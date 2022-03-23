Worldwide Medical Composite Industry to 2030 - Increase in Demand for Medical Composites from Dental Medical Composites Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Composite Market by Fiber Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical composites market forecast accounted for $0.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030.



Composite material is a blend of two or more materials that have distinctive chemical or physical properties. Carbon fiber medical composites are used for surgical applications owing to its chemical inertness and light weight. Glass fiber or fiberglass composite find diverse applications in medical industry, owing to its ability to be molded into complex aesthetic shapes and enhanced structural strength.



The growth of the global medical composites market is driven by increase in use of medical composites in diagnostic imaging and dental medical composite application. Medical composites are used in medical diagnostic devices and treatment, owing to the ability of composites to promote the healing process and patient recovery process. Epoxy medical composites are used in medical imaging tables, owing to high strength and low signal diminution for nuclear imaging property.

In addition, medical composites can be used in diagnostic imaging tables and other imaging accessories such as CT scan tables, MRI tables, and positron emission tomography (PET) tables. This is attributed to the fact that carbon fiber medical composites are radiolucent, absorb minimal level of radiant energy, and minimize signal attenuation. Minimal signal attenuation further help to capture clear images of the patient body or targeted body part Thus, all these factors together are predicted to augment the demand for medical composites in the global market.



However, the production of medical composites involves complex processes, which, in turn, increases the cost of the product. In addition, shape of medical composites cannot be easily altered, which is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global market.



Conversely, recent development in medical composites is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. Furthermore, carbon fiber medical composites offer enhanced load-bearing capability, thus making them suitable to be used in artificial limbs. Load-carrying links are of utmost important in joint mechanism, and carbon fiber medical composites are used for this application due to their stiffness and biocompatibility.



The global medical composites market is segmented into fiber type, application, and region. On the basis of fiber type, the global medical composites market is categorized into carbon fiber, glass fiber, and others. Depending on application, the market is segregated into diagnostic imaging, composite body implants, dental medical composites, and surgical instruments. Region wise, the medical composites market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global medical composites market profiles the leading players that include CeramTec GmbH, Composiflex Inc., Dentsply Sirona, IDI Composites International, Inc., Kulzer GmbH, ROYAL DSM N.V., SGL Carbon SE, The 3M Company, Toray Industries, Inc., and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.



Key Benefits

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the medical composites market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increasing use of medical composites in diagnostic imaging application

3.4.1.2. Surge in demand from composite body implants

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High production cost

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in demand for medical composite from dental medical composites

3.5. Value chain analysis

3.6. Pricing analysis

3.7. Impact of key regulations on the global medical composites market

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the global medical composites market

3.9. Patent analysis, 2012-2021



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL MEDICAL COMPOSITE MARKET, BY FIBER TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by fiber type

4.2. Carbon fiber

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Glass fiber

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL MEDICAL COMPOSITES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2. Diagnostic imaging

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. Composite body implants

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.4. Dental medical composites

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.5. Surgical Instruments

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: MEDICAL COMPOSITES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2020

7.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

7.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

7.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

7.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

7.3. PRODUCT MAPPING OF TOP 10 PLAYER

7.4. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

7.5. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP

7.6. KEY DEVELOPMENTS

7.6.1. New product launches

7.6.2. Expansions

7.6.3. Other developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES:

8.1. CeramTec GmbH

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.2. Composiflex Inc

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.3. Dentsply Sirona

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. IDI Composites International, Inc.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.5. Kulzer GmbH

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.6. Royal DSM N.V.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.7. SGL Carbon SE

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.8. The 3M Company

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.9. Toray Industries, Inc.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.10. Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qc9du7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets