Worldwide Military Satellite-based ISR Industry to 2030 - Integrated Solutions for Comprehensive Satellite-based ISR Presents Opportunities

This study covers the global military satellite-based ISR market and focuses on recent developments and their impact on growth opportunities for NewSpace market participants. Small-satellite technology is the key disruptor driving the ongoing trend of satellite-based ISR.



Multiple commercial participants have entered the space industry with small-satellite-based products and services, which has created new segments in the industry. As military forces enhance their missile defense capabilities and evolve their space forces, the need for enhanced satellite-based capabilities will grow. Small-satellite-based solutions offer cost-effective options that can be developed and deployed in short time frames and support a wide range of downstream capabilities. Military users are establishing their space infrastructure and engaging with well-established and NewSpace market participants.



A hybrid space architecture will require multiple levels of automation within the command and control domain, and this will not be possible without suitable AI-based capability. This approach to space by military users will create opportunities for AI-based NewSpace start-ups.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the current and future satellite-based ISR trends?

What are the key requirements of military users (space forces) concerning satellite-based ISR?

What are the opportunities for NewSpace start-ups within the military domain, and how can they support space forces?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment

Key Highlights

Global Military Satellites - 2020-2030

2. The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Military Satellite-based ISR Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope - Military Satellite-based ISR Market

Research Scope

4. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Military Satellite-based ISR Market

The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Key Regions

Evolving Threat Perception: Cybersecurity Risks of Space Assets

Evolving Space Race: Space as a Warfighting Domain

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Military Satellite Manufacturing Units/Launch Forecast

Military Satellite Manufacturing Revenue Forecast

Key Predictions for 2022

Top Predictions for 2022

5. Key Predictions - 2022

Prediction 1: Space Forces' Investments in NewSpace Capabilities

Prediction 2: Orbit-agnostic Approach (Which is Dissolving Market Entry Barriers)

Prediction 3: Deployment of Small Satellite-enhanced Missile Defence Capabilities

Prediction 4: Artificial Intelligence-enabled Command and Control

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Military Satellite-based ISR Services

Growth Opportunity 1: NewSpace Capabilities for Space Forces

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Solutions for Comprehensive Satellite-based ISR

Growth Opportunity 3: AI-enabled Command and Control for Efficient Space Force Operations

7. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions

SOURCE Research and Markets