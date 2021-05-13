Worldwide Microdisplay Industry to 2026 - Featuring Kopin, Himac Technologies and eMagin Among Others

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microdisplay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microdisplay market reached a value of US$ 1.26 Billion in 2020. A microdisplay is a small-sized screen with a diagonal size of less than two inches. It is commonly used in rear-projection televisions (TVs), head-mounted displays (HMDs), head-up displays (HUDs), data projectors, and Near-To-Eye (NTE) devices and as viewfinders in digital cameras. It can either be transmissive or reflective type depending upon the mode of transmission of light through the display unit. Reflective microdisplays are used in Digital Light Processing (DLP) projectors, whereas transmissive microdisplays are used in backlit laptop computer screens.



Some of the chief characteristics of microdisplays include high resolution, excellent picture quality, low power consumption and compact size. Owing to these advantages, they find wide applications across industries such as military and defense, consumer electronics and healthcare. The increasing popularity of augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and the development of high-definition and ultra-high-definition microdisplay screens are among the critical factors driving the demand for microdisplays in these industries. For instance, AR and VR headsets require highly advanced microdisplays to offer the best performance to the user.

Additionally, there is an increasing demand for lightweight and compact VR glasses which are made using large-area microdisplays. Apart from this, HMDs are extensively used in the gaming, sports and entertainment sectors in products such as TV sets, tablets, smartphones and cameras, thus further catalyzing the demand for these screens. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global microdisplay market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the leading players being Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies, Inc , eMagin Corporation, WiseChip Semiconductor Inc, Microtips Technology, LLC, Universal Display Corporation, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Jasper Display Corp., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global microdisplay market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global microdisplay industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global microdisplay industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the resolution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the brightness?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global microdisplay industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global microdisplay industry?

What is the structure of the global microdisplay industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global microdisplay industry?

What are the profit margins in the global microdisplay industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Microdisplay Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Resolution

5.7 Market Breakup by Brightness

5.8 Market Breakup by End-User

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Near-To-Eye (NTE) Devices

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Head-Up Display (HUD)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Projector

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Resolution

8.1 Lower Than HD

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 HD

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 FHD

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Higher Than FHD

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Brightness

9.1 Less Than 500 Nits

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 500-1,000 Nits

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 More Than 1,000 Nits

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Consumer

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Industrial and Enterprise

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Automotive

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Sports and Entertainment

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Retail and Hospitality

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Medical

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast

10.8 Education

10.8.1 Market Trends

10.8.2 Market Forecast

10.9 Others

10.9.1 Market Trends

10.9.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis

15.1 Price Indicators

15.2 Price Structure

15.3 Margin Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Kopin Corporation

16.3.2 Himax Technologies, Inc

16.3.3 eMagin Corporation

16.3.4 WiseChip Semiconductor Inc

16.3.5 Microtips Technology, LLC

16.3.6 Universal Display Corporation

16.3.7 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

16.3.8 Micron Technology Inc.

16.3.9 LG Display Co. Ltd.

16.3.10 Seiko Epson Corporation

16.3.11 Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

16.3.12 Jasper Display Corp.



