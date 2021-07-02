Worldwide Mattress Industry to 2026 - Featuring Kingsdown, Kurlon Enterprise and Sleep Number Corporation Among Others
The "Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mattress market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A mattress is a large rectangular pad filled with cotton, foam rubber or an arrangement of coiled springs. It can also be filled with water, air or a variety of natural fibers. It plays a vital role in giving the right support and comfort to the body, keeping the spine in a neutral position, and facilitating sleep. Moreover, it assists in minimizing nervousness, irritability, headaches and stress experienced by individuals, factors that are associated with the quality of sleep.
At present, there is a significant rise in the demand for various home furnishing products, such as mattresses, pillowcases and bed linens, on account of the increasing construction of residential complexes. Apart from this, due to the growing instances of back and posture-related problems caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces, there is widespread adoption of airbeds, waterbeds and foam-based mattresses that offer superior comfort through even distribution of pressure and body weight. These mattresses can also be customized and aid in relaxing the spine while sleeping.
Furthermore, the key players are focusing on the introduction of organic mattresses made by utilizing natural and environment-friendly raw materials, such as wool, natural latex and organic cotton. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the consequent lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chain have also impacted the industry growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mattress market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of mattress manufacturers are Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Sealy Corporation, Serta Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Sleep Number Corporation, Southerland Inc., Spring Air Company and Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Mattress Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Innerspring Mattresses
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Memory Foam Mattresses
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Latex Mattresses
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Online Distribution
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Offline Distribution
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Size
8.1 Twin or Single Size
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Twin XL Size
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Full or Double Size
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Queen Size
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 King Size Mattress
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Domestic
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Kingsdown Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Leggett & Platt Incorporated
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Sealy Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Serta Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Simmons Bedding Company LLC
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Sleep Number Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Southerland Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Spring Air Company
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
