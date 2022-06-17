Worldwide Molded Plastic Industry to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Jun 17, 2022, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molded Plastic Market, by Product, by Technology Type, By End Use Industry and by Region, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The process of using a rigid frame or mold for shaping of plastic is called plastic molding. The mold used in the process gives the desired shape and is made of steel or aluminum. Plastic molding helps in creation of objects of all sizes and shapes using both simple and complex designs. Molded plastics are synthetic compounds that can be made and molded into a variety of shapes depending on their utilization.
The polymers in these molded plastics can be customized by adding colors and pigments. Molded plastics are used to increase its durability, extend the shelf life of a product and protect it from damage. Molded plastics have desirable qualities that are required in car components and construction materials. Polyvinyl chloride is used to make insulation tapes, cable insulation and other building materials. Polypropylene and Polyethylene are used to make rainwater, and sewage pipes, plumbing, gas distribution pipes, windows, door and flooring tiles, and other products.
Government initiatives like taxation benefits and budgetary plans in regions like India and China to expand the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stream has helped in building up the molded plastics market. These regions also offer low-cost labor, which further helps in reducing the overall manufacturing cost for manufacturers of molded plastic.
However, this shift has led to an overutilization of various plastic products, thereby affecting their prices. Instability in prices of petrochemical raw materials like styrene, ethylene, and propylene benzene associated with growing environmental concerns with their disposal, may hinder the market sustainability.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global molded plastic market, and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global molded plastic market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include BASF SE., Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Huntsman Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, INEOS Group AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Reliance Industries Limited, Obeikan Investment Group (OIG), and Takween Advanced Industries.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global molded plastic market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, molded plastic manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global molded plastic market
