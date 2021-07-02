Worldwide Mattress Industry to 2026 - Featuring Kingsdown, Kurlon Enterprise and Sleep Number Corporation Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mattress market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A mattress is a large rectangular pad filled with cotton, foam rubber or an arrangement of coiled springs. It can also be filled with water, air or a variety of natural fibers. It plays a vital role in giving the right support and comfort to the body, keeping the spine in a neutral position, and facilitating sleep. Moreover, it assists in minimizing nervousness, irritability, headaches and stress experienced by individuals, factors that are associated with the quality of sleep.



At present, there is a significant rise in the demand for various home furnishing products, such as mattresses, pillowcases and bed linens, on account of the increasing construction of residential complexes. Apart from this, due to the growing instances of back and posture-related problems caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces, there is widespread adoption of airbeds, waterbeds and foam-based mattresses that offer superior comfort through even distribution of pressure and body weight. These mattresses can also be customized and aid in relaxing the spine while sleeping.

Furthermore, the key players are focusing on the introduction of organic mattresses made by utilizing natural and environment-friendly raw materials, such as wool, natural latex and organic cotton. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the consequent lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chain have also impacted the industry growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mattress market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of mattress manufacturers are Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Sealy Corporation, Serta Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Sleep Number Corporation, Southerland Inc., Spring Air Company and Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mattress Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Innerspring Mattresses

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Memory Foam Mattresses

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Latex Mattresses

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online Distribution

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Offline Distribution

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Size

8.1 Twin or Single Size

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Twin XL Size

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Full or Double Size

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Queen Size

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 King Size Mattress

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Domestic

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Kingsdown Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Leggett & Platt Incorporated

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Sealy Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Serta Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Simmons Bedding Company LLC

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Sleep Number Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Southerland Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Spring Air Company

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccg3eu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

