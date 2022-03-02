Worldwide Metal Packaging Industry to 2026 - Increasing Launch of New Food and Beverage Products in Metal Cans are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Packaging Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the metal packaging market and it is poised to grow by $22.63 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period. The report on the metal packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans and sustainability with metal packaging.



The metal packaging market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The metal packaging market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Food packaging

Beverage packaging

Personal care packaging

Others

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products as one of the prime reasons driving the metal packaging market growth during the next few years.



The report on metal packaging market covers the following areas:

Metal packaging market sizing

Metal packaging market forecast

Metal packaging market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Greif Inc., Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Silgan Holdings Inc., and Sonoco Products Co. Also, the metal packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021- 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Beverage packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Personal care packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corp.

COFCO Corp.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Greif Inc.

Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd

MAUSER Corporate GmbH

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Sonoco Products Co.

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67p2rv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets