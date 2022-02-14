Worldwide Microwave Oven Industry to 2026 - Players Include Bajaj, Brandt and Midea Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microwave Oven Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Application, Structure, Size, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microwave Oven Market is estimated to be USD 8.10 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.09 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors such as the rising trend of ready-to-eat food, higher disposable income, and growing working-class segment are driving the market's growth. The increasing propensity of home and restaurants consumer to spend on appliances that assist them in kitchen chores has generated a growing demand for microwave ovens.



However, factors such as the high cost of premium products and the inherent inefficiency of electric power are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, preference towards traditional cooking due to severe consequences for health is a major challenge for the market.



The Global Microwave Oven Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, Structure, Size, Distribution Channel, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Whirlpool, Breville, Brandt, LG Electronics, Hoover, IFB Appliances, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



