Worldwide Military Satellite-based ISR Industry to 2030 - Integrated Solutions for Comprehensive Satellite-based ISR Presents Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 22, 2022, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Satellite-based ISR Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the global military satellite-based ISR market and focuses on recent developments and their impact on growth opportunities for NewSpace market participants. Small-satellite technology is the key disruptor driving the ongoing trend of satellite-based ISR.

Multiple commercial participants have entered the space industry with small-satellite-based products and services, which has created new segments in the industry. As military forces enhance their missile defense capabilities and evolve their space forces, the need for enhanced satellite-based capabilities will grow. Small-satellite-based solutions offer cost-effective options that can be developed and deployed in short time frames and support a wide range of downstream capabilities. Military users are establishing their space infrastructure and engaging with well-established and NewSpace market participants.

A hybrid space architecture will require multiple levels of automation within the command and control domain, and this will not be possible without suitable AI-based capability. This approach to space by military users will create opportunities for AI-based NewSpace start-ups.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are the current and future satellite-based ISR trends?
  • What are the key requirements of military users (space forces) concerning satellite-based ISR?
  • What are the opportunities for NewSpace start-ups within the military domain, and how can they support space forces?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

  • Key Highlights
  • Global Military Satellites - 2020-2030

2. The Strategic Imperative

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Military Satellite-based ISR Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope - Military Satellite-based ISR Market

  • Research Scope

4. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Military Satellite-based ISR Market

  • The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Key Regions
  • Evolving Threat Perception: Cybersecurity Risks of Space Assets
  • Evolving Space Race: Space as a Warfighting Domain
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Military Satellite Manufacturing Units/Launch Forecast
  • Military Satellite Manufacturing Revenue Forecast
  • Key Predictions for 2022
  • Top Predictions for 2022

5. Key Predictions - 2022

  • Prediction 1: Space Forces' Investments in NewSpace Capabilities
  • Prediction 2: Orbit-agnostic Approach (Which is Dissolving Market Entry Barriers)
  • Prediction 3: Deployment of Small Satellite-enhanced Missile Defence Capabilities
  • Prediction 4: Artificial Intelligence-enabled Command and Control

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Military Satellite-based ISR Services

  • Growth Opportunity 1: NewSpace Capabilities for Space Forces
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Solutions for Comprehensive Satellite-based ISR
  • Growth Opportunity 3: AI-enabled Command and Control for Efficient Space Force Operations

7. Key Conclusions

  • Key Conclusions
  • List of Exhibits
  • Legal Disclaimer

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1262wo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

The Worldwide Sandwich Panel Industry is Expected to Reach $4.2...

Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market Report 2022-2026: China ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics