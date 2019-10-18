Worldwide Motherboard Market Forecast Report 2019-2023
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Motherboard Forecast, 2019 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global motherboard shipment volume totaled 102.2 million units in 2018, down 0.8% year-on-year. With the commercial replacement demand brought about by Windows 10 beginning to surface at the end of 2017, global demand for desktop PCs and motherboards had also increased accordingly in 2018. In the second half of 2019, Intel CPU supply shortage is expected to ease. Coupled with the continued Windows 10 commercial replacement demand, the global motherboard market is to be more optimistic in the second half of 2019. It is forecast global motherboard shipment volume will reach 100.6 million units in 2019.
List of Topics:
- Global shipment volume breakdown by shipment destination
- Comparison and ratios of global motherboard shipment volume to desktop PC shipment volume.
- Analysts insight concerning the latest development trends of both the global motherboard industry and market is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
- Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 2015 - 2023
- Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 1Q 2017- 4Q 2019
- Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 2015 - 2019
- Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume Share by Shipment Destination, 2015 - 2019
- Worldwide Motherboard/Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2016 - 2023
- Intelligence Insight
- Scope & Definitions
Companies Mentioned
- AMD
- Intel
- NVidia
- Windows
