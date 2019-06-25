Worldwide Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market for Automotive, Electronics, Construction, Advertising, and Other End-uses (2016-2024)
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in Metric Tons by the following Applications:
- Acrylic Plastics & Resins (Cast & Extruded Sheets and Molding Powders & Resins)
- Surface Coatings
- Impact Modifiers
- Emulsion Polymers
- Mineral-Based Sheets
- Higher Methacrylates
- Polyester Modifiers
- Others
The global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Industries:
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Construction
- Advertising
- Others
The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands)
- Arkema Group (France)
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp. (Japan)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Formosa Plastics Corp. (Taiwan)
- Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Kaohsiung Monomer Company Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- LG MMA Corp. (South Korea)
- Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
- Lucite International Ltd. (UK)
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc. (Japan)
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
- Shandong Hongxu Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Thai MMA Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
- The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
- Unigel (Brazil)
- Zhejiang Dongue Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Methyl Methacrylate
Clear, Colorless, Sharp and Organic Raw Material
Methyl Methacrylate
A Growing Market Driven by Downstream Applications
Sizing the Market
Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront Driving Huge Demand for PMMA
Fast Facts
Competitive Landscape
MMA Production Process and Leading Manufacturers
MMA Supply Tightens, Prices Shoot Up
New Capacity Additions On the Anvil Offer Hope
2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Acrylic Plastics & Resins
The Largest and the Fastest Growing Application of MMA
Increased Adoption in End-Use Sectors Fosters Growth in PMMA Market
Broadening Applications of PMMA as a Highly Efficient Molding Compound Fuels Growth
Bio-Based PMMA Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternative
Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector
PMMA-based Resins Market Going Green
PMMA to Grab Bigger Share of Automotive Plastics Market
Signs of Gradual Increase in PMMA Demand and Prices
Manufacturers Relocate Production to Low-Cost Regions
Asian Demand and New Applications Bolster PMMA Demand
Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand
Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA
Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor
Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive MMA Demand
3. SELECT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS
Applications of MMA in Artificial Nail Products Industry
Nano-HA Coated Bone Collagen Holds Potential to Improve Mechanical Properties of PMMA Bone Cement
Advanced Polymeric Materials Present Natural and Effective Options for Building Construction
Use of Polymers in Construction Activities
Phase Separation Enables Nanotextured Morphology of PMMA UV Curable PUA Blends
Bio-based Materials Emerge as Better Substitute
WJ's MMA Technology-based WeatherGrip
A Recent Advancement
Advancement in Industrial Synthesis of MMA during WAO
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Composition
Physical/Chemical Properties
Properties of Methyl Methacrylate
End-Use Markets for MMA Derivatives
MMA Resins
Properties
MMA for Protein Purification
Polymer Concrete
Poly Methyl Methacrylate
Polymerization of MMA
Applications
Production Process
Select Production Processes of MMA
Acetone
A Key Raw Material
Acetone Cyanohydrin (ACH) Process
Methcrylonitrile (MAN) Process
Synthesis from Coal-Derived Syngas
Isobutylene or T-Butanol Process
Palladium-Catalyzed Process
Synthesis Gas and Ethylene
Asahi Chemical's Process
Mitsubishi's Process
Eastman Chemical's Three-Phase Syngas Process
Lucite International's Alpha Process
Health Hazards
General Hazards
Incidence of Cancer
Neurotoxicity
Hazardous to Animals
Harmful to Aquatic Organisms
Harmful to Terrestrial Organisms
Abiotic Effects
5. MMA APPLICATIONS
AN OVERVIEW
Key Applications
Acrylic Plastics & Resins
Surface Coatings
Impact Modifiers
Emulsion Polymers
Others
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Lucite Declares Force Majeure at Cassel-based MMA Plant
Evonik, Melrob and NRC Ink Agreement for Distribution of MMA Monomers
LG MMA Makes Fresh Investment to Boost Production of MMA
Sika Launches Sikafast-3300 & 3500 MMA Adhesives
Hitex Rolls Out Puma MMA Materials for Surfacing and Marking Applications
Sumitomo Chemical to Combine Three Singapore Subsidiaries
Milar Takes Up Distribution of MMA SCIGRIP's Adhesives in Baltics and Poland
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Methyl Methacrylate Market by Applications
Acrylic Plastics and Resins Application Market by Segment
Methyl Methacrylate Market by End-Use Industry
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
PMMA Market in the US
Market Trends
Acrylic Resins Register Healthy Growth
Increasing Construction Spending to Spur Market Growth
MMA Production Scenario
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
MMA based Plastics and Resins Demand to Benefit from Growth in the Housing Market
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Production Scenario
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Acrylates, a Major Application of MMA
Tight MMA Supply Typifies European Market
A Snapshot of Russian MMA Market
Key Statistics
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Highlights
Asia-Pacific
Attractive Opportunities for Coatings Companies
Upward Momentum in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Growth
China
Market Overview
Novel Technologies Gain Strong Foothold
Northbound Construction Sector Induces Rapid Growth Opportunities
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rapid Expansion in the Middle East Construction Sector Boosts Market Demand
B.Market Analytics
7. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Total Companies Profiled: 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)
- The United States (6)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (8)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (1)
