Worldwide Marketing Resource Management Industry to 2026 - Players Include IBM, Infor and SAP Among Others

The global marketing resource management market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026.

The global marketing resource management market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Marketing resource management (MRM) refers to a cloud-based software application that is used by organizations for effectively managing and centralizing their marketing operations. It enables the organization to unify brand compliance, marketing workflows and tracking their return on investment (ROI). It primarily performs budgeting, planning and management of the marketing assets, content and project, and analyzing the effectiveness of marketing communications and initiatives. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), healthcare, retail and automotive.



The emerging trend of digitization, along with the increasing utilization of cloud-based MRM solutions across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are rapidly shifting toward cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions to create a marketing ecosystem that is highly cost-effective and customizable. Furthermore, the integration of MRM with artificial intelligence (AI) and big data tools for data-driven marketing, is also providing a boost to the market growth. These technologically advanced solutions assist organizations in gauging the effectiveness of their digital marketing assets and take corrective measures for maximum profits. The growing organizational demand for personalized brand imaging is acting as another growth-inducing factor. MRM is programmed to deliver customer-centric content for enhanced brand experience with unique customer profiles and improved market presence of the organization, which is facilitating its adoption by various organizations. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers and extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of information technology (IT), are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adobe, Brandmaker, IBM Corporation, Infor, Microsoft Corporation, North Plain Systems, SAP SE, SAS, Teradata Corporation, Workfront Inc., etc.



