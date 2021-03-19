Worldwide Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Industry to 2031 - Investment for Regional Expansions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market: 12 Countries Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market was valued at $5,021.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $10,441.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The increasing complexities in clinical decision-making, rising radiologist workload, and huge R&D investments are the major factors fueling the market growth.

In addition to these factors, there are significant challenges and restraints, which are restricting the market growth. These challenges include the shortage of skilled professionals, high cost of minimally invasive GI surgical procedures, and restrictive reimbursement framework. Hence, it is anticipated that these trends will have a significant impact on the minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market during the forecast period, and the market will grow multifold.

The global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape. There is rising investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing evidence for efficient and promising results in surgery assistance. Thus, this is leading to potential growth opportunities for the minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market. Moreover, there is an extensive entry of emerging players developing MIS surgical systems. All these predominant factors have led to a significant rise in sales of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems across the globe.

The global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market consists of numerous large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, with the increasing adoption of technologies in healthcare, the manufacturers in the market have an ample number of opportunities to expand their offerings and to establish a strong foothold in the market.

From January 2015 to January 2021, the market witnessed approximately 25 regulatory and legal developments, 11 new offerings, 44 partnerships, alliances, and business expansions, four funding activities, and seven mergers and acquisitions activities. Joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships were among the most frequently followed strategies incorporated by numerous players to establish a strong foothold in the market.

Most of the manufacturers in the market are incorporating collaborations and partnerships with not only other companies but also the university and research institutions as the key strategies to develop novel minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems and attain a strong financial position in the market.

Growth Drivers

Advantages of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Over Conventional Open Surgical Procedures

Availability of Technological Advanced Products in the Field of GI Surgical Procedures

Increasing Healthcare Spending

Growth in Robotics GI Surgical Procedures

Market Challenges

High Cost of Minimally Invasive GI Surgical Procedures

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Restrictive Reimbursement Framework

Market Opportunities

Development of Long-Distance Teleoperated Surgical Robotic Systems

Mergers and Acquisitions to Diversify Endoscopic Portfolio

Investment for Regional Expansions

Key Companies Profiled

Ambu A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Medtronic plc, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Scholly Fiberoptic GmbH, Xenocor Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation), Richard Wolf GmbH, and TransEnterix, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the current market size and future potential of these products?

What is the current market share and growth share of the different products in the market?

What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems?

What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market?

Which technology is being researched and worked upon to improve the gastrointestinal surgical systems?

Who are the leading players dominating the global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market?

What are the key development and strategies incorporated by the players of global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market, to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities, by players of the global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market?

How advanced technologies such as surgical robotics is gaining traction in terms of market share in in gastrointestinal space?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.3 Forecast Period Selection Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Data Sources Categorization

3.4 Companies Profiled in the Report

3.5 Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology

3.6 Data Validation

3.7 Assumptions and Limitations

4 Industry Insights

4.1 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market Overview

4.2 Industry Structure

4.2.1 Key Players

4.2.1.1 Conventional Technologies Manufacturers

4.2.1.2 Surgical Robotic Systems Manufacturers

4.2.1.3 Emerging Players

4.2.2 Regional Players

4.2.2.1 North America

4.2.2.2 Europe

4.2.2.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4.2.2.4 Rest-of-the-World

4.3 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Legal Regulations

4.4.1 U.S.

4.4.2 European Union (EU)

4.4.3 China

4.4.4 Japan

4.5 Pricing Analysis

4.5.1 Colonoscopy vs. Capsule Endoscopy

4.5.2 Average Selling Price for Different Types of Endoscopes

4.6 Impact of COVID-19

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key Developments and Strategies

5.1.1 Regulatory and Legal

5.1.2 New Offerings

5.1.3 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

5.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.1.5 Funding Activities

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Conventional Technologies

5.2.2.1 Conventional Endoscopy

5.2.2.2 Capsule Endoscopy

5.2.3 Surgical Robotics

5.3 Growth Share Analysis

5.3.1 Product Type

5.3.2 Surgery Type

5.3.3 End User

5.3.4 Region

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Market Drivers

6.3.1 Advantages of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Over Conventional Open Surgical Procedures

6.3.2 Availability of Technological Advanced Products in the Field of GI Surgical Procedures

6.3.3 Increasing Healthcare Spending

6.3.4 Growth in Robotics GI Surgical Procedures

6.4 Market Restraints

6.4.1 High Cost of Minimally Invasive GI Surgical Procedures

6.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

6.4.3 Restrictive Reimbursement Framework

6.5 Market Opportunities

6.5.1 Development of Long-Distance Teleoperated Surgical Robotic Systems

6.5.2 Engagement in Mergers and Acquisitions to Diversify Endoscopic Portfolio

6.5.3 Invest in Regional Expansion

6.5.4 Development of Autonomous Surgical Robotic Systems

7 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market (by Product Type), 2021-2031

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market Scenario

7.3 Conventional Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems (MISS)

7.3.1 Endoscopes and Endoscopy Systems

7.3.1.1 Rigid Endoscopes

7.3.1.2 Flexible Endoscopes

7.3.1.3 Capsule Endoscopy

7.3.1.3.1 Workstations and Data Recorders

7.3.1.3.2 Capsules

7.3.1.3.3 Others (Services and Patency System)

7.3.2 Videoscopes

7.3.3 Endoscopic Ultrasound

7.3.4 Therapeutic Energy Devices

7.4 Surgical Robotics

7.4.1 Robotic Systems

7.4.2 Robotic Surgery Instruments and Accessories

7.4.3 Services

8 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market (by Surgery)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Global Minimally Invasive GI Surgical Systems Market (by Surgery), $Million, 2020-2031

8.2.1 Adrenalectomy

8.2.2 Appendectomy

8.2.3 Bariatric Surgery

8.2.4 Cholecystectomy

8.2.5 Colon and Rectal Surgery

8.2.6 Foregut Surgery

8.2.7 Hernia Repair

9 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market (by End User)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Conventional Technologies (by End User), 2020-2031

9.2.1 Specialty Clinics

9.2.2 Hospitals

9.2.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3 Surgical Robotics (by End User), 2020-2031

9.3.1 Hospitals

9.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3.3 Specialty Clinics

10 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market (by Region)

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest-of-the-World

11 Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market (by GI Tract) (Qualitative)

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Global Minimally Invasive GI Surgical Systems Market (by Organ)

11.2.1 Upper GI Tract

11.2.1.1 Gastroscope

11.2.1.2 Duodenoscope

11.2.2 Lower GI Tract

11.2.2.1 Enteroscope

11.2.2.2 Colonoscope

11.2.2.3 Sigmoidoscope

11.2.2.4 Anoscope

11.2.2.5 Rectoscope/Proctoscope

11.2.3 Others

11.2.3.1 Laparoscope

11.2.3.2 Capsule Endoscope

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Role of the Company

12.2.3 Financials

12.2.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3 Conmed Corporation

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Role of the Company

12.3.3 Financials

12.3.4 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Role of the Company

12.4.3 SWOT Analysis

12.5 Medtronic plc

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Role of the Company

12.5.3 Financials

12.5.4 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Olympus Corporation

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Role of the Company

12.6.3 Financials

12.6.4 SWOT Analysis

12.7 Stryker Corporation

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Role of the Company

12.7.3 Financials

12.7.4 SWOT Analysis

12.8 TransEnterix, Inc.

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Role of the Company

12.8.3 Financials

12.8.4 SWOT Analysis

12.9 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Role of the Company

12.9.3 Financials

12.9.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Cook Medical, Inc.

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Role of the Company

12.10.3 SWOT Analysis

12.11 Richard Wolf GmbH

12.11.1 Company Overview

12.11.2 Role of the Company

12.11.3 SWOT Analysis

12.12 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Role of the Company

12.12.3 Financials

12.12.4 SWOT Analysis

12.13 Ambu A/S

12.13.1 Company Overview

12.13.2 Role of the Company

12.13.3 Financials

12.13.4 SWOT Analysis

12.14 Scholly Fiber Optic GmbH

12.14.1 Company Overview

12.14.2 Role of the Company

12.14.3 SWOT Analysis

12.15 Xenocor, Inc.

12.15.1 Company Overview

12.15.2 Role of the Company

12.15.3 SWOT Analysis

12.16 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

12.16.1 Company Overview

12.16.2 Role of the Company

12.16.3 Financials

12.16.4 SWOT Analysis

12.17 Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation)

12.17.1 Company Overview

12.17.2 Role of the Company

12.17.3 Financials

12.17.4 SWOT Analysis

