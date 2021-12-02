Worldwide Mobile Computer Industry to 2028 - Focus on Hardware, Software and Services

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Computer Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile computer market size is expected to reach USD 6.49 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to this report.

The need for managing the inventory of growing businesses with high production capacity and the readiness of tracking shipments are augmenting the demand for mobile computers. Furthermore, long lifespan due to its ruggedness, high return on investment, and lower have considerably increased their adoption across industries. However, the global market was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively impacted the businesses' production capacity, and disrupted the supply chain, thereby, causing a slight dip in the overall market growth during the pandemic.



However, the high degree of portability and accessibility offered by mobile computers is driving their adoption across the healthcare industry. The increasing manufacturing of medicines and vaccines for COVID-19 to meet the demand for these products across regions further elevated the need for mobile computers to track production and inventory. Moreover, the rising adoption of technology among industries to manage inventory and provide shop floor assistance records is expected to drive the demand for mobile computers across the retail industry. Similarly, other industries such as transportation and manufacturing have been using mobile computers to streamline their business operations.



Mobility and flexibility to record information from IoT-enabled devices across application areas such as warehouses, utilities, and manufacturing sites are of paramount importance. Operators working in such application areas require mobile devices instead of complex or large computers to maneuver easily. Mobile computers act as an advantage, offering flexibility, ergonomics, and robustness to the operators, in applications where mobility is a vital factor. The rising number of manufacturing plants and warehouses due to increased consumption of FMCG products is also expected to augment the market growth.



Mobile Computer Market Report Highlights

The market is estimated to reach a market size of USD 6.45 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Benefits such as ease of use and improved return on investment offered by these systems have favorably impacted the market growth

by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Benefits such as ease of use and improved return on investment offered by these systems have favorably impacted the market growth The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The advancements in cloud computing have resulted in the increasing usage of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform-based software solutions for mobile computers

The large businesses segment is expected to emerge as a dominating segment in the market from 2021 to 2028. The demand for mobile computers across large businesses can be attributed to the need for mobile workers to access native apps, data, and other enterprise systems to collaborate in real-time for managing the large volume of inventory

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of more than 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growing manufacturing, logistics, construction, and other industries in Asia Pacific countries such as India , Japan , Malaysia , Singapore , and Thailand are expected to drive the regional market growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Mobile Computer Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Challenge/Restraint Analysis

3.4. Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. Pest Analysis

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Mobile Computer Market: Component Estimates & Trends Analysis

4.1. Component Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.1.1. Hardware

4.1.1.1. Global Mobile Computer Market for Hardware, by Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1.2. Software

4.1.2.1. Global Mobile Computer Market for Software, by Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1.3. Services

4.1.3.1. Global Mobile Computer Market for Services, by Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Mobile Computer Market: Business Size Estimates & Trends Analysis

5.1. Business Size Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.1.1. Smbs

5.1.1.1. Global Mobile Computer Market for Smbs, by Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1.2. Large Businesses

5.1.2.1. Global Mobile Computer Market for Large Businesses, by Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Mobile Computer Market: Industry Estimates & Trends Analysis

6.1. Industry Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.1.1. Retail

6.1.1.1. Global Mobile Computer Market for Retail, by Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1.2. Manufacturing

6.1.2.1. Global Mobile Computer Market for Manufacturing, by Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1.3. Healthcare

6.1.3.1. Global Mobile Computer Market for Healthcare, by Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1.4. Warehouse

6.1.4.1. Global Mobile Computer Market for Warehouse, by Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1.5. Others

6.1.5.1. Global Mobile Computer Market for Other Industries, by Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Mobile Computer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1. Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

8.1.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.1.2. Ankaref

8.1.2.1. Company Overview

8.1.2.2. Financial Performance

8.1.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.1.3. Advantech Co., Ltd.

8.1.3.1. Company Overview

8.1.3.2. Financial Performance

8.1.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.1.4. Keyence Corporation

8.1.4.1. Company Overview

8.1.4.2. Financial Performance

8.1.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.1.5. Zebra Technologies Corp.

8.1.5.1. Company Overview

8.1.5.2. Financial Performance

8.1.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.1.6. Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

8.1.6.1. Company Overview

8.1.6.2. Financial Performance

8.1.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.1.7. Cipherlab Co., Ltd.

8.1.7.1. Company Overview

8.1.7.2. Financial Performance

8.1.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.1.8. Datalogics.P.A.

8.1.8.1. Company Overview

8.1.8.2. Financial Performance

8.1.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.1.9. Honeywell International, Inc.

8.1.9.1. Company Overview

8.1.9.2. Financial Performance

8.1.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.1.10. Handheld Group

8.1.10.1. Company Overview

8.1.10.2. Financial Performance

8.1.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcb04v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

