Worldwide Motorcycle Suspension System Industry to 2029 - Asia Pacific Dominates the Market by Region

DUBLIN, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle Suspension System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the motorcycle suspension systems market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, up from US$ 1.66 Bn in the year 2020. At present, the automotive industry is undergoing several changes to provide improved safety and comfort. The suspensions systems play an important role in the modern bikes to provide comfort by isolating the bumps, vibrations and the noises. They are also used in the vehicle's efficient handling and braking. The demand for the two-wheelers is rising rapidly across all over the world that is primarily driving the growth of motorcycle suspension system market. Additionally, the benefits offered by the suspension system to classic or modern motorcycles are augmenting market growth.



The rapid rise in the suspension replacements of the classic vehicles are likely to contribute to the growth of motorcycle suspension system market. Furthermore, factors such as increasing per capita income, growing demand for high power motorbikes and the growing population also have a positive impact on the motorcycle suspension system market. On the other hand, the high cost of maintenance and the replacements are expected to hamper the market growth through the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of lightweight components in the passive suspension systems are projected to create several growth opportunities in the market.



Motorcycle Suspension System with Standard Motorcycles is to Continue Dominating the Market



In 2020, the standard bikes types segment contributing to over 51% of the total revenue generated globally led the overall motorcycle suspension system market. The demand for the standard bike is rising considerably with consistently growing middle class and upper middle class population, especially in Asia Pacific. Thus, this has a direct impact on the motorcycle suspension system market. Furthermore, the affordability offered by the slandered bikes are driving the growth of motorcycle suspension system market in the type segment. Additionally, based on the product types, the market is sub-divided into the front end and rare products. Among these, the front suspension products are projected to dominate the growth of motorcycle suspension system market over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific Dominates the Market by Region



Based on the geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the market by holding the largest market share of over 48% in the motorcycle suspension system market followed by Europe. The growing demand for the sportbikes and low replacement rate is the key factor that drives the growth of Asia Pacific motorcycle suspension system market. Furthermore, the rapidly growing automotive industry in China and India are promoting the growth of motorcycle suspension systems market in this region.



The adoption of advanced technology to improve the performance of high-end products are boosting the demand for motorcycle suspension system market. Moreover, North America also holds significant market share in the motorcycle suspension system market. The stringent regulations regarding road safety are promoting the growth of motorcycle suspension system market in North America.



Some of the prominent players operating in the motorcycle suspension system market include SHOWA CORPORATION, Nitron Racing Shocks, BMW Group, TFX Suspension Technology, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BITUBO S.r.l., RST Suspension, Mupor Srl., Traxxion Dynamics, Mupor Srl, WP AG, SHOWA CORPORATION, Nitron Racing Shocks, BMW Group, WP AG, and others.



Historical & Forecast Period



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of motorcycle suspension system in 2020 and forecast up to 2029?

Which is the largest regional market for types of motorcycles?

What are the major trends followed in motorcycle suspension system market across different regions?

Who are the key motorcycle suspension system companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading motorcycle suspension system companies in market?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on motorcycle suspension system penetration and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of motorcycle suspension system for various applications

Notable developments going on in motorcycle suspension system market

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2020 (actual) and 2029 (forecast)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Door MerchandiserMarket Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of KeyDoor MerchandiserVendors, 2020

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Motorcycle suspension system (MSS) market Analysis, By Motorcycle Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Hinged Door Type

4.3 Sliding Door Type



Chapter 5 Global Motorcycle suspension system (MSS) market Analysis, by Product Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Endless Self-Contained Glass

5.3 Endless Remote Control Glass



Chapter 6 Global Motorcycle suspension system (MSS) market Analysis, by Technology, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Retail Outlets

6.3 Commercial Complexes

6.4 Commercial Kitchens

6.5 Airport and Stations

6.6 Institutional Facilities and Establishments



Chapter 7 North America Motorcycle suspension system (MSS) market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Europe Motorcycle suspension system (MSS) market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Motorcycle suspension system (MSS) market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Motorcycle suspension system (MSS) market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tuobo Air Inc

11.2 Traulsen

11.3 Arneg Group

11.4 Liebherr

11.5 Everest

11.6 UAB Feror LT

11.7 Migali industries

11.8 True Manufacturing Co. Inc

11.9 Hussmann Corporation

11.10 Anthony Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ne5w3y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

