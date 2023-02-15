Worldwide Modular Manufacturing Facilities in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Indsutry to 2035: Increasing Preference and Demand for Personalized Therapies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Manufacturing Facilities Market in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of modular facilities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, over the next 12 years. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

In the past few years, modular facilities or prefabricated buildings have emerged as a promising alternative to the conventionally built pharma / biotech manufacturing facilities. Modular manufacturing facility construction involves building of structures using prefabricated modular units, off-site, under controlled factory setting; these modular manufacturing units are later assembled on site. It is interesting to note that off-site construction can eliminate 60%-90% of the weather-related project concerns.

Further, modular facilities can be built 40% faster as compared to a conventional construction, which could take up to three years. Therefore, considering the various advantages offered by this approach, several pharmaceutical players are now shifting their focus from conventional plants to modular manufacturing facilities. Specifically, modular facility providers are catering to the needs of various players engaged in the development of therapeutics, including cell and gene therapy, biosimilars and vaccines.

To provide more context, modular biomanufacturing includes division of individual production processes, such as fermentation, purification and formulation, into separate modules that can be easily assembled and disassembled, allowing for flexibility and scalability.

In addition, modular manufacturing allows the use of smaller-scale production units, which can be more flexible and responsive to dynamic market demands. Moreover, temporary modular buildings can be relocated after installation, based on needs of the end-user.

However, mass production, complex decision-making, construction approvals and early financing can hinder the adoption of modular constructs. If healthcare stakeholders are able to overcome these challenges, modular construction can serve as a lucrative approach that provides greater flexibility and enables faster time-to-market for new products.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of modular facilities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, over the next 12 years. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Key Advantages Offered by Modular Facilities

Modular manufacturing facilities have emerged as a promising alternative to conventional facilities owing to the multiple benefits that they offer. For instance, modular facilities can help in achieving 25%-30% reduction in the overall cost of construction, minimal plant site interruption, 50%-60% faster construction timelines, as well as ensure portability, safe working conditions and sustainability.

In addition, better quality of products can be achieved by modular construction approaches owing to the fact that modules are built in a controlled factory setting.

In addition, these modules are inspected more thoroughly and frequently before they are shipped to the construction site meeting desired quality standards. Moreover, modular construction allows more flexibility in terms of design, as a higher number of materials and finishes can be used, as compared to conventional facilities.

Current Market Landscape of Modular Manufacturing Facilities

The modular facilities market landscape features an extensive list of over 50 large, mid-sized, small and very small players. It is worth highlighting that more than 250 players are engaged in offering modular cleanrooms, along with various cleanroom accessories and customization options, in order to make them suitable for application in the life sciences industry. It is expected that modular facilities will become more streamlined and standardized in the future, serving as an efficient cost saving solution.

Additionally, modular techniques allow building of smaller and specialized processing plants whenever rapid deployment of a therapy becomes critical in both developed and developing countries. Further, many, if not most, expansions and new facilities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are likely to be modular constructions in the near future.

Key Drivers in the Modular Facilities Market

Over the past few years, several factors have contributed to reform the facility construction paradigm within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

The increasing preference and demand for personalized therapies and novel therapeutic interventions intended for the treatment of various ailments has compelled pharmaceutical companies to look beyond the traditional manufacturing and expansion practices. Lack of adequate manufacturing infrastructure, increased cost of construction and delay in project deliveries has collectively contributed to the emergence of off-site construction models.

Overall Size of Modular Facilities Market

Driven by the rising interest of stakeholders towards improvement of manufacturing and production efficiency, the anticipated lucrative opportunities and growth associated with adoption of modular manufacturing facilities, this market is expected to witness noteworthy growth in the foreseen future. Specifically, in terms of type of product, the market is anticipated to be driven by manufacturing units for cell and gene therapies, as well as vaccines and biosimilars.

In addition, presently, close to 70% of the market share is captured by players based in North America and Europe. However, in the long run, markets in emerging regions, such as countries based in Asia, MENA and rest of the world are anticipated to grow at a faster pace.

