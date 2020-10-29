Worldwide Microbial Identification Industry to 2025 - Featuring Bruker, Creative Diagnostics & Danaher Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbial Identification Market by Product & Service (Instrument & Software, Consumable, Service), Method (Phenotypic, Proteomic), Technology (Mass Spectrometry, PCR), Application (Diagnostic, Food Testing), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbial identification market is projected to reach USD 5,742.0 million by 2025 from USD 3,229.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.



Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases and the increasing frequency of pandemics, technological advancements, increasing food safety concerns, and increasing government initiatives and funding to detect and control antimicrobial-resistant species



By consumables type segment, the panels/ID cards & media segment accounted for the fastest growing consumable segment of the microbial identification market



On the basis of product & service type, the consumables segment is further segmented into panels/ID cards & media, kits and other consumables. The panels/ID cards & media accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the consumables segment. Panels, ID cards, and media enable the easy and rapid identification of microorganisms and is a key factor driving market growth



By application, the diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the microbial identification market



Based on application, the microbial identification market is categorized into six segments- diagnostic applications, pharmaceutical applications, food testing, beverage testing, cosmetics and personal care products testing, environmental applications, and other applications. The diagnostic applications accounted for the largest share of the application segment due to the increasing use of microbial identification to diagnose infectious diseases in humans and animals.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the microbial identification market.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the microbial identification market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, the heavy burden of infectious diseases, growing initiatives to control the spread of infectious diseases, and increasing investments by leading players in this region



North America: the largest share of the microbial identification market



North America accounted for the largest share of the microbial identification market. Technological advancements in microbial identification, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing food safety concerns, and the presence of prominent players are the major drivers of the North American market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Microbial Identification Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Microbial Identification Market, by End-user & Country (2019)

4.3 Microbial Identification Consumables Market, by Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Increasing Frequency of Pandemics

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Increasing Food Safety Concerns

5.2.1.4 Increasing Government Initiatives and Funding to Detect and Control Antimicrobial-Resistant Species

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automated Microbial Identification Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities

5.2.3.2 Bioterrorism Surveillance

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Regulatory Frameworks That Delay the Approval of New Microbial Diagnostic Tests

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Microbial Identification Market

5.3 Technological Analysis

5.3.1 Conventional Methods

5.3.2 Modern Methods

5.4 Regulatory Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis of the Microbial Identification Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis



6 Microbial Identification Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Instruments & Software

6.1.1.1 Technological Advancements in Microbial Identification Systems to Drive the Market for Instruments & Software

6.1.2 Consumables

6.1.2.1 Panels/Id Cards & Media

6.1.2.1.1 Panels, Id Cards, and Media Enable the Easy and Rapid Identification of Microorganisms-Key Factors Driving Market Growth

6.1.2.2 Kits

6.1.2.2.1 Kits Are User-Friendly Methods That Enable the Rapid Detection and Identification of Microorganisms

6.1.2.3 Other Consumables

6.1.3 Services



7 Microbial Identification Market, by Method

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Phenotypic Methods

7.1.1.1 Ease of Use and Cost-Effectiveness of Phenotypic Tests Are Key Factors Driving Market Growth

7.1.2 Proteomics-Based Methods

7.1.2.1 Growing Adoption of Proteomics-Based Methods Such as Mass Spectrometry to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

7.1.3 Genotypic Methods

7.1.3.1 High Level of Sensitivity and Accuracy of Genotypic Methods to Fuel Market Growth



8 Microbial Identification Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Mass Spectrometry

8.1.1.1 Growing Adoption of Maldi-Tof for Microbial Identification to Fuel Market Growth

8.1.2 PCR

8.1.2.1 High Sensitivity and Accuracy of Pcr Techniques to Drive Market Growth

8.1.3 Flow Cytometry

8.1.3.1 Flow Cytometers Enable Microbial Detection Without Cell Culturing Techniques and Provide Rapid Results

8.1.4 Microscopy

8.1.4.1 Low Cost of Microscopy Instruments to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

8.1.5 Other Microbial Identification Technologies



9 Microbial Identification Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Diagnostic Applications

9.1.1.1 Human Disease Diagnosis

9.1.1.1.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, Coupled with Periodic Outbreaks of Pandemics, is Fueling the Market Growth

