Worldwide Microprocessor and GPU Industry to 2025 - Featuring Intel, Qualcomm & Samsung Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microprocessor and GPU Market by Architecture, Functionality, GPU Type, Deployment, Application (Consumer Electronics, Server and Data Center, Automotive, BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microprocessor and GPU market was valued at USD 83.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 112.7 billion by 2025; it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% between 2020 and 2025.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increase in demand for consumer electronics and the rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and equipment. Moreover, the implementation of cloud-based platforms and server environments during the COVID-19 pandemic could play a key role in driving the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market.

In-premise GPU can be implemented for desktop, workstations, and enterprises, and therefore, offers a broad portfolio of products and solutions for end-users.

The on-premise segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 for the microprocessor and GPU market, by deployment. In-premise GPU offers developers the advantage of performing unlimited iteration and testing time at a fixed, one-time cost. It can be used for game development, retail, supercomputing, telecommunication, smart cities, transportation, and other industrial applications. The increasing adoption of supercomputers to accelerate the discovery of drugs, predicting the weather, performing scientific discovery, and running simulation programs has also spurred the growth of in-premise GPU solutions.

The real-time systems segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2025 and register higher CAGR growth during the forecast period.

The real-time systems segment for the microprocessor and GPU market is estimated to have the largest market share in 2025 and register higher CAGR growth during the forecast period, by functionality. Microprocessors used in real-time systems perform dedicated functions, including calculations and word processing within specified time constraints at high speeds through real-time computing capabilities. Some of the applications of real-time system based devices include anti-lock braking systems, process control systems, traffic control systems, simulation systems, network systems, medical systems, fly-by-wire (FBW) systems, among others. The high adoption of application-specific microprocessors and embedded microprocessors for various applications including medical systems, industrial, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and automotive electronics systems is expected to grow the demand for a real-time system.

APAC is projected to become the fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the microprocessor and GPU market during the forecast period. The region is home to some of the major global semiconductor foundries, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited (TSMC) (Taiwan), Samsung Group (South Korea), and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) (Taiwan). The presence of these companies, along with many other small-scale foundries in the region, is also expected to contribute to the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market in APAC during the forecast period. The semiconductor & electronics industry is booming in the region due to the high demand for consumer electronics. The availability and demand for low-cost electronic products in APAC countries such as China and India are expected to further contribute to an increased demand for microprocessors in the region. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Scenario Analysis

3.1.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario

3.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.1.3 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.1.4 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Microprocessor and GPU Market

4.2 Microprocessor and GPU Market, by Country

4.3 Microprocessor and GPU Market, by Deployment

4.4 Americas: Microprocessor Market, by Application & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for High Performance and Energy-Efficient Processors and Gpus

5.2.1.2 Rise in the Adoption of Internet of Things (Iot)-Enabled Devices and Equipment

5.2.1.3 Implementation of Cloud-Based Platforms and Server Environments During the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Decrease in Demand for Pcs

5.2.2.2 Rise in Adoption of Alternative Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Deep Learning-Based Applications, Such as Supercomputers, Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.3.2 Increase in Adoption of Smart Factories and Industry 4.0

5.2.3.3 Adoption of Remote Working Practices due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Instability in the Prices of Gpu

5.2.4.2 Rapid Technological Changes in the Market with High Consumer Demands

5.2.4.3 Short-Term Decrease in Demand for Smartphones and Tablets due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Average Selling Price Trends

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Cloud Gpu

5.7 Case Studies

5.8 Regulatory Update



6 Microprocessor Market, by Architecture

6.1 Introduction

6.2 X86

6.2.1 Various Software and Operating System (Os) Such as Dos, Linux, Windows, Solaris, Bsd, and Mac Os Support X86 Based Hardware

6.3 Arm

6.3.1 Easy to Manage, Simple, and Power-Efficient Design of the Arm Architecture Lead to Its High Compatibility with Low-Powered Embedded and Portable Devices

6.4 Sparc

6.4.1 Various Firmware Releases Over the Past Years Have Improved the Performance, Security Capabilities, and Efficiency of These Processors

6.5 Other Architecture Types

6.5.1 High Adaptability Offered by Power Architecture-Based Platform to Integrate Ai Technology and Machine Learning into Its Operations Drive Its Market Growth



7 Graphics Processor Unit (Gpu) Market, by Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Cloud Gpu

7.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Virtual Gpu in Place of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Driving the Growth of On-Cloud Gpu

7.3 In-Premise Gpu

7.3.1 In-Premise Gpu Benefit from Data Sovereignty and Privacy, Which Makes Them Suitable for Use in the Healthcare and Financial Industries



8 Graphics Processor Unit (Gpu) Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Discrete Gpu

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Ray Tracing and Cloud Computing Applications Projected to Increase the Use of Discrete Gpu

8.3 Integrated Gpu

8.3.1 Increasing Support for Augmented Reality (Ar) and Virtual Reality (Vr) Applications in Smartphones and Tablets Increasing the Demand for Integrated Gpus



9 Microprocessor Market, by Functionality

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Real-Time Systems

9.2.1 High Adoption of Real-Time Systems Microprocessor for Various Applications Driving Their Market Demand

9.3 Standalone Systems

9.3.1 Use of Standalone Systems in Digital Cameras, Video Game Consoles, Desktops, Workstations, and Information Kiosk



10 Microprocessor and Gpu Market, by Application

10.1 Microprocessor by Application

10.1.1 Introduction

10.1.2 Consumer Electronics

10.1.3 Servers & Datacenters

10.1.4 Automotive

10.1.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

10.1.6 Healthcare

10.1.7 Aerospace & Defense

10.1.8 Industrial

10.1.9 Other Applications

10.1.10 Negatively Impacted Application by COVID-19 in the Microprocessor Market

10.1.11 Least Impacted Application by COVID-19

10.2 Gpu by Application

10.2.1 Introduction

10.2.2 Consumer Electronics

10.2.3 Servers & Datacenters

10.2.4 Automotive

10.2.5 Healthcare

10.2.6 Aerospace & Defense

10.2.7 Industrial

10.2.8 Other Applications

10.2.9 Negatively Impacted Application by COVID-19

10.2.10 Least-Impacted Application by COVID-19 in the Gpu Market



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Americas

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Players in the Microprocessor and Gpu Market

12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.3.1 Star

12.3.2 Pervasive

12.3.3 Emerging Leader

12.3.4 Participant

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Product Launches & Developments

12.6.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, & Joint Ventures

12.6.3 Acquisitions & Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Intel

13.2.2 Qualcomm

13.2.3 Samsung

13.2.4 Nvidia

13.2.5 Amd

13.2.6 Broadcom

13.2.7 Mediatek

13.2.8 Texas Instruments

13.2.9 Marvell

13.2.10 Ibm

13.3 Right to Win

13.4 5 Year Company Revenue Analysis

13.5 Other Companies

13.5.1 Nxp Semiconductors

13.5.2 Apple

13.5.3 Huawei

13.5.4 Unisoc Communications

13.5.5 Allwinner Technology

13.5.6 Fujitsu

13.5.7 Xilinx

13.5.8 Renesas

13.5.9 Via Technologies

13.5.10 Imagination Technologies



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4waisw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

