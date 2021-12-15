Worldwide Mosquito Repellent Industry to 2026 - Featuring PIC, Quantum Health and Van Aroma Among Others

Dec 15, 2021, 09:00 ET
The global mosquito repellent market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Mosquito repellent is a type of chemical substance that is applied to the skin, clothes, or other surfaces to avoid mosquito bites. These are generally available in the form of aerosols, creams, sticks, repellent fabrics, pump sprays, and liquids. Mosquito repellent products help in preventing mosquito bites, thereby avoiding skin eruptions and rashes.
Of lately, there has been a surge in mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, etc., this along with increasing consumer health awareness have propelled the demand for mosquito repellents globally. Furthermore, rapid globalization coupled with the improving living standards of consumers particularly in emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, etc. is also supporting the market growth.
Additionally, rising consumer inclination towards natural and organic products has propelled various manufacturers to introduce mosquito repellents based on natural ingredients such as thyme oil, neem oil, citronella oil and lemon eucalyptus oil. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mosquito repellent market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Avon, Clariant, Coghlans Ltd., Dabur International, Enesis Group, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Jyothi Laboratories, Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co. Ltd., PIC Corporation, Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co., Quantum Health, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, SC Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Van Aroma, Vertellus Specialities Inc., Ltd., Co.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global mosquito repellent market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mosquito repellent market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global mosquito repellent industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Mosquito Repellent Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact Of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Coils
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Mats
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Cream
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Oils
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Vaporizer
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Ingredients Type
7.1 Natural Ingredients
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus
7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
7.1.2.2 Citronella
7.1.2.2.1 Market Trends
7.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
7.1.2.3 Others
7.1.2.3.1 Market Trends
7.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Synthetic Ingredients
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 DEET
7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.2 Permethrin
7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.3 Picaridin
7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.4 Others
7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast
7.2.3 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Convenience Stores
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Departmental Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 3M
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Avon
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Clariant
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Coghlans Ltd.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Dabur International
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Enesis Group
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Godrej Consumer Products Limited
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 Jyothi Laboratories
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 PIC Corporation
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co.
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12 Quantum Health
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.13 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
13.3.13.1 Company Overview
13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.13.3 Financials
13.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.14 SC Johnson & Son Inc
13.3.14.1 Company Overview
13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.14.3 Financials
13.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.15 Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.
13.3.15.1 Company Overview
13.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.15.3 Financials
13.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.16 Van Aroma
13.3.16.1 Company Overview
13.3.16.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.17 Vertellus Specialities Inc. Ltd
13.3.17.1 Company Overview
13.3.17.2 Product Portfolio
