Worldwide Medical Cannabis Industry to 2026 - Featuring Canopy Growth, GW Pharmaceuticals and Aurora Cannabis Among Others

The global medical cannabis market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Cannabis is a psychoactive drug that is derived from the cannabis plant of the Cannabaceae family. It was used medicinally in ancient Indian, Chinese, Egyptian and Islamic cultures. Nowadays, cannabis finds application in the treatment of a wide range of diseases and symptoms, including cancer, chronic pain, depression, arthritis, diabetes, glaucoma, migraines, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Parkinson's and Tourette's.

Owing to its therapeutic benefits, cannabis has been approved for medical use in numerous countries, with varying degrees of legal restrictions. Some of these countries include Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Uruguay. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global medical cannabis market to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2026.

Cannabis is safer and has less severe side effects in comparison to other treatment options. It also finds usage along with other treatments either to enhance their efficacy or to combat adverse side effects. For instance, it is very effective in reducing nausea and increasing appetite among chemotherapy patients. Similarly, it is also used in combination with traditional opioid painkillers, which enables patients to reduce the dosage and frequency of opioids significantly and imparts greater pain relief.



The steadily aging population across the globe has played a significant role in driving the demand for medical cannabis as geriatric patients are more likely to develop chronic illnesses and require more physician visits.



Clinical trials, research and development (R&D) activities and commercialization of cannabis-based indications are further expected to catalyze the growth of the market.



Although expenditure on health products is less susceptible to fluctuations, the uptake of medical marijuana is liable to changes in disposable income due to its unconventional nature. As a result, increasing disposable incomes are projected to create a positive impact on the demand for medical cannabis.

Companies Mentioned

Canopy Growth Corporation

GW Pharmaceuticals

Aurora Cannabis Inc

Aphria Inc

MedReleaf Corporation

Insys Therapeutics Inc

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc

Cara Therapeutics Inc

United Cannabis Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What is the market size for the global medical cannabis market?

2. What is the global medical cannabis market growth?

3. What are the global medical cannabis market drivers?

4. What are the key industry trends in the global medical cannabis market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global medical cannabis market?

6. What is the global medical cannabis market breakup by species?

7. What is the global medical cannabis market breakup by derivatives?

8. What is the global medical cannabis market breakup by application?

9. What is the global medical cannabis market breakup by end-use?

10. What is the global medical cannabis market breakup by route of administration?

11. What are the major regions in the global medical cannabis market?

12. Who are the key companies/players in the global medical cannabis market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Medical Cannabis Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Species

5.5 Market Breakup by Derivative

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.8 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast

5.11 SWOT Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Strengths

5.11.3 Weaknesses

5.11.4 Opportunities

5.11.5 Threats

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.12.1 Input Suppliers

5.12.2 Collectors

5.12.3 Manufacturers

5.12.4 Distributors

5.12.5 Exporters

5.12.6 Retailers

5.12.7 End-User

5.13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.13.1 Overview

5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.13.4 Degree of Competition

5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.13.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.14 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Species

6.1 Indica

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Sativa

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Hybrid

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Derivative

7.1 Cannabidiol (CBD)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Cancer

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Arthritis

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Migraine

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Epilepsy

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Research and Development Centres

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

10.1 Oral Solutions and Capsules

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Smoking

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Vaporizers

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Topicals

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 Overview of Clinical Research Suggesting the Benefits of Medical Cannabis Across Various Indications

12.1 Alzheimer's Disease

12.2 Autism

12.3 Cancer

12.4 Chronic Pain

12.5 Epilepsy

12.6 Migraine

12.7 Digestive Disorders

12.8 Multiple Sclerosis

12.9 Schizophrenia

12.10 Others



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players



14 Key Player Profiles

