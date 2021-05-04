Worldwide Modified Starch Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modified Starch Market by Application, Type, Form and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Modified Starch Market has been projected to grow at the rate of 2.8% CAGR by 2026. The demand for modified starch within the global market, will continue to grow on account of advancements in the food and beverages industry. Modified starch is generally used in the food industry, and the wide range of application portfolios of modified starch is driving the development of the global market. The growing demand for thickening agents in the food industry has carried modified starch under the spotlight of attention.

Also, emulsifying agents are a key requirement across some chemical processes within the food industry. These factors are playing a significant role in confirming a regular inflow of revenues into the global modified starch market. Moreover, the need for stabilizers in food processing is also benefiting the global modified starch market in recent times. It is expected that the global modified starch market would witness the inflow of voluminous revenues in the coming years. Additionally, the march would subsist the development of some other subsidiary markets pertaining to the food industry.

As per the application of modified starch, it is broadly applied in the food and beverage industries. The food and beverage industry has been further divided into bakery & confectionery products, processed foods, beverages, and other food applications. The application of modified starch is enormously increasing in the food and beverage industries due to their usage as additives to food for preserving the flavor and enhancing the taste and other qualities of the food product. Thus, the food and beverage segment is leading the modified starch market.



The product types include corn, cassava, potato, wheat, and other raw materials. Corn is leading the modified starch market in type segmentation because corn is a staple food, and corn is mostly preferred around the world due to its benefits in diet. Furthermore, corn is widely used as a thickening agent in some food recipes such as soups, custards, and others.



Based on the form, the market of modified starch has been bifurcated into dry form and liquid form. The dry form of the modified starch is most popular across the manufacturers. Owing to its high durability and easy storage when compared to liquid form, it has high demand among food and beverage manufacturers. The dry form of modified starches is also known to dissolve easily with the other ingredients; therefore, it is in high demand among various industries.



In the modified starch market, the Asia Pacific is having the dominating position in the market share. This is because of the increase in the demand for processed food due to people's changing lifestyles. People are preferring readymade and easy-to-cook food, which is further supporting the market growth in this region.



Globally rising population is increasing the demand for processed and convenience food. Modified starch is a significant ingredient that is utilized in ready-to-eat food products. The increasing demand for processed food is resulting in the increased demand for modified starch, which is expected to boost the market growth. Modified starch offers useful properties such as appearance, taste, and consistency in processed foods which helps in increase the shelf life of food products.



The major leading companies of the modified starch market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion, Roquette Freres, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, SPAC Starch, Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd., Shubham Starch Chem Pvt Ltd., Avebe U.A, Grain Processing Corporation, Emsland, Qindao CBH Company, Tereos, Cargill, KMC, Beneo, Angel Starch Food Pvt. Ltd., Sheekharr Starch Pvt Ltd. and Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd.



Therefore, the modified starch is majorly used in the food industry to improve the shelf life of the products and help the manufacturers improve the products' quality. Furthermore, there is wide scope for the modified starch market in the forecasted period due to increasing research and development in this field.

This report gives the exclusive perception of factors that will drive modified starch market growth.

This report also offers precise estimations on forthcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

The penetration of the modified starch industry across North America , APAC, Europe , and the Rest of the World is given in the report.

, APAC, , and the Rest of the World is given in the report. A complete analysis of the market's competitive outlook and detailed information on key market vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Application: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Food & beverages

5.2.1. Bakery & confectionery products

5.2.2. Processed foods

5.2.3. Beverages

5.2.4. Other food applications

5.3. Feed

5.3.1. Swine feed

5.3.2. Ruminant feed

5.3.3. Poultry feed

5.3.4. Other feed applications

5.4. Industrial

5.4.1. Papermaking

5.4.2. Weaving & textiles

5.4.3. Medicines & pharmaceuticals

5.4.4. Cosmetics

5.4.5. Other industrial application



6. Type: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Corn

6.3. Cassava

6.4. Potato

6.5. Wheat

6.6. Others raw materials



7. Form: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Dry

7.3. Liquid



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Ingredion

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financial Overview

10.2.3. Product Offerings

10.2.4. Developments

10.2.5. Business Strategy

10.3. Roquette Freres

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Offerings

10.3.4. Developments

10.3.5. Business Strategy

10.4. Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Offerings

10.4.4. Developments

10.4.5. Business Strategy

10.5. SPAC Starch

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Offerings

10.5.4. Developments

10.5.5. Business Strategy

10.6. Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd.

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financial Overview

10.6.3. Product Offerings

10.6.4. Developments

10.6.5. Business Strategy

10.7. Shubham Starch Chem Pvt Ltd.

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financial Overview

10.7.3. Product Offerings

10.7.4. Developments

10.7.5. Business Strategy

10.8. Avebe U.A

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financial Overview

10.8.3. Product Offerings

10.8.4. Developments

10.8.5. Business Strategy

10.9. Grain Processing Corporation

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financial Overview

10.9.3. Product Offerings

10.9.4. Developments

10.9.5. Business Strategy

10.10. Emsland

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Financial Overview

10.10.3. Product Offerings

10.10.4. Developments

10.10.5. Business Strategy



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Qindao CBH Company

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Products & Services

11.1.3. Business Strategy

11.2. Tereos

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Products & Services

11.2.3. Business Strategy

11.3. Cargill

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Products & Services

11.3.3. Business Strategy

11.4. KMC

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Products & Services

11.4.3. Business Strategy

11.5. Beneo

11.5.1. Overview

11.5.2. Products & Services

11.5.3. Business Strategy

11.6. Angel Starch Food Pvt. Ltd.

11.6.1. Overview

11.6.2. Products & Services

11.6.3. Business Strategy

11.7. Sheekharr Starch Pvt Ltd.

11.7.1. Overview

11.7.2. Products & Services

11.7.3. Business Strategy

11.8. Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd.

11.8.1. Overview

11.8.2. Products & Services

11.8.3. Business Strategy



12. Analyst Opinion



13. Annexure



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8f4kwt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

