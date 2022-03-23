Worldwide Mobile Handheld Computers Industry to 2027 - Growing Demand for Onsite/In Place Computing Solutions is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Handheld Computers Market, By Operating System, By Type, By Pattern,, By Application, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Mobile handheld computers market was valued at USD 1,310.47 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 2,047.29 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.7% over the projected period. In 2021, around 1,811 thousand units of mobile handheld computers were estimated to be sold.

Mobile handheld computers are small computers which are capable enough to hold and operate in the hand. Growing demand for onsite/in place computing solutions coupled with technology advancement allow higher applicability & broader deployment scenario are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, battery technology improvement & portability and support to emerging trend of anticipatory computing are also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, high risk to security and damage is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for onsite/in place computing solutions



Onsite computing solutions consist of existing networks of technicians who support localized IT challenges and assist in managing various areas of organization's IT solutions, including assistance with special IT projects, fix or break support, and cabling, among others. Furthermore, mobile handheld computers have various applications, such as sending & receiving invoices, recording signatures, digitizing notes, scanning barcodes, asset management, and managing parts. Therefore, growing demand for onsite/in place computing solutions.



Technology advancement allow higher applicability and broader deployment scenario



Various technological advancements allow higher applicability and broader deployment scenario. One of these technologies is Internet of Things. It is one of the emerging communication concept which interconnects a variety of devices, including mobile handheld computers, with data, processes, and people and enables a seamless communication. Other technologies such as Bluetooth, built-in sensors, NFC, and RFID tracking, enables mobile handheld computers to be a vital part of the IoT world. Hence, technology advancements fuel the market growth.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Mobile handheld computers market include Argox (SATO), Bluebird, Cilico, Cipherlab, Code, Cognex, Datalogic, Denso Wave, Honeywell, Microscan, MINDEO, Opticon Sensors, Scandit AG, Touchstar, Wasp Barcode, and Zebra Technology, among others.



The approximate market share of the major 4 players is more than 50%. These market players are involved in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Datalogic partnered with Qualcomm Technologies and launched the Skorpio X5 Series, the new generation of mobile computers that leverages Qualcomm's uomarket performance solutions. Also, in September 2019, Argox launched two new scanners for cost-effective solutions Argox AS-9400 & AS-8060 are designed to meet the demand of reading performance on barcodes at an affordable price.



Also, Honeywell deals in a variety of products, such as CT40 XP Handheld Computer, CT60 XP Handheld Computer, EDA61K Handheld Computer, CT40 Handheld Computer, Dolphin CT60 Handheld Computer, CK65 Handheld Computer, CN80 Handheld Computer, ScanPal EDA51 Handheld Computer, CK3X Handheld Computer, CN51 Handheld Computer, CN75 Handheld Computer, and CN80G Handheld Computer.

The global Mobile handheld computers market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Mobile handheld computers Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Mobile handheld computers Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Mobile handheld computers Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Mobile handheld computers Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Mobile handheld computers Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Mobile handheld computers Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Mobile handheld computers Market?

Which are the top selling models with details?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Mobile Handheld Computers Market



Chapter 4. Global Mobile Handheld Computers Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Developer

4.1.2. Technology Integrator

4.1.3. Distributor

4.1.4. End user

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Cost estimation of various handheld computers by company

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027

4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast ('000 Units), 2017 - 2027

4.7.3. Pricing Analysis

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Mobile Handheld Computers Market, By Operating System

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & '000 Units)

5.2.1. iOS

5.2.1. Windows

5.2.1. Android

5.2.4. Linux

5.2.5. Others



Chapter 6. Mobile Handheld Computers Market, By Type

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & '000 Units)

6.2.1. Tablet personal computers (PCs)

6.2.2. Personal digital assistants (PDAs)

6.2.3. Pocket PCs

6.2.4. Others



Chapter 7. Mobile Handheld Computers Market, By Pattern

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & '000 Units)

7.2.1. Web Application

7.2.2. Embedded Application

7.2.3. Terminal Emulation

7.2.4. Remote Desktop

7.2.5. Other



Chapter 8. Mobile Handheld Computers Market, By Application

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & '000 Units)

8.2.1. In-store merchandising

8.2.2. Inventory Management

8.2.3. Order Picking

8.2.4. Receiving and Put away

8.2.5. Quality Control and Safety Inspections

8.2.6. Traceability Information Recording

8.2.7. Work History Data Recording

8.2.8. Others



Chapter 9. Mobile Handheld Computers Market, By End User

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & '000 Units)

9.2.1. Retail and Wholesale

9.2.2. Logistics and Warehousing

9.2.3. Industrial Manufacturing

9.2.4. Healthcare



Chapter 10. Mobile Handheld Computers Market, By Region/ Country



Chapter 11. North America Mobile Handheld Computers Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & '000 Units)

11.2.1. By Operating System

11.2.2. By Type

11.2.3. By Pattern

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.5. By Country



Chapter 12. South America Mobile Handheld Computers Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & '000 Units)

12.2.1. By Operating System

12.2.2. By Type

12.2.3. By Pattern

12.2.3. By Application

12.2.4. By End User

12.2.5. By Country



Chapter 13. Germany Mobile Handheld Computers Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & '000 Units)

13.2.1. By Operating System

13.2.2. By Type

13.2.3. By Pattern

13.2.4. By Application

13.2.5. By End User



Chapter 14. Japan Mobile Handheld Computers Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & '000 Units)

14.2.1. By Operating System

14.2.2. By Type

14.2.3. By Pattern

14.2.4. By Application

14.2.5. By End User



Chapter 15. Company Profile

15.1. Argox (SATO)

15.2. Bluebird

15.3. Cilico

15.4. Cipherlab

15.5. Code

15.6. Cognex

15.7. Datalogic

15.8. Denso Wave

15.9. Honeywell

15.10. Microscan

15.11. MINDEO

15.12. Opticon Sensors

15.13. Scandit AG

15.14. Touchstar

15.15. Wasp Barcode

15.16. Zebra Technology

15.17. Other Prominent Players



Chapter 16. Survey Results



