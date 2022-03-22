Worldwide Military Satellite-based ISR Industry to 2030 - Integrated Solutions for Comprehensive Satellite-based ISR Presents Opportunities

Mar 22, 2022, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Satellite-based ISR Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the global military satellite-based ISR market and focuses on recent developments and their impact on growth opportunities for NewSpace market participants. Small-satellite technology is the key disruptor driving the ongoing trend of satellite-based ISR.
Multiple commercial participants have entered the space industry with small-satellite-based products and services, which has created new segments in the industry. As military forces enhance their missile defense capabilities and evolve their space forces, the need for enhanced satellite-based capabilities will grow. Small-satellite-based solutions offer cost-effective options that can be developed and deployed in short time frames and support a wide range of downstream capabilities. Military users are establishing their space infrastructure and engaging with well-established and NewSpace market participants.
A hybrid space architecture will require multiple levels of automation within the command and control domain, and this will not be possible without suitable AI-based capability. This approach to space by military users will create opportunities for AI-based NewSpace start-ups.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the current and future satellite-based ISR trends?
- What are the key requirements of military users (space forces) concerning satellite-based ISR?
- What are the opportunities for NewSpace start-ups within the military domain, and how can they support space forces?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Key Highlights
- Global Military Satellites - 2020-2030
2. The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Military Satellite-based ISR Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope - Military Satellite-based ISR Market
- Research Scope
4. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Military Satellite-based ISR Market
- The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Key Regions
- Evolving Threat Perception: Cybersecurity Risks of Space Assets
- Evolving Space Race: Space as a Warfighting Domain
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Military Satellite Manufacturing Units/Launch Forecast
- Military Satellite Manufacturing Revenue Forecast
- Key Predictions for 2022
- Top Predictions for 2022
5. Key Predictions - 2022
- Prediction 1: Space Forces' Investments in NewSpace Capabilities
- Prediction 2: Orbit-agnostic Approach (Which is Dissolving Market Entry Barriers)
- Prediction 3: Deployment of Small Satellite-enhanced Missile Defence Capabilities
- Prediction 4: Artificial Intelligence-enabled Command and Control
6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Military Satellite-based ISR Services
- Growth Opportunity 1: NewSpace Capabilities for Space Forces
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Solutions for Comprehensive Satellite-based ISR
- Growth Opportunity 3: AI-enabled Command and Control for Efficient Space Force Operations
7. Key Conclusions
- Key Conclusions
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
8. Appendix