Example Players in the Modular Facilities Market

Examples of players engaged in this domain (which have also been profiled in this report) include (in alphabetical order) Cytiva, G-CON Manufacturing, Germfree, IPM Technologies, KeyPlants, ModuleCo Pharma, NNE and Pharmadule.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: MODULAR FACILITY MANUFACTURERS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Modular Facility Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: MODULAR CLEANROOM PROVIDERS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Modular Cleanroom Providers: Overall Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.2.4. Analysis by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters

5.2.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

5.2.6. Analysis by Type of Industry Served

5.2.7. Analysis by Location of Headquarters and Type of Industry Served

5.2.8. Analysis by Type of Modular Cleanroom Offered

5.2.9. Analysis by Type of Industry Served and Type of Modular Cleanroom Offered

5.2.10. Analysis by Type of Cleanroom Component Offered

5.2.11. Analysis by Type of Industry Served and Cleanroom Component Offered

5.2.12. Analysis by Type of Modular Cleanroom and Cleanroom Component Offered

5.2.13. Analysis by Location of Headquarters, Type of Industry Served and Type of Modular Cleanroom Offered

5.2.14. Analysis by Quality Certifications Obtained

6. MODULAR FACILITY MANUFACTURERS: COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1 Chapter Overview

6.2 Assumptions / Key Parameters

6.3 Methodology

6.4 Company Competitiveness Analysis: Modular Facility Manufacturers

6.4.1. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Benchmarking of Service Strength

6.4.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Benchmarking of Partnership activity

6.4.3. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Small Companies

6.4.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-Sized Companies

6.4.5. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Large Companies

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Cytiva

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Modular Facility-related Services

7.2.3. Modular Projects

7.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. G-CON Manufacturing

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Modular Facility-related Services

7.3.3. Modular Projects

7.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. Germfree

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Modular Facility-related Services

7.4.3. Modular Projects

7.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.5. IPM Technologies

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Modular Facility-related Services

7.5.3. Modular Projects

7.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.6. KeyPlants

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Modular Facility-related Services

7.6.3. Modular Projects

7.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.7. ModuleCo Pharma

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Modular Facility-related Services

7.7.3. Modular Projects

7.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.8. NNE

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Modular Facility-related Services

7.8.3. Modular Projects

7.8.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.9. Pharmadule

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Modular Facility-related Services

7.9.3. Modular Projects

7.9.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Modular Facility Manufacturers: Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.3.3. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partnership

8.3.4. Analysis by Type of Product

8.3.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Product

8.3.6. Analysis by Type of Modular Facility

8.3.7. Analysis by Type of Product and Type of Modular Facility

8.3.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.3.9. Analysis by Location of Partner's Headquarters

8.3.10. Analysis by Location of Modular Facility

8.3.11. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Location of Modular Facility

8.3.12. Analysis by Type of Product and Location of Modular Facility

8.3.13. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Partnerships

8.3.14. Analysis by Country

9. CASE STUDY ON MODULAR PROJECTS IN PHARMACEUTICAL AND BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Modular Facility Projects Undertaken in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

9.3.1. Analysis by Type of Modular Facility

9.3.2. Analysis by Size of Modular Facility

9.3.3. Most Active Manufacturers: Analysis by Number of Projects Delivered

9.3.4. Most Active Clients: Analysis by Number of Projects Received

9.3.5. Analysis by Location of Modular Facility

9.3.6. Analysis by Type of Facility and Size of Modular Facility

9.3.7. Analysis by Client and Location of Facility

10. FACILITY CONSTRUCTION TRENDS IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Facility Construction Projects Undertaken in the Pharmaceutical / Biotechnology Industry: Historical Data for Top 20 Players

10.2.1. Analysis by Number of Facilities Delivered

10.2.2. Analysis by Type of Facility

10.2.3. Analysis by Purpose of Facility

10.2.4. Analysis by Type of Facility and Purpose of Facility

10.2.5. Analysis by Type of Investment

10.2.6. Analysis by Purpose of Facility and Type of Investment

10.2.7. Analysis by Size of Facility

10.2.8. Analysis by Type of Facility and Size of Facility

10.2.9. Analysis by Purpose of Facility and Size of Facility

10.2.10. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

10.2.11. Analysis by Location of Facility

10.2.12. Analysis by Type of Facility and Location of Facility

11. COST-TIME OPTIMIZATION FRAMEWORK

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Factors Influencing Modular Construction

11.3.1. Intrinsic Factors

11.3.2. Extrinsic Factors

11.4. Cost Efficiency Analysis

11.5. Time-Benefit Analysis

11.6. Concluding Remarks

12. MARKET FORECAST

13. PREVALENT AND EMERGING INDUSTRY TRENDS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Adoption of Modular Facilities

13.3. Expansion of Existing Service Portfolio

13.4. Integration of Advanced Technologies

13.4.1. Single-use Technologies

13.4.2. Continuous Processing Technologies

13.4.3. Other Advanced Technologies

14. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Visibility Amongst Start-Ups

14.3. Popularity Amongst Contract Manufacturing Organizations

14.4. Expansion of Existing Facilities

14.5. Adoption for Production of Biosimilars

14.6. Additional Opportunities

14.7. Key Growth Drivers for Modular Construction

14.8. Market Attractiveness in Emerging regions

15. CONCLUSION

16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

17. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

18. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ek6czt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets