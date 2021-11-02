Worldwide Micro Computed Tomography Industry to 2028 - Increase in Use of Micro CT for Research and Development Activities is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Computed Tomography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (In-vivo, Ex-vivo), By Application (Life Science, Bones, Dentistry, Plants & Food), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 327.7 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. A growing number of applications and a significant demand for technologically advanced three-dimensional imaging technologies are driving the market for micro computed tomography (CT). In addition, the increasing use of micro-CT in research is expected to boost the market growth.



Micro-CT can be used to examine the internal structure of both material and biological materials without cutting them and preserving the samples or specimens for future research. Micro-CT scanning's unique properties enable scientists to examine a sample's morphology Micro-CT is used to research bone, teeth, tissue/organs, animal anatomy, plants, food, composite materials, medical devices, batteries, and other areas. Both in vivo and ex vivo scanning modes are available with these scanners.



Technological developments are likely to contribute to market expansion, such as faster performance, high resolution, and reduce time and labor. For instance, In February 2019, the new SKYSCANTM 1273 benchtop 3D X-ray microscope was introduced by Bruker. The SKYSCAN 1273 establishes a new benchmark for benchtop non-destructive testing (NDT), delivering performance previously only available from floor-standing devices. Furthermore, EUREKA-funded project Xamflow has developed a new software tool that makes micro-CT examinations more efficient and less labor-intensive than before.



Micro-CT imaging is bringing up endless opportunities in a variety of fields. During the forecast period, the increased demand for micro-CT in research and development activities is expected to enhance product demand. However, this system is heavily reliant on complicated computer hardware and software, and it may have frequent technical failures, demanding ongoing personnel training, which may limit the market's growth.



Micro Computed Tomography Market Report Highlights

By product, the ex-vivo micro CT segment dominated the market in 2020 and is further expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

In terms of application, the life sciences segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the high-resolution structural imaging and nanomechanical measurements provided by the micro-CT.

The dentistry segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period since micro-CT has a wide range of applications in dentistry, from dental research to treatment.

North America dominated the market for micro-CT and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of around 8.8% over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies in China and India.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Micro Computed Tomography Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Wide range of applications

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements

3.4.1.3. Increase in use of Micro CT for research and development activities

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Lack of skilled professionals

3.4.2.2. Technical issues

3.5. Micro computed tomography Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Micro Computed Tomography Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. In - vivo

4.1.2. Ex - vivo

4.2. Product Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Micro Computed Tomography Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.5.1. In - vivo

4.5.1.1. In - vivo market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Ex - vivo

4.5.2.1. Ex - vivo market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Micro Computed Tomography Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Life sciences

5.1.2. Bones

5.1.3. Dentistry

5.1.4. Plants and food

5.1.5. Material science

5.1.6. Geology/oil and gas geology

5.2. Application Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Micro Computed Tomography Market by Application Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.5.1. Life sciences

5.5.1.1. Life sciences market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD million)

5.5.2. Bones

5.5.2.1. Bones estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Dentistry

5.5.3.1. Dentistry market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.4. Plants and food

5.5.4.1. Plants and food market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD million)

5.5.5. Material science

5.5.5.1. Material science estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.6. Geology/Oil and Gas Geology

5.5.6.1. Geology/Oil and Gas Geology market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Micro Computed Tomography Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.2.1. Innovators

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020

7.3.4. Bruker Corporation

7.3.4.1. Company overview

7.3.4.2. Financial performance

7.3.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.5. PerkinElmer

7.3.5.1. Company overview

7.3.5.2. Financial performance

7.3.5.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.3.6.1. Company overview

7.3.6.2. Financial performance

7.3.6.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.7. ZEISS

7.3.7.1. Company overview

7.3.7.2. Financial performance

7.3.7.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.8. NeoScan

7.3.8.1. Company overview

7.3.8.2. Financial performance

7.3.8.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.9. Sanying Precision Instruments Co, Ltd

7.3.9.1. Company overview

7.3.9.2. Financial performance

7.3.9.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.10. North Star Imaging Inc

7.3.10.1. Company overview

7.3.10.2. Financial performance

7.3.10.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.11. SCANCO Medical AG

7.3.11.1. Company overview

7.3.11.2. Financial performance

7.3.11.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives

7.3.12. TESCAN

7.3.12.1. Company overview

7.3.12.2. Financial performance

7.3.12.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives

