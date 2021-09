Worldwide Membrane Bioreactor Industry to 2026 - Players Include ADI Systems, Alfa Laval and Toray Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A membrane bioreactor (MBR) is primarily used for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment. It is an integration of a perm-selective or semi-permeable membrane process, such as microfiltration (MF) or ultrafiltration (UF), with a suspended growth bioreactor. Vacuum or gravity-driven and pressure-driven systems are the most commonly used types of MBR systems. They ensure that the floating matter is retained, and the sediments are separated from the sludge concentration. In comparison to the traditionally used methods, they have controlled biomass retention, improved effluent quality, minimal carbon footprint and are effective against pathogens, such as cryptosporidium and giardia.



The market is primarily being driven by the growing demand for water treatment solutions across the globe. This can be attributed to the declining freshwater resources and steadily increasing demand for chemical-free and safe drinking water from the residential sector. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns regarding efficient sanitation and wastewater disposal are also providing a boost to the market growth. There has been a significant increase in the production of wastewater across the residential, commercial and industrial complexes that is now treated through MBRs.

Additionally, the development of submerged MBRs is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These systems are cost-and energy-efficient, compact, lightweight and can create aeration to generate tangential liquid flow around the membranes. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of environment-friendly water and wastewater management technologies across industries, including chemical, pharmaceutical, power, food and beverage, and textile, is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and the implementation of favorable government policies for upgrading the existing wastewater treatment plants with MBRs, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ADI Systems, Alfa Laval, Aquatech International Corporation, Asahi Kasei, Bioprocessh2o LLC, Culligan, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Water & Process Technologies, GLV Groups, Huber SE, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Suez, Toray Industries Inc., CITIC Envirotech Ltd., Veolia Water, Wehrle, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by System Configuration

6.1 Submerged

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Side Stream

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Membrane Type

7.1 Hollow Fiber

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Flat Sheet

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Multi-Tubular

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Municipal Waste-Water Treatment

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Industrial Waste-Water Treatment

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 ADI Systems

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Alfa Laval

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Aquatech International Corporation

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Asahi Kasei

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Bioprocessh2o LLC

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Culligan

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 GE Water & Process Technologies

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 GLV Groups

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Huber SE

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.11 Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12 Kubota Corporation

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.13 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

13.3.13.1 Company Overview

13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.14 Suez

13.3.14.1 Company Overview

13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.14.3 Financials

13.3.15 Toray Industries Inc.

13.3.15.1 Company Overview

13.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.15.3 Financials

13.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.16 CITIC Envirotech Ltd.

13.3.16.1 Company Overview

13.3.16.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.16.3 Financials

13.3.17 Veolia Water

13.3.17.1 Company Overview

13.3.17.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.18 Wehrle

13.3.18.1 Company Overview

13.3.18.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.18.3 Financials

