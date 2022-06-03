Worldwide Lymphedema Treatment Industry to 2030 - Featuring AIROS Medical, Bio-compression Systems and Cardinal Health Among Others

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lymphedema Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Treatment Type, By Affected Area, By End-User , By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Lymphedema treatment market size is expected to reach USD 1,735.36 million by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The increasing number of individuals being affected by Lymphedema is anticipated to drive the growth of the Lymphedema cure industry. Additionally, with the growing prevalence of the disease, innovative and advanced treatments are being developed in order to minimize risk during cure are also surging. Furthermore, the increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with the growing innovation across the healthcare sector is further projected to drive the industry growth. In addition, the launch of new medical devices by pharmaceutical companies is also fueling industry growth across the globe.



Based on the type, the secondary Lymphedema segment is dominating the global industry and is anticipated to lead the industry over the forecasting period. Secondary Lymphedema is generally caused by damage to the Lymph system via cancer treatment through radiation therapy and surgery among others. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention), the majority of the patients suffer from secondary Lymphedema. Thus, the presence of a large patient pool is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.



The rising investment by government and private pharmaceutical companies towards R&D for drug discovery is anticipated to present huge industry growth opportunities. Additionally, the growing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the industry. For instance, as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were nearly 17.0 million new cancer cases were recorded, which is likely to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases by 2040 because of the growth and aging of the population. Thereby, the rising occurrence of cancer is further acts as catalyzing factor for the market growth.



Market participants such as Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., AIROS Medical Inc., Bio-compression Systems, Cardinal Health, Essity (BSN medical GmbH), Convatec Inc., Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, Koya Medical, JUZO, Medi GmbH, Lohmann & Rauscher, Mego Afek ltd., PAUL HARTMANN, Smith+Nephew HERANTIS PHARMA Plc, SIGVARIS GROUP, Tactile medical, and ThermoTek are some of the key players operating in the global market.



Further, the companies are initiating collaborative initiatives in order to increase their market share. For instance, in August 2021, AIROS Medical, announced an exclusive US distribution deal for fist assist fa-1 compression devices, enabling the company to boost its market presence.

