Worldwide Luminaire and Lighting Control Industry to 2030 - Surging Development of Smart City Projects in Asia-Pacific Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luminaire and Lighting Control Market by Product, Component, Light, Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global luminaire and lighting control market size is expected to reach $130.71 billion by 2030 from $72.66 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2020 to 2030.
Luminaire and lighting controls are a range of lighting devices that can regulate the levels, quality and characteristics of light in a defined space. These devices aid in reducing electricity wastage while simultaneously encouraging energy efficiency. In addition, lighting control is a network-based lighting control solution that uses various components, such as occupancy sensors, transmitters & receivers, and microcontrollers for controlling lighting. The control systems offer various advantages such as maximizing energy savings, while adhering to building codes and complying with green building and energy conservation programs. These systems have been widely used in lighting applications of smart building & smart home establishments, industries, and automotive areas. Reduced energy consumption is one of the major advantages of using smart lighting controls.
The prominent factors that impact the luminaire and lighting control market growth are increasing demand of street and roadways lighting, high development of smart lighting system, and government initiatives toward energy saving product. However, high initial installation cost restricts the market growth. On the contrary, surge in development of smart city projects in Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect the development of the global luminaire and lighting control market during the forecast period.
The global luminaire and lighting control market is segmented into product, component, light, technology, application, and region. By product, the market is bifurcated into luminaire and lighting control. By component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of light, it is segregated into LED, halogen, fluorescent, HID, and others. By technology, it is fragmented into wired and wireless. The wireless segment further sub segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, others. Depending on application, it is separated into indoor and outdoor. The indoor segment further sub segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial is further sub segmented into offices, restaurants and hotels, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and others.
Region-wise, the luminaire and lighting control market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is dominating the market, due to an increase in enhanced technologies in smart infrastructure.
Competitive analysis and profiles of the major luminaire and lighting control market players, such as Acuity Brands, Inc. (Georgia), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), OSRAM AG (Germany), Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Dialight (UK), Legrand S.A. (France), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc (U.S.), and Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.), are focusing their investment on technologically advanced, cost-effective, and more secure products and solutions for various applications.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping the luminaire and lighting control
3.3. Patent analysis
3.3.1. By region, 2012-2020
3.3.2. By applicant, 2012-2020
3.4. Covid-19 impact analysis
3.4.1. COVID-19 outbreak
3.4.2. Impact on market size
3.4.3. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increasing demand of street and roadways lighting
3.6.3.1. High development of smart lighting system
3.5.1.2. Government initiatives toward energy saving product
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. High initial installation cost
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Surging development of smart city projects in Asia-Pacific
CHAPTER 4: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET , BY PRODUCT
4.1. Overview
4.2. Luminaire
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Lighting Control
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 5: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET, BY COMPONENT
5.1. Overview
5.2. Hardware
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Software
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Services
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 6: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET , BY LIGHT
6.1. Overview
6.2. LED
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Halogen
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Fluorescent
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. HID
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 7: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
7.1. Overview
7.2. Wired
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. Wireless
7.3.1. Wi-Fi
7.3.2. Bluetooth
7.3.3. ZigBee
7.3.4. Others
7.3.5. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.6. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.7. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 8: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET, BY APPLICATION
8.1. Overview
8.2. Indoor
8.2.1. Residential
8.2.2. Commercial
8.2.3. Industrial
8.2.4. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by region
8.2.6. Market analysis, by country
8.3. Outdoor
8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.3.3. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 9: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MAREKT, BY REGION
CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020
10.2. Top winning strategies
10.3. Product mapping of top 10 player
10.4. Competitive dashboard
10.5. Competitive heatmap
CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
11.1.1. Company overview
11.1.2. Company snapshot
11.1.3. Product portfolio
11.1.4. Business performance
11.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments
11.2. DIALIGHT
11.2.1. Company overview
11.2.2. Company snapshot
11.2.3. Operating business segments
11.2.4. Product portfolio
11.2.5. Business performance
11.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments
11.3. CREE, INC.
11.3.1. Company overview
11.3.2. Key executives
11.3.3. Company snapshot
11.3.4. Operating business segments
11.3.5. Product portfolio
11.3.6. R&D expenditure
11.3.7. Business performance
11.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments
11.4. EATON CORPORATION
11.4.1. Company overview
11.4.2. Company snapshot
11.4.3. Operating business segments
11.4.4. Product portfolio
11.4.5. R&D Expenditure
11.4.6. Business performance
11.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
11.5. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
11.5.1. Company overview
11.5.2. Key executives
11.5.3. Company snapshot
11.5.4. Operating business segments
11.5.5. Product portfolio
11.5.6. R&D expenditure
11.5.7. Business performance
11.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
11.6. OSRAM LICHT AG
11.6.1. Company overview
11.6.2. Key executives
11.6.3. Company snapshot
11.6.4. Operating business segments
11.6.5. Product portfolio
11.6.6. R&D expenditure
11.6.7. Business performance
11.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments
11.7. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N. V.
11.7.1. Company overview
11.7.2. Company snapshot
11.7.3. Operating business segments
11.7.4. Product portfolio
11.7.5. Business performance
11.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments
11.8. LEGRAND S. A.
11.8.1. Company overview
11.8.2. Company snapshot
11.8.3. Product portfolio
11.8.4. Business performance
11.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
11.9. LUTRON ELECTRONICS CO
11.9.1. Company overview
11.9.2. Key executives
11.9.3. Company snapshot
11.9.4. Product portfolio
11.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments
11.10. HUBBEL INCORPORATED
11.10.1. Company overview
11.10.2. Key executives
11.10.3. Company snapshot
11.10.4. Operating business segments
11.10.5. Product portfolio
11.10.6. Business performance
11.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments
