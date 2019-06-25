Worldwide Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market for Automotive, Electronics, Construction, Advertising, and Other End-uses (2016-2024)

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in Metric Tons by the following Applications:

  • Acrylic Plastics & Resins (Cast & Extruded Sheets and Molding Powders & Resins)
  • Surface Coatings
  • Impact Modifiers
  • Emulsion Polymers
  • Mineral-Based Sheets
  • Higher Methacrylates
  • Polyester Modifiers
  • Others

The global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Industries:

  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Construction
  • Advertising
  • Others

The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:

    • Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands)
    • Arkema Group (France)
    • Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp. (Japan)
    • BASF SE (Germany)
    • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
    • Formosa Plastics Corp. (Taiwan)
    • Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
    • Kaohsiung Monomer Company Ltd. (Taiwan)
    • Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
    • LG MMA Corp. (South Korea)
    • Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea)
    • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
    • Lucite International Ltd. (UK)
    • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc. (Japan)
    • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
    • Shandong Hongxu Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
    • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
    • Thai MMA Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
    • The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
    • Unigel (Brazil)
    • Zhejiang Dongue Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

    Key Topics Covered

    1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
    Methyl Methacrylate
    Clear, Colorless, Sharp and Organic Raw Material
    Methyl Methacrylate
    A Growing Market Driven by Downstream Applications
    Sizing the Market
    Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront Driving Huge Demand for PMMA
    Fast Facts
    Competitive Landscape
    MMA Production Process and Leading Manufacturers
    MMA Supply Tightens, Prices Shoot Up
    New Capacity Additions On the Anvil Offer Hope

    2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Acrylic Plastics & Resins
    The Largest and the Fastest Growing Application of MMA
    Increased Adoption in End-Use Sectors Fosters Growth in PMMA Market
    Broadening Applications of PMMA as a Highly Efficient Molding Compound Fuels Growth
    Bio-Based PMMA Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternative
    Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector
    PMMA-based Resins Market Going Green
    PMMA to Grab Bigger Share of Automotive Plastics Market
    Signs of Gradual Increase in PMMA Demand and Prices
    Manufacturers Relocate Production to Low-Cost Regions
    Asian Demand and New Applications Bolster PMMA Demand
    Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation
    Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
    Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand
    Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA
    Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor
    Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive MMA Demand

    3. SELECT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS
    Applications of MMA in Artificial Nail Products Industry
    Nano-HA Coated Bone Collagen Holds Potential to Improve Mechanical Properties of PMMA Bone Cement
    Advanced Polymeric Materials Present Natural and Effective Options for Building Construction
    Use of Polymers in Construction Activities
    Phase Separation Enables Nanotextured Morphology of PMMA UV Curable PUA Blends
    Bio-based Materials Emerge as Better Substitute
    WJ's MMA Technology-based WeatherGrip
    A Recent Advancement
    Advancement in Industrial Synthesis of MMA during WAO

    4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
    Introduction
    Composition
    Physical/Chemical Properties
    Properties of Methyl Methacrylate
    End-Use Markets for MMA Derivatives
    MMA Resins
    Properties
    MMA for Protein Purification
    Polymer Concrete
    Poly Methyl Methacrylate
    Polymerization of MMA
    Applications
    Production Process
    Select Production Processes of MMA
    Acetone
    A Key Raw Material
    Acetone Cyanohydrin (ACH) Process
    Methcrylonitrile (MAN) Process
    Synthesis from Coal-Derived Syngas
    Isobutylene or T-Butanol Process
    Palladium-Catalyzed Process
    Synthesis Gas and Ethylene
    Asahi Chemical's Process
    Mitsubishi's Process
    Eastman Chemical's Three-Phase Syngas Process
    Lucite International's Alpha Process
    Health Hazards
    General Hazards
    Incidence of Cancer
    Neurotoxicity
    Hazardous to Animals
    Harmful to Aquatic Organisms
    Harmful to Terrestrial Organisms
    Abiotic Effects

    5. MMA APPLICATIONS
    AN OVERVIEW
    Key Applications
    Acrylic Plastics & Resins
    Surface Coatings
    Impact Modifiers
    Emulsion Polymers
    Others

    6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
    Lucite Declares Force Majeure at Cassel-based MMA Plant
    Evonik, Melrob and NRC Ink Agreement for Distribution of MMA Monomers
    LG MMA Makes Fresh Investment to Boost Production of MMA
    Sika Launches Sikafast-3300 & 3500 MMA Adhesives
    Hitex Rolls Out Puma MMA Materials for Surfacing and Marking Applications
    Sumitomo Chemical to Combine Three Singapore Subsidiaries
    Milar Takes Up Distribution of MMA SCIGRIP's Adhesives in Baltics and Poland

    7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Methyl Methacrylate Market by Applications
    Acrylic Plastics and Resins Application Market by Segment
    Methyl Methacrylate Market by End-Use Industry

    III. MARKET

    1. THE UNITED STATES
    A.Market Analysis
    Current and Future Analysis
    PMMA Market in the US
    Market Trends
    Acrylic Resins Register Healthy Growth
    Increasing Construction Spending to Spur Market Growth
    MMA Production Scenario
    Strategic Corporate Development
    Key Player
    B.Market Analytics

    2. CANADA
    A.Market Analysis
    Current and Future Analysis
    MMA based Plastics and Resins Demand to Benefit from Growth in the Housing Market
    B.Market Analytics

    3. JAPAN
    A.Market Analysis
    Current and Future Analysis
    Production Scenario
    Key Players
    B.Market Analytics

    4. EUROPE
    A.Market Analysis
    Current and Future Analysis
    Acrylates, a Major Application of MMA
    Tight MMA Supply Typifies European Market
    A Snapshot of Russian MMA Market
    Key Statistics
    Strategic Corporate Developments
    Key Players
    B.Market Analytics

    5. ASIA-PACIFIC
    A.Market Analysis
    Current and Future Analysis
    Market Highlights
    Asia-Pacific
    Attractive Opportunities for Coatings Companies
    Upward Momentum in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Growth
    China
    Market Overview
    Novel Technologies Gain Strong Foothold
    Northbound Construction Sector Induces Rapid Growth Opportunities
    Strategic Corporate Developments
    Key Players
    B.Market Analytics

    6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
    A.Market Analysis
    Current and Future Analysis
    Rapid Expansion in the Middle East Construction Sector Boosts Market Demand
    B.Market Analytics

    7. LATIN AMERICA
    A.Market Analysis
    Current and Future Analysis
    Market Overview
    Key Player
    B.Market Analytics

    Total Companies Profiled: 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)

    • The United States (6)
    • Japan (9)
    • Europe (8)
      • France (2)
      • Germany (2)
      • The United Kingdom (2)
      • Rest of Europe (2)
    • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
    • Middle East (2)
    • Latin America (1)

