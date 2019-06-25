Worldwide Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market for Automotive, Electronics, Construction, Advertising, and Other End-uses (2016-2024)

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in Metric Tons by the following Applications:

Acrylic Plastics & Resins (Cast & Extruded Sheets and Molding Powders & Resins)

Surface Coatings

Impact Modifiers

Emulsion Polymers

Mineral-Based Sheets

Higher Methacrylates

Polyester Modifiers

Others

The global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Industries:



Automotive

Electronics

Construction

Advertising

Others

The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Akzo Nobel NV ( The Netherlands )

) Arkema Group ( France )

) Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp. ( Japan )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Formosa Plastics Corp. ( Taiwan )

) Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kaohsiung Monomer Company Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Kuraray Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) LG MMA Corp. ( South Korea )

) Lotte Chemical Corporation ( South Korea )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Lucite International Ltd. (UK)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc. ( Japan )

) Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. ( Japan )

) Shandong Hongxu Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Thai MMA Co., Ltd. ( Thailand )

) The Dow Chemical Company ( USA )

) Unigel ( Brazil )

) Zhejiang Dongue Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Methyl Methacrylate

Clear, Colorless, Sharp and Organic Raw Material

Methyl Methacrylate

A Growing Market Driven by Downstream Applications

Sizing the Market

Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront Driving Huge Demand for PMMA

Fast Facts

Competitive Landscape

MMA Production Process and Leading Manufacturers

MMA Supply Tightens, Prices Shoot Up

New Capacity Additions On the Anvil Offer Hope



2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Acrylic Plastics & Resins

The Largest and the Fastest Growing Application of MMA

Increased Adoption in End-Use Sectors Fosters Growth in PMMA Market

Broadening Applications of PMMA as a Highly Efficient Molding Compound Fuels Growth

Bio-Based PMMA Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternative

Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector

PMMA-based Resins Market Going Green

PMMA to Grab Bigger Share of Automotive Plastics Market

Signs of Gradual Increase in PMMA Demand and Prices

Manufacturers Relocate Production to Low-Cost Regions

Asian Demand and New Applications Bolster PMMA Demand

Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand

Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive MMA Demand



3. SELECT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS

Applications of MMA in Artificial Nail Products Industry

Nano-HA Coated Bone Collagen Holds Potential to Improve Mechanical Properties of PMMA Bone Cement

Advanced Polymeric Materials Present Natural and Effective Options for Building Construction

Use of Polymers in Construction Activities

Phase Separation Enables Nanotextured Morphology of PMMA UV Curable PUA Blends

Bio-based Materials Emerge as Better Substitute

WJ's MMA Technology-based WeatherGrip

A Recent Advancement

Advancement in Industrial Synthesis of MMA during WAO



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Composition

Physical/Chemical Properties

Properties of Methyl Methacrylate

End-Use Markets for MMA Derivatives

MMA Resins

Properties

MMA for Protein Purification

Polymer Concrete

Poly Methyl Methacrylate

Polymerization of MMA

Applications

Production Process

Select Production Processes of MMA

Acetone

A Key Raw Material

Acetone Cyanohydrin (ACH) Process

Methcrylonitrile (MAN) Process

Synthesis from Coal-Derived Syngas

Isobutylene or T-Butanol Process

Palladium-Catalyzed Process

Synthesis Gas and Ethylene

Asahi Chemical's Process

Mitsubishi's Process

Eastman Chemical's Three-Phase Syngas Process

Lucite International's Alpha Process

Health Hazards

General Hazards

Incidence of Cancer

Neurotoxicity

Hazardous to Animals

Harmful to Aquatic Organisms

Harmful to Terrestrial Organisms

Abiotic Effects



5. MMA APPLICATIONS

AN OVERVIEW

Key Applications

Acrylic Plastics & Resins

Surface Coatings

Impact Modifiers

Emulsion Polymers

Others



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Lucite Declares Force Majeure at Cassel-based MMA Plant

Evonik, Melrob and NRC Ink Agreement for Distribution of MMA Monomers

LG MMA Makes Fresh Investment to Boost Production of MMA

Sika Launches Sikafast-3300 & 3500 MMA Adhesives

Hitex Rolls Out Puma MMA Materials for Surfacing and Marking Applications

Sumitomo Chemical to Combine Three Singapore Subsidiaries

Milar Takes Up Distribution of MMA SCIGRIP's Adhesives in Baltics and Poland



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Methyl Methacrylate Market by Applications

Acrylic Plastics and Resins Application Market by Segment

Methyl Methacrylate Market by End-Use Industry



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

PMMA Market in the US

Market Trends

Acrylic Resins Register Healthy Growth

Increasing Construction Spending to Spur Market Growth

MMA Production Scenario

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

MMA based Plastics and Resins Demand to Benefit from Growth in the Housing Market

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Production Scenario

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Acrylates, a Major Application of MMA

Tight MMA Supply Typifies European Market

A Snapshot of Russian MMA Market

Key Statistics

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Highlights

Asia-Pacific

Attractive Opportunities for Coatings Companies

Upward Momentum in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Growth

China

Market Overview

Novel Technologies Gain Strong Foothold

Northbound Construction Sector Induces Rapid Growth Opportunities

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rapid Expansion in the Middle East Construction Sector Boosts Market Demand

B.Market Analytics



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Key Player

B.Market Analytics



Total Companies Profiled: 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)

The United States (6)

(6) Japan (9)

(9) Europe (8)

(8) France (2)

(2)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)

(Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (2)

(2) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfrbcr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

