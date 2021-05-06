Worldwide Medical Oxygen Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Oxygen Market, By Form (Liquid Oxygen, Compressed, Oxygen Concentrators), By Purity (96% to 99.5%, 93% to 96%), By Delivery Mode, By Modality, By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Oxygen Market was valued at USD4572.39 million in value terms in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% in value terms to reach USD6712.32 million by 2026. The Global Medical Oxygen Market is driven by the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases among the population. In addition to this, high growth in the geriatric population is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for home healthcare facilities is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



Currently, the high demand for mechanical ventilators is resulting in a significant shortage of these devices in key countries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The unmet demand for mechanical ventilators is forcing biomedical engineers and scientists to create makeshift ventilators using respiratory devices such as PAP, manual resuscitators, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and others. This is acting as a pivotal factor for the growth of the medical oxygen market in recent times.



The Global Medical Oxygen Market is segmented based on form, purity, delivery mode, modality, technology, application, end-user, company, and region. Based on form, the market can be categorized into compressed, liquid oxygen, oxygen concentrators, others. Out of these, the Liquid oxygen segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across the world. In addition to this, it is highly effective to increase the amount of oxygen in the body to healthy, normal levels, which is further expected to create more opportunities for segmental growth over the coming years.



Major players operating in the Global Medical Oxygen Market include Linde Plc, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group, Cryofab Inc, Terumo Medical Corporation, Keen Compressed Gas Co, GF Health Products Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Goyal MG Gases Private Limited, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited, Devilbiss Healthcare LLC, Inogen Inc., O2 Concepts, Teijin Limited, GCE Healthcare, Inova Labs Inc., and Novair Medical. These companies are significantly increasing their training efforts to meet the rising demand for oxygen concentrators in order to expand their market share.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Medical Oxygen Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Medical Oxygen Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Medical Oxygen Market based on form, purity, delivery mode, modality, technology, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Medical Oxygen Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Medical Oxygen Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Medical Oxygen Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Medical Oxygen Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Medical Oxygen Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Medical Oxygen Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of hospitals/medical centers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher was able to include the hospitals/medical centers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the hospitals/medical centers and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Medical Oxygen Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

Medical oxygen hospitals/medical centers and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to medical oxygen

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals/medical centers, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Medical Oxygen Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Medical Oxygen Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Form (Liquid Oxygen, Compressed, Oxygen Concentrators, Others)

6.2.2. By Purity (96% to 99.5%, 93% to 96%)

6.2.3. By Delivery Mode (Aerial Diffusion, Direct Inhalation, Others)

6.2.4. By Modality (Portable Medical Oxygen Systems v/s Standalone Medical Oxygen Systems)

6.2.5. By Technology (Continuous Flow v/s Pulse Dose)

6.2.6. By Application (COPD, Bronchopulmonary, Lung Disorder, Heart Failure, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Others)

6.2.7. By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Emergency Medical Centers, Home Care)

6.2.8. By Company (2020)

6.2.9. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Medical Oxygen Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Medical Oxygen Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Medical Oxygen Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Medical Oxygen Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Medical Oxygen Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Leading Players Profiled

14.2.1. Linde Plc

14.2.2. Air Liquide S.A.

14.2.3. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

14.2.4. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

14.2.5. Messer Group GmbH

14.2.6. Cryofab Inc

14.2.7. Terumo Medical Corporation

14.2.8. Keen Compressed Gas Co

14.2.9. GF Health Products Inc.

14.2.10. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.2.11. Invacare Corporation

14.2.12. Goyal MG Gases Private Limited

14.2.13. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited

14.2.14. Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

14.2.15. Inogen Inc.

14.2.16. O2 Concepts, LLC

14.2.17. Teijin Limited

14.2.18. GCE Healthcare

14.2.19. Inova Labs Inc.

14.2.20. Novair Medical



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

