Worldwide Merchant Acquiring Industry to 2027 - Featuring Fiserv, Global Payments and Adyen Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Merchant Acquiring Market - Analysis By Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Technology, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global merchant acquiring market was valued at around USD 24.91 billion in the year 2021. Payments are becoming increasingly cashless, and the industry's role in fostering inclusion has become a significant priority. The card acquiring industry has developed progressively over time by giving retailers and merchants a platform to quickly and effectively handle card payment transactions.



Over the last 10 years, merchant acquiring has evolved into a commodity, and players in the field are now differentiating their offers by lowering margins on transactional volume. Future-oriented growth in this space is to create an upgraded 'Merchant Acquirer' that will deliver value-added services to existing customers and create new business in the SME market. Factors such as the shift to cashless promises to lower costs, increase convenience, and greater security for consumers and businesses is driving the merchant acquiring market.



The retail segment accounts for the major share of the Merchant Acquiring market. Increasing population, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income and changing consumer preference are factors driving the retail segment, resulting in a high number of cashless transactions. Merchant acquiring business is one of the profitable businesses in the restaurants and hotels segment where customers can check in with hassle-free and quick card payments.



Americas region holds the major Merchant Acquiring Market share with the U.S. Merchant Acquiring Market driven by a surge in innovation, an enthusiastic community of new entrants, and a proliferation of new payment experiences.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Merchant Acquiring Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027

The report analyses the Merchant Acquiring Market By value (USD Million), by Volume (in numbers)

The report analyses the Merchant Acquiring Market By Type (Debit Card, Credit Card)

The report analyses the Merchant Acquiring Market By End-User (Retail, Hotels and Restaurants, Healthcare, Others)

The Global Merchant Acquiring Market has been analysed by Countries ( United States , Canada , Germany , U.K, France , Italy , China , Japan , India , South Korea )

, , , U.K, , , , , , ) The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of company's SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, By Type, By End-User

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development. The companies analysed in the report include - Fiserv, Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Sberbank, Bank of America, Global Payments Inc., Adyen, SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC., Citigroup Inc., China UMS

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Merchant Acquiring Market: Product Overview



4. Global Merchant Acquiring Market: An Analysis

4.1. Assessment of Macro Economic Indicators of Global Merchant Acquiring Market

4.2 Global Merchant Acquiring Market, Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.3 Global Merchant Acquiring Market: Growth and Forecast

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Merchant Acquiring Market



5. Global Merchant Acquiring Market: Analysis By Type

5.1 Global Merchant Acquiring Market Segmentation, By Type

5.2 Global Merchant Acquiring Market Segmentation, By Type

5.3 Competitive Positioning of Merchant Acquiring Market: By Type (2021 & 2027)

5.4 By Debit Cards, By Value (USD Millions), 2017-2027

5.5 By Credit Cards, By Value (USD Millions), 2017-2027



6. Global Merchant Acquiring Market: Analysis By End User

6.1 Global Merchant Acquiring Market Segmentation, By End User

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Merchant Acquiring Market, By End User (2021 & 2027)

6.3 By Retail, By value (USD Millions), 2017-2027

6.4 By Hotels and Restaurants, By Value (USD Millions), 2017-2027

6.5 By Healthcare, By value (USD Millions), 2017-2027

6.6 By Others, By Value (USD Millions), 2017-2027



7. Global Merchant Acquiring Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Merchant Acquiring Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)



8. Americas Merchant Acquiring Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



9. Europe Merchant Acquiring Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Asia Pacific Merchant Acquiring Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



11. MEA Merchant Acquiring Market

12. Global Merchant Acquiring Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Merchant Acquiring Market Drivers

12.2 Global Merchant Acquiring Market Restraints

12.3 Global Merchant Acquiring Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Merchant Acquiring Market - By Type (Year 2027)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Merchant Acquiring Market - By End User (Year 2027)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Merchant Acquiring Market - By Region (Year 2027)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Fiserv, Inc.

15.2 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

15.3 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.(FIS)

15.4 Sberbank

15.5 Bank of America

15.6 Global Payments Inc.

15.7 Adyen

15.8 SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC.

15.9 Citigroup Inc.

15.10 China UMS



16. About the Publisher



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpco2k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets