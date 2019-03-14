Worldwide Microcarrier Market Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2018 & 2024

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcarrier Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global microcarrier market to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

Report Findings



Drivers

Microcarrier offers increased production capacity and improved control

Growing demand for cell based vaccines and therapies

Restraints

High cost of cell-based therapies

Opportunities

Increasing investments in cell-based therapies

Study Coverage



The study on microcarrier market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. The report on the global microcarrier market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.



The report on microcarrier market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global microcarrier market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global microcarrier market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the microcarrier market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the microcarrier market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global microcarrier market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Microcarrier Market Highlights

2.2. Microcarrier Market Projection

2.3. Microcarrier Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Microcarrier Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Microcarrier Market



4. Microcarrier Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Microcarrier Market by Product

5.1. Equipment

5.1.1 Culture Vessels

5.1.2 Bioreactors

5.1.3 Cell Counters

5.1.4 Filtration Systems

5.1.5. Accessories

5.2. Consumables

5.2.1 Media

5.2.2 Reagents

5.2.3 Microcarrier Beads



6. Global Microcarrier Market by Application

6.1. Vaccine Manufacturing

6.2. Cell Therapy

6.3. Biologics Manufacturing

6.4. Others



7. Global Microcarrier Market by End User

7.1. CRO & Research Institutes

7.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



8. Global Microcarrier Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Microcarrier Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

9.2.2. Danaher

9.2.3. Corning Incorporated

9.2.4. Merck KGaA

9.2.5. GE Healthcare

9.2.6. Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.2.7. Lonza

9.2.8. Eppendorf AG

9.2.9. Sartorius AG

9.2.10. HiMedia Laboratories



