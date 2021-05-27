Worldwide MEMS Industry to 2026 - APAC Will Lead the Global Marketplace by Revenue With 40% Market Share

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global MEMS Market by Components, Devices and Applications in Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the MEMS marketplace including ecosystem, players, products, and services. The report analyzes MEMS components and enabled devices, products, and applications in industry verticals. The report provides detailed forecasts of MEMS by function, device, application, and industry vertical. Forecasts provided are global, regional, and by country for the period 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings:

Microsensors will become a $8.36 billion global market by 2026

global market by 2026 MEMS in healthcare and life science will reach $1.86 billion globally by 2026

globally by 2026 MEMS enabled industrial IoT devices will be a $1.48 billion global market by 2026

global market by 2026 MEMS enabled small wireless sensor networks will be $591 million global market by 2026

global market by 2026 APAC is the largest region by overall MEMS revenue followed by North America and Europe

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS), represent miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical elements (devices and structures) that are created using various microfabrication techniques. One of the key areas for MEMS is sensors, particularly in certain emerging market opportunity areas such as virtual reality and many Internet of Things (IoT) use cases, devices and applications.

Sensors are used for detection of changes in the physical environment and/or logical relationship of one object to another(s) and/or the environment. Physical changes may include temperature, light, pressure, sound, and motion. Logical changes include the presence/absence of an electronically traceable entity, location, and/or activity. Within an IoT context, physical and logical changes are equally important, so MEMS/sensor systems will increasingly rely upon support from software.

The MEMS market is a fast-growing area within the electronics sector with certain high-growth sub-segments, such as industrial IoT, representing significantly higher growth. APAC will lead the global marketplace by revenue with 40% market share followed by North America with 30%. The other three regions of Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa will hold 16%, 10%, and 4% of revenue respectively.

Companies in Report:

ARM Holdings

Bosch

Cisco System Inc.

InvenSense

Knowles Electronics

MediaTek Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Qualcomm Atheros Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Developers

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Embedded Systems and MEMS

2.2 MEMS Technology and Market Segments

3 MEMS Market Background

3.1 MEMS Market by Function

3.2 MEMS Market for Devices

3.3 MEMS Market in Industry Verticals

3.4 MEMS Market in Applications and Services

4 MEMS Industry Details

4.1 History

4.2 MEMS Applications

4.3 MEMS Use Cases

4.4 Advantages of MEMS

4.5 Disadvantages of MEMS

4.6 Manufacturing Process of MEMS

5 MEMS Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Challenges

6 MEMS Company Analysis

6.1 ARM Holdings

6.2 Bosch

6.3 Cisco System Inc.

6.4 InvenSense

6.5 Knowles Electronics

6.6 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.7 Micron Technology Inc.

6.8 MediaTek Inc.

6.9 Qualcomm Atheros Inc.

6.10 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.11 STMicroelectronics

6.12 Samsung Developers

6.13 Texas Instruments

7 MEMS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

7.1 MEMS Revenue 2021 - 2026

7.2 MEMS Revenue by Region 2021 - 2026

7.2.1 Total MEMS Revenue by Region 2021 - 2026

7.2.2 APAC MEMS Market 2021 - 2026

7.2.3 North America MEMS Market 2021 - 2026

7.2.4 Europe MEMS Market 2021 - 2026

7.2.5 Latin America MEMS Market 2021 - 2026

7.2.6 MEA MEMS Market 2021 - 2026

7.3 MEMS Revenue by Country 2021 - 2026

7.4 MEMS Shipment Forecasts 2021 - 2026

7.4.1 Global MEMS Shipment

7.4.2 MEMS Shipment by Components

7.4.2.1 MEMS Shipment by Micro-Electronics Component Based Product

7.4.2.2 MEMS Shipment by Micro-Sensors Component Based Product

7.4.2.3 MEMS Shipment by Micro-Actuators Component Based Product

7.4.2.4 MEMS Shipment by Micro-Structures Component Based Product

7.4.3 MEMS Shipment by Application Devices

7.4.4 MEMS Shipment by Application Verticals

7.4.5 MEMS Shipment by Region

7.4.5.1 MEMS Shipment by APAC Country

7.4.5.2 MEMS Shipment by North America Country

7.4.5.3 MEMS Shipment by Europe Country

7.4.5.4 MEMS Shipment by Latin America Country

7.4.5.5 MEMS Shipment by MEA Country

8 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8rmkw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

