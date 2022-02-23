Worldwide Metrology Services Industry to 2026 - Featuring Atlas Copco, Carl Zeiss and Intertek Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metrology Services Market (2021-2026) by Service, Product, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Metrology Services Market is estimated to be USD 654.39 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 957.07 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%.



Key factors such as the increasing necessity of achieving high quality and expanding aerospace and defense industries are the primary reason for driving the market's growth. Gradual increase in demand for manufacturing, power generation and automotive applications and increasing awareness about security are providing growth opportunities to the market.



However, factors such as the high risk of data breaches and complexity are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, cyber attack is the key challenge in the market.

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Industrial and Power Generation Applications

4.1.2 Increasing Necessity Of Achieving High Quality and Adoption of CAD/CAM

4.1.3 Lack of Applicability of Existing Measuring Equipment

4.1.4 Expansion Of Automotive Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Design Complexity

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Awareness about Security

4.3.2 Growing Demand for 3D Metrology Services

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Trained Machine Operators

4.4.2 Cyber Attacks and Data Breach



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



1. Global Metrology Services Market, By Service

2. Introduction

3. 3D Measurement

4. Product Quality Optimization

5. Quality Control and Inspection

6. Reverse Engineering

7. Others (After-Sales Services, Virtual Simulation)



6 Global Metrology Services Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coordinate Measuring Machines

6.2.1 Gantry Machines

6.2.2 Bridge Machines

6.2.3 Articulated Arm Machines

6.2.4 Horizontal Arm Machines

6.3 Optical Digitizers and Scanners

6.3.1 3D Laser Scanners

6.3.2 White Light Scanners

6.3.3 Laser Trackers



7 Global Metrology Services Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Aerospace

7.4 Industrial

7.5 Power Generation

7.6 Others



8 Global Metrology Services Market, By Geography

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Absolute Metrology Services

10.2 AMETEK

10.3 Atlas Copco

10.4 Carl Zeiss

10.5 Dimensional Metrology Services

10.6 East Coast Metrology

10.7 Exact Metrology

10.8 FARO Technologies

10.9 Hexagon

10.10 Intertek

10.11 Metalock Engineering

10.12 Metrology Services

10.13 Mitutoyo

10.14 Nikon Metrology

10.15 Optical Metrology Services

10.16 Precision Optical

10.17 Quality Vision International

10.18 Renishaw

10.19 Rice Lake Weighing System

10.20 Roberts Metrology Services

10.21 Verus Metrology

10.22 Verus Precision



11 Appendix

