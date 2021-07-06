Worldwide Mass Notification Systems Industry to 2026 - Key Players Include Alertus, Airbus and Eaton Among Others
DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Notification Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mass notification systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The mass notification system (MNS) is a solution for public and private organizations to broadcast one-way communications to the masses. The system includes a database of names, email addresses, phone numbers and delivery details through which the messages and notifications are conveyed. It is used for both emergency and non-emergency situations and offers services, such as extensive threat response, staff protection and regulatory compliance. MNS is commonly used by various commercial spaces and industrial setups, including shopping malls, restaurants, movie theatres, offices and service stations.
The growing adoption of Internet Protocol (IP) based notification devices is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. IP-connected computers, smartphones and telephones are increasingly being integrated with on-premise MNS solutions, such as fire alarms and security sensors, thus driving the product demand. Furthermore, the rising need for advanced security systems to ensure public safety and security is also catalyzing the market growth. The thriving education sector is further creating a positive impact on the market. The MNS is used to streamline institutional operations and communicate with students and teachers through announcements.
Moreover, the frequent occurrence of industrial hazards across both the developed and emerging nations is also enhancing the adoption of MNS to prevent loss to valuable resources and human lives. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, technological advancements and product innovations, are projected to create a positive impact on the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mass notification systems market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alertus, Airbus DS Communications, Blackboard, Desktop Alert, Eaton Corporation, Everbridge, Honeywell, IBM Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Omnilert LLC, OnSolve LLC, Rave Mobile Safety, Siemens, Singlewire Software, xMatters, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Mass Notification Systems Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Hardware
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Solution
7.1 In-Building Solutions
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Wide-Area Solutions
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Distributed Recipient Solutions
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
8.1 On-Premise
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cloud
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Organization Size
9.1 Large Enterprises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 SMEs
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Integrated Public Alert & Warning
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Emergency Communication
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Disaster Recovery
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Vertical
11.1 Commercial and Industrial
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Energy and Utilities
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Education
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Transportation and Logistics
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Defense and Military
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
11.7 Government
11.7.1 Market Trends
11.7.2 Market Forecast
11.8 Others
11.8.1 Market Trends
11.8.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Alertus
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Airbus DS Communications
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Blackboard
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Desktop Alert
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Eaton Corporation
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Everbridge
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.7 Honeywell
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 IBM Corporation
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Motorola Solutions
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Omnilert LLC
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 OnSolve LLC
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Rave Mobile Safety
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13 Siemens
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials
16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.14 Singlewire Software
16.3.14.1 Company Overview
16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.15 xMatters
16.3.15.1 Company Overview
16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxn3wy
