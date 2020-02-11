Worldwide Medical Waste Management Market Insights, 2020-2025 - Increasing Number of Awareness Programs for Medical Waste Management in Developed Countries

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Waste Management Market by Service (Collection, Treatment, Disposal, Incineration, Recycling), Type of Waste ( (Non-Hazardous, Infectious, Pharmaceuticals), Treatment Site (Offsite, Onsite), Waste Generator (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical waste management market size is projected to reach USD 9 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The increasing volume of healthcare waste and the growing geriatric and obese populations are the major factors driving the growth of the global medical waste management market. However, hospitals, healthcare institutes, and pharmaceutical companies have to make significant investments for the collection and processing of waste in an appropriate manner so as to reduce environmental pollution. This, coupled with the low awareness in developing countries, is expected to affect the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The treatment and disposal segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period



The medical waste management market by service is categorized into collection, transportation, and storage services; treatment & disposal services; and recycling services. The collection, transportation, and storage services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by an increasing amount of waste generated by healthcare facilities and the rising number of surgeries performed in the hospitals.



The offsite treatment segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the analysis period



On the basis of the treatment site, the medical waste management market is segmented into and onsite treatment. The offsite treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical waste management market in 2019. Factors such as the increasing number of conferences and high costs associated with onsite medical waste treatment are driving the growth of the offsite treatment segment.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period



Geographically, the medical waste management market is dominated by North America, which is then followed by Europe for 2019. However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increasing number of hospitals and clinics, growing population, and increasing medical waste generation by healthcare facilities are driving market growth in this region.



Prominent players in the medical waste management market include Stericycle, Inc. (US), Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC (US), Clean Harbors, Inc. (US), Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc. (US), REMONDIS Medison GmbH (Germany), Republic Services, Inc. (US), Sharps Compliance, Inc. (US), and Waste Management, Inc. (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Waste Management Market Overview

4.2 North America: Market, By Type of Waste, 2019

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Volume of Healthcare Waste

5.2.1.2 Growing Geriatric and Obese Populations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Awareness Programs for Medical Waste Management in Developed Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Medical Waste Management in Developing Countries



6 Medical Waste Management Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Collection, Transportation, and Storage Services

6.2.1 Collection, Transportation, and Storage Services to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

6.3 Treatment & Disposal Services

6.3.1 Incineration

6.3.1.1 Many Companies are Investing in the Development of Incinerators for Small- and Medium-Scale Healthcare Facilities - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

6.3.2 Autoclaving

6.3.2.1 Initiatives By Government & Non-Government Organizations to Support Market Growth

6.3.3 Chemical Treatment

6.3.3.1 Increasing Focusing on the Onsite Treatment of Medical Waste to Avoid the Spread of Infections to Support Market Growth

6.3.4 Other Treatments

6.4 Recycling Services

6.4.1 Increasing Awareness About Recycling Medical Waste to Drive the Growth of This Segment



7 Medical Waste Management Market, By Type of Waste

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Hazardous Waste

7.2.1 Increasing Surgical Volume Boosts the Generation of Non-Hazardous Waste

7.3 Hazardous Waste

7.3.1 Infectious & Pathological Waste

7.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Will Lead to the Greater Generation of Infectious Medical Waste

7.3.2 Sharp Waste

7.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries Will Support Market Growth

7.3.3 Pharmaceutical Waste

7.3.3.1 Presence of Stringent Regulations and Protocols for the Monitoring and Disposal of Pharmaceutical Waste is A Key Growth Driver

7.3.4 Other Hazardous Waste



8 Medical Waste Management Market, By Treatment Site

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Offsite Treatment

8.2.1 High Costs Associated With Medical Waste Treatment at Onsite Locations to Drive the Market for Offsite Treatment

8.3 Onsite Treatment

8.3.1 Growing Company Initiatives to Provide Advanced Onsite Equipment Will Drive Market Growth



9 Medical Waste Management Market, By Waste Generator

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

9.2.1 Rising Number of Surgeries Contributing to the Generation of Waste in Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

9.3 Other Waste Generators



10 Medical Waste Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations for Handling Medical Waste Play A Crucial Role in the Growth of the Market in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Will Drive Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Accounts for the Largest Share of the European Market

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Large Amount of Medical Waste Generated By Healthcare Facilities in France to Drive Market Growth

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Growing Patient Population and Rising Surgical Volume is A Key Driver of Market Demand

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Italy's Strict Legislation to Govern Waste Management Activities to Support Market Growth

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Growing Geriatric Population is A Key Growth Driver in the Market in Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Japan has the Largest Proportion of the Geriatric Population of Any Country, Which Will Increase the Demand for Healthcare and the Generation of Medical Waste

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 China Accounts for the Second-Largest Share of the APAC Market

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Government Initiatives and Expansions in Healthcare Infrastructure Will Drive the Demand for Waste Management

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Partnerships

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

11.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.4.2 Visionary Leaders

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.5 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Stericycle

12.2 Veolia Environnement S.A.

12.3 Suez Environnement S.A.

12.4 Sharps Compliance, Inc.

12.5 Waste Management, Inc.

12.6 Clean Harbors, Inc.

12.7 Remondis SE & Co. KG

12.8 Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC

12.9 Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc.

12.10 Republic Services, Inc

12.11 Ecomed Services

12.12 GRP & Associates, Inc.

12.13 BWS Incorporated

12.14 Medpro Disposal

12.15 GIC Medical Disposal

12.16 Gamma Waste Services

12.17 Triumvirate Environmental Inc.

12.18 EPCO

12.19 All Medical Waste Australia Pty. Ltd.

12.20 Casella Waste Systems, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzsqdm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

