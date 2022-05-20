Worldwide Motherboard Shipments, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Motherboard Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motherboard market volume reached about 96.9 million units in 2021, up 1.8% year-on-year.

This report provides an overview of the global motherboard market volume, looks into the motherboard/desktop PC shipment volume ratio, and offers industry insight into some of the latest developments in the motherboard sector.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19, the motherboard market demand remained strong in the first half of 2021 owing to the stay-at-home trend that brought about the upgrade demand of home computer equipment for the homeschooling, working-from-home, and gaming.

List of Topics

  • Global motherboard shipment volume forecast for the period 2022-2026
  • Global shipment volume breakdown by shipment destination
  • Comparison and ratios of global motherboard shipment volume to desktop PC shipment volume
  • Analyst's industry insight into some of the latest developments in the motherboard sector

Key Topics Covered:

  • Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 2018-2026
  • Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 1Q20-4Q22
  • Worldwide Motherboard/Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2018-2026
  • Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Region, 2018-2022
  • Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Region, 2018-2022
  • Intelligence Insight
  • Research Scope & Definitions

