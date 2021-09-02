Worldwide Methanol Industry to 2026 - E-methanol Promising Growth as Future Fuel Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methanol Market Research Report by Source (Coal and Natural gas), by End Use Industry (Automotive, Chemical, and Construction), by Derivatives, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Methanol Market size was estimated at USD 33.69 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 34.77 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.55% to reach USD 41.54 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Methanol Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Methanol Market, including Atlantic Methanol Production Company, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Methanex Corporation, Methanol Holdings Limited, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, SABIC, and Zagros Petrochemical Company.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Methanol Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Methanol Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Methanol Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Methanol Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Methanol Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Methanol Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Methanol Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for synthetic fabrics and fibers in textile

5.1.1.2. Rising adoption of paint & coatings across industries

5.1.1.3. High demand for methanol applications in automotive and construction industries

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Formaldehyde emissions from methanol

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. E-methanol promising growth as future fuel

5.1.3.2. Proliferation of end-use industries

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Methanol cost slightly higher than premium gasoline

5.1.4.2. Health hazards related to exposure of methanol

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Methanol Market, by Source

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Coal

6.3. Natural gas



7. Methanol Market, by End Use Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Chemical

7.4. Construction



8. Methanol Market, by Derivatives

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Acetic Acid

8.3. Biodiesel

8.4. Dimethyl Ether (DME)

8.5. Formaldehyde

8.6. Gasoline



9. Americas Methanol Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Methanol Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Methanol Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Atlantic Methanol Production Company

13.2. BASF SE

13.3. Celanese Corporation

13.4. Eastman Chemical Company

13.5. Methanex Corporation

13.6. Methanol Holdings Limited

13.7. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.

13.8. Mitsui & Co., Ltd

13.9. Petroliam Nasional Berhad

13.10. SABIC

13.11. Zagros Petrochemical Company



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gar9e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

