Others)

6.2.6. By End-User (Adult, Pediatric)

6.2.7. By Company (2020)

6.2.8. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Losartan Market Outlook



8. Europe Losartan Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Losartan Market Outlook



10. South America Losartan Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Losartan Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Merck & Co. Inc.

14.2. Pfizer Inc.

14.3. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

14.4. Sanofi S.A.

14.5. Novartis International AG

14.6. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

14.7. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

14.8. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

14.9. Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd.

14.10. Lupin Ltd.

14.11. Mylan N.V.

14.12. Ipca Laboratories Limited

14.13. Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited

14.14. Abbott Laboratories

14.15. Cadila Healthcare Limited



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

