Worldwide Metal Packaging Industry to 2026 - Increasing Launch of New Food and Beverage Products in Metal Cans are Driving Growth

Mar 02, 2022, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Packaging Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the metal packaging market and it is poised to grow by $22.63 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period. The report on the metal packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans and sustainability with metal packaging.
The metal packaging market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The metal packaging market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Food packaging
- Beverage packaging
- Personal care packaging
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products as one of the prime reasons driving the metal packaging market growth during the next few years.
The report on metal packaging market covers the following areas:
- Metal packaging market sizing
- Metal packaging market forecast
- Metal packaging market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Greif Inc., Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Silgan Holdings Inc., and Sonoco Products Co. Also, the metal packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021- 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Beverage packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Personal care packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- COFCO Corp.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Greif Inc.
- Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd
- MAUSER Corporate GmbH
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
- Sonoco Products Co.
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67p2rv
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article