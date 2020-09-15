Worldwide Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Industry to 2025 - Featuring Microsoft, Google & Oracle Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Solution (Data Analytics, Data Discovery), Application (Content Marketing, Marketing Automation), Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile apps and web analytics market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing focus on remote monitoring for the work from home initiatives are set to drive the mobile apps and web analytics market.



Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience to achieve a unified view and offer personalized customer experience would drive the adoption of mobile apps and web analytics solutions. The rising need for competitive differentiation, and the growing use of mobile apps due to COVID-19 pandemic, are also expected to drive the market growth. However, the complexity of data synchronization is one of the factors hindering the market growth. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the mobile apps and web analytics market size based on components, solutions, applications, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.



In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customers' behavior and is making a substantial impact on economies and societies. With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities shutting down for an indefinite period; major sports and events being postponed; and work-from-home and social distancing policies in effect, businesses are increasingly looking for technologies to help them sail through these difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the globe. Analytics companies are trying to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and ensuring the privacy and security of data across networks.



Marketing Automation: The fastest-growing segment of the mobile apps and web analytics market, by application



The mobile apps and web analytics market, based on applications mobile advertising and marketing analytics, search engine tracking and ranking, heat map analytics, marketing automation, content marketing, social media management, email marketing, in-app and web behavioral analysis, application performance, and advertising optimization and others (customer churn analysis and brand management).Marketing automation equips brands with the technology, capabilities, and insights they need to understand and interact with their customers meaningfully, at scale, and in real-time.



Used properly, it can become an engine of mobile apps and web that moves a brand toward customer-centricity; this simply could not happen without data consolidation, given the complexity of omnichannel, digital communication. Using marketing automation tactics, businesses can stay on top of their marketing activities while effectively targeting customers with pre-programmed or automatically triggered messages across email, web, and social networks.



Healthcare and Life Sciences: The largest growing vertical segment of the mobile apps and web analytics market.



The current pandemic situation caused by novel coronavirus has been one of the greatest catalysts in the proliferation of AI in Healthcare. Extensive technology use cases that are emerging across drug discovery, illness diagnosis, and virus tracking will drive the ever-growing market of AI even in the post-pandemic period. The healthcare and life sciences industry vertical seeks to adopt the right solutions and technologies to engage with patients in a better way. Hospitals and other health institutions adopt mobile apps and web analytics solutions in their business applications to improve the overall experience of patients. The solutions help in building patient loyalty, while they also help in improving organizational efficiency. The increased customer usage of digital devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, blood pressure monitors, and EHR apps has increased the growth of data generation, which has resulted in the growing adoption of mobile apps and web analytics solutions.



APAC: The fastest growing region in the mobile apps and web analytics market.



The growing digitalization across the APAC region to deal with a massive amount of data would drive the adoption of mobile apps and web analytics platforms in the region. APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is taking aggressive initiatives to leverage the IT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies. Many organizations, active in IoT, are from this region, such as Shenzhen, Samsung, and Hitachi. Certainly, the size of the potential market and local activity are attracting international organizations to focus on IoT initiatives in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Applications

4.3 Market: by Region

4.4 Market in North America, by Solution and Application



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience

5.2.1.2 Growing Trend of Digitalization

5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Competitive Differentiation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complexity of Data Synchronization

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Analyzing Large Voluminous Data

5.2.3.2 Growing Use of Mobile Apps Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Privacy and Security Concerns Due to Disconnect Between Consumers and Businesses

5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3 Adjacent Markets

5.4 Use Cases

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.6.1 Patents Filed: Mobile Apps and Web Analytics, by Industry Vertical, 2019-2020

5.7 Regulatory Implications

5.8 Ecosystem

5.9 Technology Analysis and Trends

5.10 Pricing Analysis



6 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact



7 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

7.2.2 Solutions: Market Drivers

7.2.3 Data Analytics

7.2.4 Data Discovery

7.2.5 Data Visualization

7.2.6 Data Management

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Services: Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Drivers

7.3.2 Managed Services

7.3.3 Professional Services

7.3.3.1 Consulting

7.3.3.2 Support and Maintenance

7.3.3.3 Deployment and Integration



8 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact

8.1.2 Applications: Market Drivers

8.2 Mobile Advertising and Marketing Analytics

8.3 Search Engine Tracking and Ranking

8.4 Heat Map Analytics

8.5 Marketing Automation

8.6 Content Marketing

8.7 Social Media Management

8.8 Email Marketing

8.9 In-App and Web Behavioral Analysis

8.10 Application Performance and Advertising Optimization

8.11 Others



9 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

9.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud



10 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

10.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3 Large Enterprises



11 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics: Enterprise Use Cases

11.2.1 Industry Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

11.2.2 Industry Verticals: Market Drivers

11.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.5 Retail and Ecommerce

11.6 Travel and Hospitality

11.7 Government

11.8 Media and Advertisement

11.9 Telecom and Information Technology

11.10 Transportation and Logistics

11.11 Others



12 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Market Share, 2020

13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

13.5 Key Market Developments

13.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

13.5.2 Business Expansions

13.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations



14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

14.2.1 Ranking of Key Players in Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, 2020

14.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

14.3.1 Star

14.3.2 Emerging Leaders

14.3.3 Pervasive

14.4 Microsoft

14.5 Google

14.6 Oracle

14.7 SAP

14.8 AWS

14.9 IBM

14.10 Teradata

14.11 Adobe

14.12 Sas Institute

14.13 Micro Focus

14.14 Tibco Software

14.15 Salesforce

14.16 Splunk

14.17 Microstrategy

14.18 at Internet

14.19 Webtrends

14.20 Comscore

14.21 Mixpanel

14.22 Upland Localytics

14.23 Amplitude Analytics

14.24 Qlik

14.25 Flurry

14.26 Cooladata

14.27 Countly

14.28 Mobilebridge

14.29 Appsflyer

14.30 Uxcam

14.31 Right-To-Win



15 Adjacent Markets



16 Appendix

