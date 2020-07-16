Worldwide Mattress Industry to 2025 - Major Trends and Drivers
Jul 16, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mattress market reached a value of US$ 30.3 Billion in 2019. A mattress is a large rectangular pad filled with cotton, foam rubber or an arrangement of coiled springs. It can also be filled with water, air or a variety of natural fibers. It plays a vital role in giving the right support and comfort to the body, keeping the spine in a neutral position, and facilitating sleep. Moreover, it assists in minimizing nervousness, irritability, headaches and stress experienced by individuals, factors that are associated with the quality of sleep.
At present, there is a significant rise in the demand for various home furnishing products, such as mattresses, pillowcases and bed linens, on account of the increasing construction of residential complexes. Apart from this, due to the growing instances of back and posture-related problems caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces, there is widespread adoption of airbeds, waterbeds and foam-based mattresses that offer superior comfort through even distribution of pressure and body weight. These mattresses can also be customized and aid in relaxing the spine while sleeping.
Furthermore, the key players are focusing on the introduction of organic mattresses made by utilizing natural and environment-friendly raw materials, such as wool, natural latex and organic cotton. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the consequent lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chain, the overall sales of mattresses have declined for the short term. It is expected to increase once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market value to reach US$ 44.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2025.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Sealy Corporation, Serta Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Sleep Number Corporation, Southerland Inc., Spring Air Company and Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What was the global mattress market size in 2019?
- What are the major global mattress market drivers?
- What are the major trends in the global mattress market?
- What is the global mattress market breakup by product?
- What is the global mattress market breakup by size?
- What is the global mattress market breakup by application?
- What is the global mattress market breakup by distribution channel?
- What are the major regional markets in the global mattress industry?
- Who are the leading mattress industry players?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Mattress Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Innerspring Mattresses
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Memory Foam Mattresses
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Latex Mattresses
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Online Distribution
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Offline Distribution
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Size
8.1 Twin or Single Size
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Twin XL Size
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Full or Double Size
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Queen Size
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 King Size Mattress
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Domestic
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Kingsdown Inc.
15.3.2 Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.
15.3.3 Leggett & Platt
15.3.4 Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.
15.3.5 Sealy Corporation
15.3.6 Serta Inc.
15.3.7 Simmons Bedding Company LLC
15.3.8 Sleep Number
15.3.9 Southerland Inc.
15.3.10 Spring Air
15.3.11 Tempur-Pedic
