Worldwide Medical Refrigerators Industry to 2026 - Boost from Government Sector & Demand for Certification Presents Opportunities

The Global Medical Refrigerators Market size was estimated at USD 3,388.13 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3,561.37 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.45% to reach USD 4,658.88 Million by 2026.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Medical Refrigerators to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Design Type, the Medical Refrigerators Market was examined across Countertop Medical Refrigerator, Explosion-Proof Refrigerator, Flammable Material Storage Refrigerator, Pass Thru Refrigerators, and Under-counter Medical Refrigerator.

Based on Product, the Medical Refrigerators Market was examined across Blood Bank Refrigerators & Plasma Freezers, Chromatography Refrigerators & Freezers, Cryogenic Storage Systems, Enzyme Refrigerators & Freezers, Laboratory Refrigerators & Freezers, Pharmacy Refrigerators & Freezers, and Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers.

Based on Door Type, the Medical Refrigerators Market was examined across Double Door and Single Door.

Based on End-Users, the Medical Refrigerators Market was examined across Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Pharmacies, Medical Cold Chain, Medical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Research Institutes.

Based on Geography, the Medical Refrigerators Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Refrigerators Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Medical Refrigerators Market, including Blue Star Limited, Felix Storch, Inc., Fiocchetti, Follett LLC, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific, LEC Medical, Migali Scientific, PHC Holdings Corporation, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc., Standex International Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vestfrost Solutions, and Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Refrigerators Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Medical Refrigerators Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Refrigerators Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Refrigerators Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Refrigerators Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Medical Refrigerators Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Refrigerators Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for the safe storage of blood and blood derivatives

5.1.1.2. Increasing demand from End Users

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Use of refurbished devices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Boost from government sector & demand for certification

5.1.3.2. Technological advancements in medical refrigerators

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High equipment prices

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Medical Refrigerators Market, by Design Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Countertop Medical Refrigerator

6.3. Explosion-Proof Refrigerator

6.4. Flammable Material Storage Refrigerator

6.5. Pass Thru Refrigerators

6.6. Under-counter Medical Refrigerator



7. Medical Refrigerators Market, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Blood Bank Refrigerators & Plasma Freezers

7.3. Chromatography Refrigerators & Freezers

7.4. Cryogenic Storage Systems

7.5. Enzyme Refrigerators & Freezers

7.6. Laboratory Refrigerators & Freezers

7.7. Pharmacy Refrigerators & Freezers

7.8. Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers



8. Medical Refrigerators Market, by Door Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Double Door

8.3. Single Door



9. Medical Refrigerators Market, by End-Users

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Blood Banks

9.3. Diagnostic Centers

9.4. Hospitals & Pharmacies

9.5. Medical Cold Chain

9.6. Medical Laboratories

9.7. Pharmaceutical Companies

9.8. Research Institutes



10. Americas Medical Refrigerators Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Medical Refrigerators Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Refrigerators Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Blue Star Limited

14.2. Felix Storch, Inc.

14.3. Fiocchetti

14.4. Follett LLC

14.5. Haier Biomedical

14.6. Helmer Scientific

14.7. LEC Medical

14.8. Migali Scientific

14.9. PHC Holdings Corporation

14.10. Philipp Kirsch GmbH

14.11. So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc.

14.12. Standex International Corporation

14.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.14. Vestfrost Solutions

14.15. Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited



15. Appendix

