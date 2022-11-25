Worldwide Medical Aesthetics Industry to 2028 - Increasing Awareness of Aesthetic Appearance Will Fuel Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Aesthetics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global medical aesthetics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global medical aesthetics market to grow with a CAGR of about 10% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on medical aesthetics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on medical aesthetics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical aesthetics market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical aesthetics market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing incidence of congenital face & tooth deformities will propel the growth of the market

An increase in awareness of aesthetic appearance will fuel market growth.

2) Restraints

Clinical risks and complications associated with medical aesthetic procedures will restrain the growth of the market.

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand from emerging markets is projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the medical aesthetics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the medical aesthetics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global medical aesthetics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Medical Aesthetics Market Highlights

2.2. Medical Aesthetics Market Projection

2.3. Medical Aesthetics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Medical Aesthetics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Medical Aesthetics Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Procedure Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Medical Aesthetics Market



4. Medical Aesthetics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Medical Aesthetics Market by Product

5.1. Facial Aesthetics

5.2. Body Contouring

5.3. Cosmetic Implants

5.4. Physician-dispensed Cosmeceuticals

5.5. Skin Aesthetics



6. Global Medical Aesthetics Market by Procedure Type

6.1. Invasive Procedures

6.2. Non-invasive Procedures



7. Global Medical Aesthetics Market by Region 2022-2028



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. AbbVie

8.2.2. Alma Lasers, Ltd.

8.2.3. Anika Therapeutics

8.2.4. Cutera, Inc.

8.2.5. Cynosure

8.2.6. El.En. S.p.A.

8.2.7. Fotona d.o.o.

8.2.8. Johnson & Johnson

8.2.9. Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

8.2.10. Medytox, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u28zdx

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets