Worldwide Mission Critical Communications Industry Report to 2026 - 5 Cases Studies Included

The market for mission critical communications is rapidly evolving as developing technologies supply solutions necessary to meet emerging demand for improved voice, data, and machine-oriented communications. Industry verticals that manage critical infrastructure (such as utilities, ports, and transportation) also require enhanced communications to safeguard assets and optimize operations.

We see a few technologies playing a key role including 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. In addition, there is a strong opportunity for network and system integration as otherwise disparate solutions converge in a manner in which operations management does not become onerous.

This report evaluates core public safety technology and solutions as well as emerging key areas for critical communications including 5G, AI, and IoT. This report also assesses emerging areas for mission critical communications including ultra-reliable low-latency communications for enterprise, industrial, and government sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Public Safety Technologies and Solutions

3.1 Public Safety in Perspective

3.2 Public Safety Expectations

3.2.1 Real-Time Access to Information

3.2.2 Anytime, Anywhere Connectivity

3.2.3 Increased Situational Awareness

3.3 Public Safety Objectives

3.3.1 Prevention

3.3.2 Detection

3.3.3 Mitigation

3.3.4 Investigation

3.4 Public Safety Infrastructure

3.4.1 Critical Control Systems

3.4.2 Critical Communication Networks

3.4.3 Surveillance and Identification

3.4.4 Emergency Disaster Management

3.5 Emergency Response and Control

3.5.1 Emergency Medical Services

3.5.2 Fire/Rescue

3.5.3 Law Enforcement

3.5.4 Responder Coordination

3.6 Current Technologies Supporting Public Safety

3.6.1 Public Safety Answer Points

3.6.2 Geographic Information Systems

3.6.3 Enhanced Wireless 9-1-1

3.6.4 Indoor Location Systems

3.6.5 LMR for Public Safety Communications

3.6.6 LTE for Public Safety Communications

3.6.7 Lawful Intercept/CALEA

4. 5G Technology and Solutions

4.1 5G Equipment and Network Operation

4.1.1 LTE Foundation, Device Ecosystem, LAA, and 5G Readiness

4.1.2 Spectrum Sharing and Utilization

4.1.3 Narrowband 5G for Massive IoT

4.1.4 Multi Connectivity Architecture with Small Cell Deployment

4.1.5 Relevance of Mobile IoT Technology: NB-IoT and eMTC

4.1.6 OSS/BSS Architecture for 5G Service Operation

4.1.7 Multi-Antenna and Beamforming Impact

4.1.8 5G Network Slicing

4.1.9 Continuation of LTE in Post-5G Era

4.1.10 Service Design, ROI and 5G Network

4.2 5G Technology and Network Impacts

4.2.1 Network Coverage and Efficiency

4.2.2 Network Spectrum Efficiency

4.2.3 Data Throughput

4.2.4 Connection Density

4.2.5 Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication

4.2.6 Network Energy Usage

4.2.7 Improved Battery Life

4.2.8 Improved Flexibility in Air Interface and Versatility

4.2.9 Massive MIMO

4.2.10 mmWave Technology

4.2.11 Integration of Access and Backhaul

4.2.12 D2D Communication

4.2.13 Flexible Duplex: FDD and TDD

4.2.14 Multi-Antenna Transmission Scenario

4.2.15 Decoupling User Data from Control System

4.3 5G Technology and Network Architecture

4.3.1 Massive MIMO and Beamforming

4.3.2 Cloud RAN

4.3.3 Broadband Spectrum and Satellite

4.3.4 5G New Radio

4.3.5 Software Defined Air Interface

4.3.6 Network Function Virtualization

4.3.7 Self Organizing Network and Self Healing Network

4.3.8 HetNet and H-CRAN

4.3.9 Large-Scale Cooperative Spatial Signal Processing

4.3.10 Software Defined Radio

4.3.11 Visible Light Communications

4.3.12 Cross-Layer Controller

4.3.13 Cognitive Radios and Transmission Technologies

4.3.14 Scalable OFDM and Subcarrier Spacing

4.4 5G Network Implementation

4.4.1 Base Stations

4.4.2 Small Cells

4.4.3 Macro Cells

4.4.4 Baseband Units and RF Units

4.4.5 Mobile Core

4.4.6 Remote Radio Heads

4.4.7 Front-haul and Backhaul Networks

4.5 LTE Advanced, LTE Pro, and Beyond Supported Solutions

4.5.1 Mobile IoT and M2M Communication

4.5.2 Broadcast Services and Immersive Entertainment

4.5.3 Vehicular Communication

4.5.4 Public Safety Network

4.5.5 Smart City Applications

4.5.6 Private Enterprise Network

5. AI Technology and Ecosystem Analysis

5.1 AI Technology Matrix

5.1.1 Machine Learning

5.1.1.1 Deep Learning

5.1.1.2 Supervised vs. Unsupervised Learning

5.1.1.3 Reinforcement Learning

5.1.2 Natural Language Processing

5.1.3 Computer Vision

5.1.4 Speech Recognition

5.1.5 Context Aware Processing

5.1.6 Artificial Neural Network

5.1.7 Predictive APIs

5.1.8 Autonomous Robotics

5.2 AI Technology Readiness

5.3 Machine Learning APIs

5.3.1 IBM Watson API

5.3.2 Microsoft Azure Machine Learning API

5.3.3 Google Prediction API

5.3.4 Amazon Machine Learning API

5.3.5 BigML

5.3.6 AT&T Speech API

5.3.7 Wit.ai

5.3.8 AlchemyAPI

5.3.9 Diffbot

5.3.10 PredictionIO

5.3.11 General Application Environment

5.4 AI Technology Goals

5.5 AI Tools and Approaches

5.6 AI in Emotion Detection

5.6.1 Facial Detection APIs

5.6.2 Text Recognition APIs

5.6.3 Speech Recognition APIs

5.7 IoT Application and Big Data Analytics

5.8 Data Science and Predictive Analytics

5.9 Edge Computing and 5G Network

5.10 Cloud Computing and Machine Learning

5.11 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning

5.12 Factory Automation and Industry 4.0

5.13 Building Automation and Smart Workplace

5.14 Cloud Robotics and Public Security

5.15 Self Driven Network and Domain-Specific Network

5.16 Predictive 3D Design

6. IoT Technology and Value Chain Analysis

6.1 IoT Semiconductor Building Blocks

6.1.1 Wireless Sensors

6.1.2 IoT Processors

6.1.3 Gateways

6.1.4 Applications

6.2 IoT Chipsets

6.3 Network Technology and Protocols

6.4 Real-Time Operating System

6.4.1 Open Source RTOS

6.4.2 Commercial RTOS

6.4.3 Distributed Stream Computing Platforms

6.5 IoT Software and Platforms

6.5.1 IoT Analytics

6.5.2 IoT Security

6.5.3 IoT Device Management

6.5.4 IoT Standard and API Interoperability

6.6 IoT Industry Applications

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.7.1 IoT Hardware Device Provider

6.7.2 IoT Component Provider

6.7.3 IoT Platform Provider

6.7.4 IoT Software and Service Provider

6.8 IoT Investment and Market Alliances

6.9 Role of Mobile Network Operators

6.10 IoT and Next Generation Public Safety

6.10.1 IoT and Public Safety Opportunity Areas

6.10.2 Integrating IoT with Public Safety Communications

6.10.3 Integrating IoT and Direction Communications

7. Critical Communication for Public Safety and Enterprises

7.1 Deployment Status

7.2 3GPP-Defined Critical Communications

7.2.1 Mission Critical Push to Talk

7.2.2 Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data

7.2.3 Isolated LTE Operation for Public Safety

7.2.4 High Power User Equipment

7.3 IoT to Improve Public Safety

7.4 Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications or URLLC

7.5 Comparison of 5G with WiFi Version 6

8. Critical Communication Market Analysis and Forecasts

8.1 Global Critical Communication Market 2021 - 2026

8.1.1 Critical Communications Managed Service Market

8.1.2 Critical Communication Market by Segment

8.1.2.1 Critical Communication Market by IoT Critical Infrastructure

8.1.2.2 Critical Communication Market by Public Safety Communication Technology

8.1.2.2.1 Critical Communication Market by Licensed LMR Standard

8.1.2.2.2 Critical Communication Market by DMR Standard

8.1.2.2.3 Critical Communication Market by Licensed LMR Type

8.1.2.2.4 Critical Communication Market by Commercial LMRs Frequency

8.1.2.2.5 Critical Communication Market by Public Safety LTE Standard

8.1.2.2.6 Critical Communication Market by Public Safety LTE Type

8.1.2.3 Critical Communication Market by Professional Service

8.1.3 Critical Communication Market by Public Safety Industry Vertical

8.1.3.1 Critical Communication Market by Military Application

8.1.3.2 Critical Communication Market by Public Transportation Application

8.1.3.3 Critical Communication Market by Utilities and Smart Grid Application

8.1.4 AI Powered IoT Critical Communication Market in Public Safety

8.1.4.1 AI Powered IoT Critical Communication Market by Segment

8.1.4.2 AI Powered IoT Critical Communication Market by AI Technology

8.2 Regional Critical Communication Market 2021 - 2026

8.2.1 Critical Communication Market by Region

8.2.2 APAC Critical Communication Market by IoT Critical Infrastructure, Public Safety Communication, Professional Service, AI Technology, and Country

8.2.3 North America Critical Communication Market by IoT Critical Infrastructure, Public Safety Communication, Professional Service, AI Technology, and Country

8.2.4 Europe Critical Communication Market by IoT Critical Infrastructure, Public Safety Communication, Professional Service, AI Technology, and Country

8.2.5 Latin America Critical Communication Market by IoT Critical Infrastructure, Public Safety Communication, Professional Service, AI Technology, and Country

8.2.6 Middle East and Africa Critical Communication Market by IoT Critical Infrastructure, Public Safety Communication, Professional Service, AI Technology, and Country

9. Mission Critical Company Analysis

9.1 AGT International

9.2 Atos SE

9.3 Cisco Systems

9.4 Dataminr

9.5 Enforsys

9.6 ESRI

9.7 General Dynamics Corporation

9.8 L3Harris Technologies

9.9 Hexagon

9.10 Hitachi Vantara

9.11 Honeywell International

9.12 Huawei Technologies

9.13 IBM

9.14 Ericsson

9.15 Motorola Solutions

9.16 NEC Corporation

9.17 Nice Systems

9.18 Nokia Corporation

9.19 Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.20 RapidSOS

9.21 SAP SE

9.22 SAS

9.23 Sonim Technologies

9.24 Tyler Technologies

9.25 FirstNet

9.26 Verizon

9.27 AT&T

9.28 Red Box Recorders Ltd.

9.29 iNet Public Safety

9.30 Codan Communications

9.31 Intellitech Corporation

9.32 Parallel Wireless

9.33 Twilio

9.34 Intersec

9.35 Bandwidth

9.36 Intrado

9.37 Comtech

10. Mission Critical Company Case Studies

10.1 AT&T

10.1.1 Company Background

10.1.2 Product Portfolio

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.2 Motorola Solutions

10.2.1 Company Background

10.2.2 Product Portfolio

10.2.3 Recent Developments

10.3 Nokia

10.3.1 Company Background

10.3.2 Product Portfolio

10.3.3 Recent Developments

10.4 L3Harris

10.4.1 Company Background

10.4.2 Product Portfolio

10.4.3 Recent Developments

10.5 Ericsson

10.5.1 Company Background

10.5.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.3 Recent Developments

10.6 ZTE

10.6.1 Company Background

10.6.2 Product Portfolio

10.6.3 Recent Developments

10.7 Huawei Technologies

10.7.1 Company Background

10.7.2 Product Portfolio

10.7.3 Recent Developments

10.8 Hytera

10.8.1 Company Background

10.8.2 Product Portfolio

10.8.3 Recent Developments

10.9 Ascom

10.9.1 Company Background

10.9.2 Product Portfolio

10.9.3 Recent Developments

10.10 Cobham Wireless

10.10.1 Company Background

10.10.2 Product Portfolio

10.10.3 Recent Developments

11. Critical Communication Case Studies

11.1 Modernizing Public Safety Applications and Services

11.2 5G Connected Ambulances

11.3 Intelligent, Multiservice, and Ultra-Broadband Network Architecture

11.4 Tsunami Preparedness with Connected Drones

11.5 Emergency Communications Platforms

12. Conclusions and Recommendations

12.1 Public Safety Sector

12.2 Enterprise and Industrial Sectors

13. Appendix: Critical Communications Infrastructure, LTE and 5G in Industrial Verticals