9.1.1.2 Animal Disease Diagnosis

9.1.1.2.1 Increasing Legislation Changes for Improving Animal Welfare in Various Countries Across the Globe to Drive Market Growth

9.1.2 Pharmaceutical Applications

9.1.2.1 Microbial Identification Techniques Are Used Widely for Contamination Detection in Pharmaceutical Products

9.1.3 Food Testing

9.1.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Microbial Identification Technologies to Detect Contaminants in Food Products to Boost the Market

9.1.4 Beverage Testing

9.1.4.1 Microbial Identification Techniques Are Widely Used to Maintain High Levels of Hygiene and Quality in Beverages

9.1.5 Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Testing

9.1.5.1 Microbial Identification is Widely Used to Determine the Presence of Microbes in the Cosmetic Manufacturing Process

9.1.6 Environmental Applications

9.1.6.1 Growing Focus on Environmental Monitoring Across the Globe is One of the Major Factors Driving the Growth of this Market

9.1.7 Other Applications



10 Microbial Identification Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Blood Banks

10.1.1.1 Extensive Usage of Microbial Identification Techniques for Infectious Disease Diagnosis to Drive Market Growth

10.1.2 Pharmaceutical Companies & Contract Research Organizations

10.1.2.1 Increasing Use of Microbial Identification Techniques to Maintain Regulatory Compliance is Boosting the Growth of this Market

10.1.3 Food Manufacturing Companies

10.1.3.1 Growing Number of Regulations Related to the Quality of Food Manufacturing to Drive Market Growth

10.1.4 Beverage Manufacturing Companies

10.1.4.1 Microbial Identification Techniques Are Widely Used to Maintain the Safety and Quality of Beverages

10.1.5 Other End-users



11 Microbial Identification Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 the US is the Largest Country-Level Market for Microbial Identification

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases Along with Strong Government Funding to Drive the Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate the European Microbial Identification Market

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Supportive Government Policies and Easy Access to Healthcare Services to Fuel the Market

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases is Driving the Microbial Identification Market in the UK

11.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Market for Microbial Identification

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 Favorable Regulations and Heavy Infectious Disease Burden to Drive the Growth of the Microbial Identification Market in China

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Growing Initiatives for Clinical Diagnosis and Food Safety by the Government and Major Players to Drive the Market

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.4.1 Growing Research Supported by National Institutes Has Led to Rising Adoption of Microbial Identification Technologies

11.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Latin America

11.5.1.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1.1 Growing Number of Research Projects Using Different Microbial Identification Techniques to Drive Market Growth

11.5.1.2 Rest of Latin America

11.5.2 Middle East & Africa

11.5.2.1 Presence of a Large Patient Population Base and Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Market Revenue Analysis

12.4 Market Evaluation Framework

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 Key Product Launches

12.5.2 Key Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements

12.5.3 Key Expansions

12.5.4 Key Acquisitions



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 Global Microbial Identification Market: Company Evaluation Matrix

13.2.1 Stars

13.2.2 Emerging Leaders

13.2.3 Pervasive Players

13.2.4 Participants

13.3 Company Profiles

13.3.1 Biomerieux Sa

13.3.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.3.4 Danaher Corporation

13.3.5 Merck Kgaa

13.3.6 Bruker Corporation

13.3.7 Shimadzu Corporation

13.3.8 Qiagen Nv

13.3.9 Avantor, Inc.

13.3.10 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

13.3.11 Biolog, Inc.

13.3.12 Liofilchem S.R.L.

13.3.13 Trivitron Healthcare

13.3.14 Gradian Diagnostics

13.3.15 Alifax S.R.L.

13.3.16 Himedia Laboratories

13.3.17 I2A Sa

13.3.18 Zhuhai Dl Biotech Co. Ltd.

13.3.19 Genefluidics, Inc.

13.3.20 Creative Diagnostics



14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

14.5 Author Details



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wcv1x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

