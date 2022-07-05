Worldwide Mobile Value-Added Services Industry to 2027 - Featuring AT&T, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple Among Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile value-added services market reached a value of US$ 736.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,745.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.46% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Mobile value-added services (MVAS) refer to various non-core facilities offered by the telecommunications sector. This includes short message service (SMS), Interactive Voice and Video Response (IVVR), Wireless Application Protocol (WAP), Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), utility VAS, social networking, infotainment and m-education.

These additional services are offered by the operator at a supplementary charge and are considered as an effective source of added revenue. Apart from this, these services also aid in enhancing the overall consumer experience, improving the pricing proposition and optimizing the return on investment (ROI) for the operator.



Rising urbanization, along with a significant increase in the number of smartphone and tablet users across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of 3G and 4G services that have resulted in the widespread utilization of mobile applications and the web is also providing a boost to the market growth.

The growing preference, especially among the youth population, for value-based content in the form of over-the-top (OTT) media services to access innovative content on-the-go, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emerging trend of digitization across industries is also creating a positive outlook for the market growth.

For instance, car rental service providers are using mobile location-based services (LBS) to offer tracking facilities to their consumers. Other factors, including advancements in the 5G technology, improvements in the telecommunications infrastructure and the introduction of cloud-based VAS systems, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AT&T, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Comverse Technology Inc., Gaana.com, Gemalto, Google LLC, InMobi, Kongzhong Corp, Mahindra Comviva, Mobily, One97 Communications Ltd., OnMobile, Vodafone Group Plc, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mobile value-added services (MVAS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mobile value-added services (MVAS) market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mobile value-added services (MVAS) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 Short Messaging Service (SMS)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Location Based Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Mobile Email & IM

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Mobile Money

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Mobile Advertising

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Mobile Infotainment

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Device Type

7.1 Mobile Phone

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Tablet PC

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Laptop/Data-Card

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 SMBs

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Media and Entertainment

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Healthcare

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Education

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Retail

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Government

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Telecom & IT

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AT&T

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Alphabet Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Amazon.com Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Apple Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Baidu Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Comverse Technology Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Gaana.com

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Gemalto

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Google LLC

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 InMobi

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Kongzhong Corp

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Mahindra Comviva

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Mobily

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14 One97 Communications Ltd.

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.15 OnMobile

15.3.15.1 Company Overview

15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.15.3 Financials

15.3.16 Vodafone Group Plc

15.3.16.1 Company Overview

15.3.16.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.16.3 Financials

15.3.16.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ojryv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets