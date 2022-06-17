Worldwide Molded Plastic Industry to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molded Plastic Market, by Product, by Technology Type, By End Use Industry and by Region, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The process of using a rigid frame or mold for shaping of plastic is called plastic molding. The mold used in the process gives the desired shape and is made of steel or aluminum. Plastic molding helps in creation of objects of all sizes and shapes using both simple and complex designs. Molded plastics are synthetic compounds that can be made and molded into a variety of shapes depending on their utilization.

The polymers in these molded plastics can be customized by adding colors and pigments. Molded plastics are used to increase its durability, extend the shelf life of a product and protect it from damage. Molded plastics have desirable qualities that are required in car components and construction materials. Polyvinyl chloride is used to make insulation tapes, cable insulation and other building materials. Polypropylene and Polyethylene are used to make rainwater, and sewage pipes, plumbing, gas distribution pipes, windows, door and flooring tiles, and other products.



Government initiatives like taxation benefits and budgetary plans in regions like India and China to expand the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stream has helped in building up the molded plastics market. These regions also offer low-cost labor, which further helps in reducing the overall manufacturing cost for manufacturers of molded plastic.

However, this shift has led to an overutilization of various plastic products, thereby affecting their prices. Instability in prices of petrochemical raw materials like styrene, ethylene, and propylene benzene associated with growing environmental concerns with their disposal, may hinder the market sustainability.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global molded plastic market, and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global molded plastic market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include BASF SE., Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Huntsman Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, INEOS Group AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Reliance Industries Limited, Obeikan Investment Group (OIG), and Takween Advanced Industries.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global molded plastic market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, molded plastic manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global molded plastic market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product

Market Snippet, By Technology Type

Market Snippet, By End Use Industry

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Molded Plastic Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting The Global Molded Plastic Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Molded Plastic Market, By Product 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Polyvinyl chloride

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Polypropylene

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Polystyrene

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Low density polyethylene

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

High density polyethylene

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Engineering Plastic

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

6. Global Molded Plastic Market, By Technology Type, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Injection molding

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Blow molding

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Compression molding

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Film insert molding

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Gas assist molding

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Rotational molding

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Structural form molding

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Thermoforming

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

7. Global Molded Plastic Market, By End Use Industry, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Building and Construction

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Electrical and Electronics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Automotive

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Packaging

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

8. Global Molded Plastic Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Eastman Chemical Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

SABIC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Huntsman Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

LyondellBasell Industries N.V

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

INEOS Group AG

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Chevron Phillip Chemical Company LLC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Reliance Industries Limited

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Obeikan Investment Group (OIG)

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Takween Advanced Industries

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfdan

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets